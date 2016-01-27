To access the newsletter, click on the link:
FACTORS TO WATCH
10:30 am: Federal cabinet to meet. Agenda not given.
10:30 am: Commerce Secretary Rita Teaotia to speak at an event.
INDIA TOP NEWS
With China weakening, Apple turns to India
As red-hot sales in China show signs of cooling, Apple Inc executives are
touting India's growing appetite for iPhones.
WEF creates task force with Carney, Rajan to study global financial system
The World Economic Forum has created a new task force with Bank of England
Governor Mark Carney and his counterpart at the Reserve Bank of India, Raghuram
Rajan, to study how rapid changes in technology affect financial stability and
growth.
Germany's Munich Re raises stake in Apollo Munich Health Insurance to 49
pct
German reinsurer Munich Re said it would buy an additional 23.27 percent stake
in India's Apollo Munich Health Insurance Co Ltd from its joint venture partner
Apollo Hospitals Group India for 1.64 billion rupees.
HDFC Bank Q3 net up 20 pct as expected, bad loans tick up
HDFC Bank Ltd, India's second-biggest private sector lender by assets, met
analyst expectations with an about 20 percent increase in quarterly profit even
as its bad loans ticked up.
India, France sign Rafale fighter plane accord but haggle over price
India signed an inter-governmental pact on Monday to buy 36 French-built Rafale
fighter planes, but the leaders of both countries said there was still work to
do to finalise financial terms after months of talks.
French firms to invest $10 bln in India - Sapin
French companies will invest $10 billion in India over the next five years,
chiefly in the industrial sector, Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Monday
during a visit by President Francois Hollande to India.
Reliance Communications expects to seal mobile tower deal in 2 weeks
Reliance Communications Ltd expects to reach a deal to sell its mobile phone
masts business to a group of companies led by buyout firm TPG Capital Management
LP in the next two weeks, its chief executive said on Monday.
EDF signs preliminary deal to build six nuclear plants in India
French utility EDF said on Tuesday it had signed a preliminary agreement with
Nuclear Power Corp of India Ltd to build six nuclear reactors at Jaitapur, in
the west of India.
Indian state oil refiners plan 1.2 mln bpd plant on west coast
Three Indian state-run oil refiners will jointly build a 60 million tonnes a
year, or 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd), refinery on the country's west
coast, the federal oil minister said on Monday, adding the investment for the
first phase of the refinery could exceed 1 trillion rupees.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
Iraq says Saudi, Russia change tone on possible oil deal
OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia and top non-OPEC producer Russia are showing signs of
flexibility about agreeing to tackle an oil glut that has pushed prices to
12-year lows, the oil minister of Iraq said on Tuesday.
Hedge funds betting against China eye "Soros moment"
A handful of mainly U.S.-based macro hedge funds have led bets against China's
yuan since late last year and the coming weeks should tell how right they are in
predicting a devaluation of between 20 and 50 percent.
Malaysian PM cleared of graft after funds in account declared a Saudi gift
Malaysia's attorney-general cleared Prime Minister Najib Razak of any criminal
offences or corruption on Tuesday, closing investigations into a murky
multi-million-dollar funding scandal that his opponents had hoped would bring
him down.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 7,444.50, up 0.66 percent from
previous close.
The Indian rupee will likely open little changed against the dollar, as
investors await interest rate cues from the U.S. Federal Reserve, which
concludes its policy review today.
Indian government bonds are likely to extend losses in early trade, as the
central bank refrained from announcing further open market purchase of bonds
this week, damping demand, traders said. The yield on the benchmark 7.72 percent
bond maturing in 2025 is likely to trade in a 7.79 percent-7.85 percent range.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Wall Street rebounded over 1 percent on Tuesday, driven by a surge in oil
prices and strong quarterly results from 3M, Johnson & Johnson and Procter &
Gamble.
Asian stocks were subdued as a wait-and-see mood prevailed ahead of the
Federal Reserve's policy statement due later, and with sentiment fragile after a
rout in Chinese shares the previous day.
The U.S. dollar kept to the sidelines with the market waiting for a
interest rate steer from the Federal Reserve, while a fleeting rebound in oil
prices sparked a short-covering rally in currencies like the Canadian dollar.
U.S. Treasury debt prices were slightly higher on Tuesday as the Federal
Reserve began its two-day meeting, with investors anticipating the meeting would
conclude with a dovish statement by the central bank saying it will not raise
rates as many times as it hoped it would this year.
Crude oil futures dropped around 2 percent, heading back towards $30 a
barrel as profit-taking wiped out a chunk of the gains notched up in the
previous session on hopes for output cuts.
Gold stayed near a 12-week peak early, supported by a softer dollar as
investors awaited the outcome of the Federal Reserve's first policy meeting of
the year.
MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 67.73/67.76 January 25 -$13.44 mln -$14.30 mln
10-yr bond yield 7.78 pct Month-to-date -$1.75 bln $84.76 mln
Year-to-date -- --
($1 = 67.83 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bengaluru)