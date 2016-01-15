To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan and CBEC chairman Najib Shah at FICCI event on illicit trade. 3:15 pm: State Bank of India Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya to brief media on likely tie-up with Snapdeal. 3:30 pm: CBEC chairman Najib Shah and DIPP Joint Secretary Atul Chaturvedi at CII retail summit. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data. THE WEEKAHEAD - Join Reuters markets editor Mike Dolan as he goes through the key macroeconomic and political themes for the coming week at 1630 IST. To join the Global Markets Forum, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  India economic growth seen steady; one more rate cut ahead Having made four reductions in 2015, the Reserve Bank of India will likely cut interest rates once more in the coming year, despite expectations that inflation will rise slightly above its medium-term target, a Reuters poll found.  India's Infosys bridges gap with rivals after lucrative deal wins Infosys Ltd cheered investors with a forecast-beating quarterly profit and a stronger sales growth outlook, as India's second-largest software services exporter regains market share from rivals by sharpening its focus on high-margin services.  India's top bank SBI starts wealth management unit, branch for start-ups State Bank of India, the nation's top lender by assets, has launched a new wealth management services unit, and branches to cater to start-ups, as competition with private sector rivals is rising and as its core business is seeing sluggish growth.  India likely to trim FY2017 divestment targets to 'realistic' levels - sources Plagued by poor investor appetite for state-owned assets, India's government is likely to scale back its revenue targets from planned divestments, following already huge shortfalls from planned asset sales in recent years.  India's wholesale prices fall for 14th straight month in Dec India's wholesale prices INWPI=ECI fell for a 14th straight month in December, declining an annual 0.73 percent, driven down by tumbling oil prices, government data showed on Thursday.  India asks banks to make the best of sovereign gold bonds India has urged banks to encourage potential investors to invest in the second tranche of its sovereign gold bond as part of efforts to mobilise stocks of the metal lying idle in homes and reduce expensive imports.  India's power reforms, salary hikes spook investors in state bonds Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to rescue India's ailing power sector and end the country's notorious blackouts are creating an unforeseen headache for state governments: investors are suddenly shying away from their debt.  India budget to focus on reform, growth - Sinha The Indian government will focus on economic reforms to achieve higher growth in the budget due to be presented by the end of February, Junior Finance Minister Jayant Sinha said on Thursday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Test for Beijing as China stocks edge towards last year's lows The dramatic slide in China's stock markets this month threatens to breach the lows hit during last summer's crash, and will test Beijing's ability to calm skittish investors.  Momentum fading for global economic growth and inflation Economic growth is losing momentum across emerging and developed economies as is inflation, with trouble in China now the biggest worry for 2016, according to the overwhelming majority of hundreds of economists polled by Reuters around the world.  Crude oil tumble hits Southeast Asia's biodiesel ambitions The world's top palm oil producers Indonesia and Malaysia may have to curb plans to channel more of the commodity into biodiesel as tumbling crude oil prices render the edible oil twice as expensive as its fossil fuel alternative. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 7,557.50, up 0.25 percent from previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely edge lower against the U.S. dollar, as investors remain wary of the ongoing volatility across global financial markets. However, gains in Asian peers and local share indices could aid sentiment intraday.  Indian government bonds are likely to fall for the sixth consecutive session, as investors may defer purchases ahead of supply of fresh notes through today's sovereign debt sale. The yield on the benchmark 7.72 percent bond maturing in 2025 is likely to trade in a 7.76 percent-7.82 percent range. GLOBAL MARKETS  A rally in battered energy shares led U.S. stocks to rebound on Thursday, while financials rose after upbeat results from JPMorgan Chase & Co.  Asian stocks won a temporary reprieve after oil prices snapped their eight-day rout, helping to lift battered energy shares even as investors remained on edge as they looked for signs of stability in China's economy and its volatile markets.  The safe-haven yen nursed losses early, while currencies such as the Australian dollar staged a modest rebound thanks in part to a turnaround in risk sentiment that saw Wall Street and oil prices bounce off lows.  Yields on U.S. Treasuries rose on Thursday as energy stocks led a rebound in equities, reducing appetite for safe-haven U.S. government debt.  U.S. crude oil futures fell in early Asian trade, heading lower after posting the first significant gains for 2016 in the previous session, as the prospect of additional Iranian supply looms over the market.  Gold lost more ground, falling for five out of six sessions as a rebound in oil and equity markets reduced the precious metal's safe haven appeal. MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.64/67.74 January 14 -$18.14 mln -$169.42 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.77 pct Month-to-date -$514.52 mln $367.05 mln Year-to-date -- -- For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.29 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bengaluru)