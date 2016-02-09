To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Commerce Secretary Rita Teaotia to speak at International Chamber of Commerce annual general meeting in New Delhi. 2:20 pm: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu at event to sign initial pact with Chhattisgarh state government in New Delhi. 4:45 pm: Dena Bank Chairman Ashwani Kumar at earnings conference after third-quarter results in Mumbai. LIVECHAT: Murthy Nagarajan, Head- Fixed Income, Quantum MF- India's bond markets have had a tough start to the year; hit by worries about how much the RBI will cut rates and concerns about foreign outflows. Now, markets are also keenly awaiting the RBI's re-examination of its liquidity framework given hopes the central bank will do more OMO purchases. We speak to Murthy at 1100 IST, an avid IT member, who is currently the head of FI at Quantum AMC and previously was head of FI at Tata Asset Management Ltd. LIVECHAT - RATES MARKETS- Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets joins us at 1530 IST in the forum for a look at the bond and interest-rate markets and how to find value with returns so low. To join the Global Markets Forum, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  India introduces net neutrality rules barring Facebook's free Internet India introduced rules on Monday to prevent Internet service providers from having different pricing policies for accessing different parts of the Web, in a setback to Facebook Inc's plan to roll out a pared-back free Internet service to the masses.  India sees higher growth even after economy loses steam India's economic growth slowed in the last quarter of 2015, adding to pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to expedite stalled reforms in the next session of parliament when it presents its annual budget.  LafargeHolcim receives revised divestment order from India LafargeHolcim has received a revised order from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to divest its interest in Lafarge India, including three cement plants and two grinding stations with total annual capacity of 11 million tons, it said.  India cbank panel recommends guidelines for bond options An Indian central bank panel has issued recommendations for introducing bond options in India that include simple structured contracts and allowing companies to trade up to 50 million rupees ($736,024.73) without documented underlying exposures. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Japanese market close to reading last rites over Abenomics When Prime Minister Shinzo Abe launched his three-pronged programme to revive Japan's stagnant, deflationary economy three years ago, the stock market cheered every step along the way.Not any more.The "third arrow" of Abenomics -- reforms to make the economy more productive -- is barely a work in progress, but Abe got straight to work on the first two, fiscal expansion and monetary stimulus, with the enthusiastic support of a new governor at the Bank of Japan, Haruhiko Kuroda.  U.S. urges China to increase sanctions pressure on North Korea China agrees any new U.N. resolution on North Korea will include additional sanctions and go beyond previous steps, but Washington is urging Beijing to put even more pressure on Pyongyang after its recent nuclear test and rocket launch, a senior U.S. official said on Monday.  Monkey business: As China tourists tighten belt, retailers face unhappy New Year Watching a lone browser in his Sydney Chinatown shop, Bing Chen is worried business is being squeezed this Lunar New Year by what's ailing the world economy at large - the weakest Chinese economy in 25 years. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,324.00, up 0.68 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the U.S. dollar, hurt by expected weakness in local shares as global stocks declined on renewed concerns of an economic slowdown  Indian sovereign bonds will likely edge higher, as the nation's gross domestic product growth decelerated in October-December, increasing bets of further monetary easing by the central bank. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.70 pct-7.75 pct range GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks dropped on Monday as concern over global growth hit banks and other economically sensitive shares, although a late rally in energy shares left the market well above its lows of the day.  Asian share markets were scorched as stability concerns put a torch to European bank stocks and sent investors stampeding to only the safest of safe haven assets.  The dollar slid to its lowest level against the yen since November 2014, as a sell-off in equities boosted the appeal for the perceived safe-haven Japanese currency.  U.S. Treasury prices rallied Monday, with the yield on the 10-year note reaching a one-year low as falling stock and oil prices added to investor appetite for safe-haven government debt.  Crude oil prices jumped, shrugging off big drops in Japan's stock market and eroding some of the previous session's losses that were driven by festering concerns about global oversupply.  Gold stayed near its highest since June at close to $1,200 an ounce, buoyed by uncertainty over global growth that has kept stock markets under immense selling pressure. MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 68.07/68.10 February 8 -$12.42 mln $63 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.84 pct Month-to-date - $91.80 mln $253.23 mln Year-to-date -$1.79 bln $441.64 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.94 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)