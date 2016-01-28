To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to speak at an event at Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research. 11:00 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to meet top bankers. 4:00 pm: ICICI Bank MD & CEO Chanda Kochhar to brief media at post-earnings call. GMF ASIA - CHINA FOCUS- Allan Von Mehren, Chief Analyst and China Economist, Danske Bank, will join us at 11:30 am IST to discuss global economic developments with focus on emerging and developing markets. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  IDFC Bank sees bad loans rising, no impact on earnings IDFC Bank Ltd, one of India's two newest banks, expects its gross bad loans to increase in the coming quarters although that will not hit earnings as it has made adequate provisions, it said on Wednesday.  Jet Airways Kathmandu flight evacuated, second time this week Passengers on a Kathmandu-bound aircraft of India's Jet Airways were evacuated minutes before take-off from New Delhi on Wednesday due to a security alert, the second such incident this week on the same flight.  India's mustard output seen rising for the first time in 3 years India's mustard output is expected to grow for the first time in three years this season, government estimates show, as falling temperatures, light rains and the absence of crop-damaging frost raise farmers' hopes after two years of drought. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Fed keeps rates unchanged, wary eye on global markets The U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday and said it was "closely monitoring" global economic and financial developments, signaling it had accounted for a stock market selloff but wasn't ready to abandon a plan to tighten monetary policy this year.  Russians want to talk to OPEC about output, pipeline chief says Russian officials have decided they should talk to Saudi Arabia and other OPEC countries about output cuts to bolster oil prices, the head of Russia's pipeline monopoly said on Wednesday, remarks that helped spur a sharp rise in world prices.  Global health body under pressure to stop Zika virus The World Health Organization will hold a special session on Thursday on the Zika virus as the U.N. agency comes under pressure for quick action against the infection linked to thousands of birth defects in Brazil that is spreading through Latin America and the Caribbean. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 7,458.00, up 0.36 percent from previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely edge lower against the U.S. dollar on month-end greenback demand and caution amid persistent volatility across global financial markets.  Indian government bonds are likely to rise after the U.S. Federal Reserve took a dovish stance at its policy meeting that concluded overnight, even as investors bet that the Reserve Bank of India will soon hold another open market purchase of bonds. The yield on the benchmark 7.72 percent bond maturing in 2025 is likely to trade in a 7.75 percent-7.80 percent range. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street dropped sharply on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve frustrated stock investors hoping for a strong sign it might scale back future interest rate hikes because of recent financial and economic turmoil.  Asian shares pushed back into the black as investors dipped their toes back into equities and demand for safehaven assets such as the yen and sovereign bonds faded.  The U.S. dollar turned mixed after the Federal Reserve offered little in the way of surprises, in contrast to New Zealand's central bank, which flung open the doors to a cut in rates and clipped the kiwi in the process.  U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve struck a dovish tone in acknowledging recent market volatility, but maintained an otherwise upbeat view of the U.S. economy.  U.S. crude futures dropped more than 1 percent in Asian trading, paring gains of nearly 3 percent made in the previous session after Russia held out the possibility of cooperating with OPEC to control global oversupply.  Gold held near its highest level since November early after the Federal Reserve said it was closely eyeing the global economy amid weakness seen from China to Europe. MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 68.19/68.22 January 27 -$538.00 mln $70.39 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.81 pct Month-to-date -$1.75 bln $155.15 mln Year-to-date -- -- For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 68.05 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bengaluru)