FACTORS TO WATCH
10:30 am: Commerce Secretary Rita Teaotia to speak at International Chamber
of Commerce annual general meeting in New Delhi.
2:20 pm: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu at event to sign initial pact with
Chhattisgarh state government in New Delhi.
4:45 pm: Dena Bank Chairman Ashwani Kumar at earnings conference after
third-quarter results in Mumbai.
LIVECHAT: Murthy Nagarajan, Head- Fixed Income, Quantum MF- India's bond
markets have had a tough start to the year; hit by worries about how much the
RBI will cut rates and concerns about foreign outflows. Now, markets are also
keenly awaiting the RBI's re-examination of its liquidity framework given hopes
the central bank will do more OMO purchases. We speak to Murthy at 1100 IST, an
avid IT member, who is currently the head of FI at Quantum AMC and previously
was head of FI at Tata Asset Management Ltd.
the link: here
LIVECHAT - RATES MARKETS- Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital
Markets joins us at 1530 IST in the forum for a look at the bond and
interest-rate markets and how to find value with returns so low.
Global Markets Forum, click on the link: here
INDIA TOP NEWS
India introduces net neutrality rules barring Facebook's free Internet
India introduced rules on Monday to prevent Internet service providers from
having different pricing policies for accessing different parts of the Web, in a
setback to Facebook Inc's plan to roll out a pared-back free Internet service to
the masses.
India sees higher growth even after economy loses steam
India's economic growth slowed in the last quarter of 2015, adding to pressure
on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to expedite stalled reforms in the
next session of parliament when it presents its annual budget.
LafargeHolcim receives revised divestment order from India
LafargeHolcim has received a revised order from the Competition Commission of
India (CCI) to divest its interest in Lafarge India, including three cement
plants and two grinding stations with total annual capacity of 11 million tons,
it said.
India cbank panel recommends guidelines for bond options
An Indian central bank panel has issued recommendations for introducing bond
options in India that include simple structured contracts and allowing companies
to trade up to 50 million rupees ($736,024.73) without documented underlying
exposures.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
Japanese market close to reading last rites over Abenomics
When Prime Minister Shinzo Abe launched his three-pronged programme to revive
Japan's stagnant, deflationary economy three years ago, the stock market cheered
every step along the way.Not any more.The "third arrow" of Abenomics -- reforms
to make the economy more productive -- is barely a work in progress, but Abe got
straight to work on the first two, fiscal expansion and monetary stimulus, with
the enthusiastic support of a new governor at the Bank of Japan, Haruhiko
Kuroda.
U.S. urges China to increase sanctions pressure on North Korea
China agrees any new U.N. resolution on North Korea will include additional
sanctions and go beyond previous steps, but Washington is urging Beijing to put
even more pressure on Pyongyang after its recent nuclear test and rocket launch,
a senior U.S. official said on Monday.
Monkey business: As China tourists tighten belt, retailers face unhappy
New Year
Watching a lone browser in his Sydney Chinatown shop, Bing Chen is worried
business is being squeezed this Lunar New Year by what's ailing the world
economy at large - the weakest Chinese economy in 25 years.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,324.00, up 0.68 pct from its
previous close.
The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the U.S. dollar, hurt by
expected weakness in local shares as global stocks declined on renewed concerns
of an economic slowdown
Indian sovereign bonds will likely edge higher, as the nation's gross
domestic product growth decelerated in October-December, increasing bets of
further monetary easing by the central bank. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct
bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.70 pct-7.75 pct range
GLOBAL MARKETS
U.S. stocks dropped on Monday as concern over global growth hit banks and
other economically sensitive shares, although a late rally in energy shares left
the market well above its lows of the day.
Asian share markets were scorched as stability concerns put a torch to
European bank stocks and sent investors stampeding to only the safest of safe
haven assets.
The dollar slid to its lowest level against the yen since November 2014,
as a sell-off in equities boosted the appeal for the perceived safe-haven
Japanese currency.
U.S. Treasury prices rallied Monday, with the yield on the 10-year note
reaching a one-year low as falling stock and oil prices added to investor
appetite for safe-haven government debt.
Crude oil prices jumped, shrugging off big drops in Japan's stock market
and eroding some of the previous session's losses that were driven by festering
concerns about global oversupply.
Gold stayed near its highest since June at close to $1,200 an ounce,
buoyed by uncertainty over global growth that has kept stock markets under
immense selling pressure.
MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 68.07/68.10 February 8 -$12.42 mln $63 mln
10-yr bond yield 7.84 pct Month-to-date - $91.80 mln $253.23 mln
Year-to-date -$1.79 bln $441.64 mln
($1 = 67.94 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)