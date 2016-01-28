To access the newsletter, click on the link:
here
FACTORS TO WATCH
11:00 am: RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to speak at an event at Indira Gandhi
Institute of Development Research.
11:00 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Road Transport Minister Nitin
Gadkari to meet top bankers.
4:00 pm: ICICI Bank MD & CEO Chanda Kochhar to brief media at post-earnings
call.
GMF ASIA - CHINA FOCUS- Allan Von Mehren, Chief Analyst and China Economist,
Danske Bank, will join us at 11:30 am IST to discuss global economic
developments with focus on emerging and developing markets. To join the
conversation, click on the link: here
INDIA TOP NEWS
IDFC Bank sees bad loans rising, no impact on earnings
IDFC Bank Ltd, one of India's two newest banks, expects its gross bad loans to
increase in the coming quarters although that will not hit earnings as it has
made adequate provisions, it said on Wednesday.
Jet Airways Kathmandu flight evacuated, second time this week
Passengers on a Kathmandu-bound aircraft of India's Jet Airways were evacuated
minutes before take-off from New Delhi on Wednesday due to a security alert, the
second such incident this week on the same flight.
India's mustard output seen rising for the first time in 3 years
India's mustard output is expected to grow for the first time in three years
this season, government estimates show, as falling temperatures, light rains and
the absence of crop-damaging frost raise farmers' hopes after two years of
drought.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
Fed keeps rates unchanged, wary eye on global markets
The U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday and said it
was "closely monitoring" global economic and financial developments, signaling
it had accounted for a stock market selloff but wasn't ready to abandon a plan
to tighten monetary policy this year.
Russians want to talk to OPEC about output, pipeline chief says
Russian officials have decided they should talk to Saudi Arabia and other OPEC
countries about output cuts to bolster oil prices, the head of Russia's pipeline
monopoly said on Wednesday, remarks that helped spur a sharp rise in world
prices.
Global health body under pressure to stop Zika virus
The World Health Organization will hold a special session on Thursday on the
Zika virus as the U.N. agency comes under pressure for quick action against the
infection linked to thousands of birth defects in Brazil that is spreading
through Latin America and the Caribbean.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 7,458.00, up 0.36 percent from
previous close.
The Indian rupee will likely edge lower against the U.S. dollar on
month-end greenback demand and caution amid persistent volatility across global
financial markets.
Indian government bonds are likely to rise after the U.S. Federal Reserve
took a dovish stance at its policy meeting that concluded overnight, even as
investors bet that the Reserve Bank of India will soon hold another open market
purchase of bonds. The yield on the benchmark 7.72 percent bond maturing in 2025
is likely to trade in a 7.75 percent-7.80 percent range.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Wall Street dropped sharply on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve
frustrated stock investors hoping for a strong sign it might scale back future
interest rate hikes because of recent financial and economic turmoil.
Asian shares pushed back into the black as investors dipped their toes
back into equities and demand for safehaven assets such as the yen and sovereign
bonds faded.
The U.S. dollar turned mixed after the Federal Reserve offered little in
the way of surprises, in contrast to New Zealand's central bank, which flung
open the doors to a cut in rates and clipped the kiwi in the process.
U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve struck a
dovish tone in acknowledging recent market volatility, but maintained an
otherwise upbeat view of the U.S. economy.
U.S. crude futures dropped more than 1 percent in Asian trading, paring
gains of nearly 3 percent made in the previous session after Russia held out the
possibility of cooperating with OPEC to control global oversupply.
Gold held near its highest level since November early after the Federal
Reserve said it was closely eyeing the global economy amid weakness seen from
China to Europe.
MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 68.19/68.22 January 27 -$538.00 mln $70.39 mln
10-yr bond yield 7.81 pct Month-to-date -$1.75 bln $155.15 mln
Year-to-date -- --
For additional data:
India govt bond market volumes
Stock market reports
Non-deliverable forwards data
Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD]
Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
($1 = 68.05 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bengaluru)