FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh at commodity futures market summit in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Banking Secretary Anjuly Chib Duggal at a workshop on social security platform in New Delhi. 10:30 am: Federal cabinet likely to meet. Agenda not given. 1:50 pm: Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu inaugurates upgraded rail works via video conferencing in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: Junior Finance Minister Jayant Sinha at a workshop on social security platform in New Delhi. 6:15 pm: NITI Aayog member Bibek Debroy to deliver A.D. Shroff memorial lecture on 'he need for legal reform'in Mumbai. INDIA TOP NEWS  India cbank keeps rates on hold; says budget key to more easing The central bank kept its policy rate on hold at 6.75 percent on Tuesday, as widely expected, opting to wait until after the government's annual budget statement at the end February to decide on whether to cut interest rates further.  Cbank plans to ease rules for tech start-ups to access funds The central bank plans to let start-ups receive foreign venture capital investments without any restrictions and enable transfer of shares from them to other residents or non-residents, making it easier for the fledging firms to access capital.  Birla Corp's deal with Lafarge India unit falls through Birla Corporation Ltd, whose business interest include jute and cement, plans to take legal action against the Indian unit of LafargeHolcim after a pact to buy some of the assets of the Swiss-French cement giant fell through.  Coal India may buy back shares worth at least $368 mln from govt-source Coal India Ltd is likely to buy back shares worth at least 25 billion rupees from the government, a source familiar with the matter said, as the finance ministry looks to state firms for cash ahead of the federal budget.  India could raise $12.65 bln in overseas loans to boost irrigation-Bloomberg India could raise about 860 billion rupees in overseas loans to boost irrigation facilities, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing a senior government official.  Motor racing-Force India co-owners seek to sell stake in team Force India co-owners Sahara are seeking to sell their stake in the Formula One team as part of efforts to raise cash and free jailed founder Subrata Roy.  Tata Motors to rename hatchback that sounds like Zika The rapidly-spreading Zika virus has an unlikely victim - Indian carmaker Tata Motors Ltd.The carmaker said on Tuesday it had decided to rename its soon-to-be-launched hatchback Zica, short for Zippy Car, after the mosquito-borne virus was declared an international health emergency. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  China's $7.6 billion Ponzi scam highlights growing online risks Once China's biggest peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platform, Ezubao collected 50 billion yuan ($7.6 billion) in less than two years from more than 900,000 investors through savvy marketing and the promise of big returns.  ChemChina close to striking deal for Syngenta -sources China's state-owned ChemChina is nearing a deal to buy Swiss seeds and pesticides group Syngenta for around 43 billion Swiss francs, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.  Japan's savers won't play ball as BOJ turns negative The Bank of Japan hopes that cutting interest rates below zero will boost spending and investment, but fear, inertia and years of paltry returns mean the nation's army of savers is unlikely to march to the central bank's tune. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,405.00, down 0.82% from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the U.S. dollar, tracking its Asian peers, as a persistent slide in crude oil prices exacerbated worries of a global economic growth slowdown, weighing on risk appetite  Indian sovereign bonds will likely edge higher, as investors may step up purchases after the federal government announced a repurchase of notes. The yield on the benchmark 7.72 pct bond maturing in 2025 is likely to trade in a 7.81 pct-7.86 pct range today GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks dropped on Tuesday after another steep fall in oil prices and a disappointing spending forecast from Exxon Mobil.  Asian shares tumbled as oil prices dropped for a third day, prompting investors to seek shelter in safe-haven assets and lifting bonds and gold to multi-month highs.  The yen and euro held on to overnight gains against the dollar after a sharp slide in crude oil prices fuelled risk aversion, driving down U.S. debt yields to 9-month lows and dulling the greenback's appeal.  U.S. Treasury yields fell to nine-month lows on Tuesday as oil prices resumed their slide, boosting demand for safe haven bonds, and on concerns about slowing U.S. economic growth before a closely watched employment report on Friday.  Oil futures extended losses into a third session in Asian trade on Wednesday, as U.S. crude stocks last week surged to more than half a billion barrels and as Iran plans to boost exports from March.  Gold stabilised near a three-month top early, its safe-haven appeal kept intact by concerns over a wobbly global economy that has put share markets under pressure. MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.96/67.99 February 2 -$16.7 mln $21.33 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.79 pct Month-to-date -- $309.51 mln Year-to-date -$1.64 bln $497.92 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.98 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)