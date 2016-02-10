To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 12:25 pm: Junior Finance Minister Jayant Sinha and Finance Ministry Joint Secretary Saurabh Garg at India digital summit in New Delhi. LIVECHAT: Riyazuddin KM, Chief Finance Manager (International Trade), BPCL- Oil logged in its worst performance in years for 2015 and 2016 hasn't exactly started on an encouraging note. With the sanctions off Iranian crude supply also joins in a market already reeling under over-supply. We speak to Riyazzudin KM at 1100 IST, on the challenges for oil in 2016 and other geo-political risks. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Bad loan clean-up takes toll on Indian state banks' earnings Four Indian state-run banks reported a spike in bad loans and provisions for sour debt on Tuesday after a clean-up exercise ordered by their regulator, sending three of them to net losses for the fiscal third quarter.  Dr Reddy's expects emerging markets profit hit India's second-largest drugmaker, Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, expects its earnings to remain under pressure in the fourth quarter due to currency volatility in markets such as Russia and Venezuela, its chief financial officer said.  Facebook's India stumble could embolden other regulators India's decision to effectively ban Facebook's pared-back free Internet service is a major blow to the social network's plans, and may prompt other regulators to demand equal online access for their users.  India's Essar Oil says Rosneft stake buy in advanced due diligence Russia's top oil producer Rosneft is still carrying out due diligence to buy a stake in Essar Oil Ltd, the Indian group which runs India's second biggest private sector refinery said on Tuesday.  India gold discounts hit record highs as demand falters Indian gold traders say they are struggling to draw buyers despite offering record discounts over rallying international prices, as consumers wait to see if rates can fall further after the federal budget this month. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Mrs Watanabe loses faith in Abenomics, turns bullish on yen Japanese retail traders have turned bullish on the yen for the first time in 2-1/2 years, a telling sign they are losing confidence over government efforts to cheapen the currency.  Trump, Sanders win U.S. presidential contests in New Hampshire Riding a wave of voter anger at traditional politicians, billionaire Donald Trump won New Hampshire's Republican presidential nominating contest on Tuesday and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont won the Democratic primary.  Banks eye more cost cuts amid global growth concerns Goldman Sachs Group Inc and other U.S. banks are looking at ways to slash expenses further this year as market turmoil, declining oil prices and concerns about Germany's Deutsche Bank AG have sent the sector's shares down sharply LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,255.00, down 1.00 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely edge lower against the U.S. dollar, as mounting fears about the health of European banks amid ongoing global slowdown concerns weighed on risk appetite  Indian sovereign bonds will likely edge lower in early trade for lack of any major positive triggers after an appetite-sapping supply of state loans yesterday.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.72 pct-7.77 pct range GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks ended a volatile session slightly lower on Tuesday as a late-day rally led by materials and healthcare shares offset another big drop in oil prices.  Asian stocks dipped amid growing concerns about the health of the global banking sector, particularly in Europe, while the safe-haven yen stood near a 15-month high versus the dollar.  The dollar nursed losses around 3-1/2-month lows, pressured by the spectre of a global economic slowdown as European banks struggled to fend off growing doubts over their health and as oil prices slipped back.  U.S. Treasury prices edged higher during choppy trading on Tuesday as investors concerned about slowing global growth largely shunned equities, opting instead to add to safe-haven U.S. government debt.  Crude oil prices pushed higher after Iran said it was open to cooperation with Saudi Arabia, partly recovering from an 8 percent fall in the previous session led by concerns over demand and weak equities.  Gold was holding near a 7-1/2-month high as risk aversion sent investors to the safe-haven asset amid a tumble in global stock markets and concerns over the global economy. MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.92/67.95 February 9 -$100.19 mln $44.75 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.84 pct Month-to-date -$97.56 mln $208.48 mln Year-to-date -$1.80 bln $396.89 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.90 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)