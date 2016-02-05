To access the newsletter, click on the link:
FACTORS TO WATCH
9:30 am: Junior Finance Minister Jayant Sinha and RBI Deputy Governor H.R.
Khan at India Investment summit in New Delhi.
11:00 am: RBI Deputy Governor S.S. Mundra at SEBI-OECD Asian seminar in
Mumbai.
12:00 pm: Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh at Indian Agricultural Research
Institute's convocation event in New Delhi.
5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai.
LIVECHAT-Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO-IFA Global- We speak to Abhishek
Goenka at 1100IST, to gauge his views on the INR, the depreciation of the
chinese yuan, the effect of the negative interest rate regime on the JPY and
LIVECHAT - PAYROLLS PREVIEW- Philip Shaw, chief economist at Investec, joins
us in the Global Markets Forum at 1530IST, for a look ahead to the day's U.S.
payrolls report and a discussion on whether the Federal Reserve will be able to
proceed along its expected tightening path with fears of a global economic
slowdown growing and financial markets in turmoil. To join the Global Markets
INDIA TOP NEWS
India may decide on GM food as China makes big leap with Syngenta buy
Officials may decide on Friday whether to allow what could be India's first
genetically modified food crop, mustard, spurred by food security concerns and
as China makes a big bet on the technology with a $43 billion bid for seed firm
Syngenta.
Tata Steel posts steep third quarter loss on cheap imports
Tata Steel Ltd swung to a hefty third quarter loss on Thursday, blaming cheap
Chinese imports for having to axe 3,000 jobs at its UK unit, as it tries to slim
down to cope with the global steel crisis.
India's IT services growth seen slowing as clients curb spending
Indian IT services exports are likely to grow at a slower pace next fiscal year
than in the recent past as global clients rein in technology spending, an
industry lobby group said on Thursday.
RBS says calls off planned sale of India banking business
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc has decided to call off a planned sale of its
India banking business and will instead look at options including winding it
down, the lender said on Thursday.
LafargeHolcim considers revised divestment plan in India
LafargeHolcim Ltd is reviewing its divestment plan in India after talks with
Birla Corporation Limited for the sale of the Jojobera and Sonadih cement plants
in Eastern India fell through, it said on Thursday.
Volkswagen hatches plans for Indian compact SUV
Volkswagen has begun plans to launch a compact sport utility vehicle in India, a
company executive said on Thursday, joining global rivals looking to tap one of
the sector's fastest-growing markets.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
Foxconn CEO meeting with Sharp execs on Friday; Sharp shares soar
Foxconn Chief Executive Officer Terry Gou is in Osaka to meet executives of
Japan's Sharp Corp, a Sharp spokesman said, one day after the struggling
electronics maker said it was focusing on the Taiwan firm's takeover bid over a
rival offer from a Japanese state-backed fund.
Payment delays, stock build bleed cash from corporate China
If, as the adage has it, turnover is vanity, profit is sanity, but cash is
reality, a Reuters analysis of working capital at 1,200 Chinese firms shows much
of corporate China is hurtling towards a reality check.
Obama to seek new tax on oil in budget proposal
U.S. President Barack Obama will launch a long-shot bid next week to impose a
$10-a-barrel tax on crude oil that would fund the overhaul of the nation's aging
transportation infrastructure, the White House said on Thursday.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,452.00, up 0.09 pct from its
previous close.
The Indian rupee will likely open little changed against the U.S. dollar,
as caution ahead of key U.S. employment data keeps investors on the sidelines.
However, broad greenback weakness on waning expectations of Federal Reserve rate
increases this year may lift the local currency later, dealers said- NewsRise
Indian sovereign bonds will likely edge higher after the central bank
announced an open market purchase of notes on Feb. 8. Gains may, however, be
capped ahead of a fresh supply of debt later today. The yield on the benchmark
7.72 pct bond maturing in 2025 is likely to trade in a 7.80 pct-7.85 pct range
today - NewsRise
GLOBAL MARKETS
A jump in materials shares helped U.S. stocks eke out a second straight
day of gains on Thursday, though disappointing forecasts from retailers and
anxiety ahead of Friday's jobs report limited the advance
Asian equities were subdued on Friday and the dollar wobbled ahead of the
closely watched U.S. jobs report, which could provide clues on the Federal
Reserve's monetary policy outlook.
The dollar steadied in Asian trading but remained on track for weekly
losses, as investors braced for U.S. employment figures later in the session for
the latest clues on the outlook for the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening
path.
U.S. Treasuries' yields ended lower on Thursday as data showed weaker U.S.
growth and investors closed trades that had bet on further interest rate
increases ahead of Friday's closely watched employment report.
U.S. crude oil futures were steady in lacklustre early Asian trading as
liquidity faded ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday across large parts of the
region.
Gold, trading near its highest since October, is on track to score its
strongest weekly gain in a month as the U.S. dollar is pressured by growing
doubts that the Federal Reserve can stick to its interest rate hike
campaign.
MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 67.56/67.59 February 4 -$29.0 mln -$33.02 mln
10-yr bond yield 7.85 pct Month-to-date $3.52 mln $240.35 mln
Year-to-date -$1.70 bln $428.77 mln
($1 = 67.54 Indian rupees)
