FACTORS TO WATCH
10:30 am: Federal cabinet likely to meet. Agenda not given.
2:30 pm: Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority Chairman Hemant
Contractor speaks at an event in New Delhi.
3:00 pm: Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to release report of expert
committee on formulation of natural rubber policy in New Delhi.
6:30 pm: India government's council of ministers meet in New Delhi.
INDIA TOP NEWS
Indian tax office tells Vodafone to pay $2 bln in tax dispute
India's tax office has sent Vodafone Group a reminder to pay $2 billion in taxes
and threatened the British telecoms group with seizure of local assets if it
fails to do so, despite the long-running dispute being the subject of an
international arbitration process.
SBI looks to woo Japanese business
State Bank of India, the country's largest lender launched an initiative on
Tuesday to help strengthen business ties between Asia's third-largest economy
and Japan, where investors eyeing Indian markets need support in navigating the
country's notoriously complex bureaucracy.
Delta Electronics plans to quadruple revenue from India
Taiwan-based Delta Electronics Inc expects to quadruple annual revenue from
India over the next three years as it makes more power components in the
country, in tune with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push to develop industry.
Amazon acquires Indian payments processor Emvantage
Amazon.com Inc said it has acquired Indian payments processor Emvantage Payments
Pvt Ltd for an undisclosed sum.
Steel-makers urge government to extend relief package
India's largest steel-makers' association has urged the government to extend a
relief package to the iron and steel sector, as most companies are likely to
default on their loans.
India's top court asks c.bank to submit names of loan defaulters
India's top court has asked the central bank to provide the names of corporate
loan defaulters with outstanding debt of at least 5 billion rupees, as well as
details of restructured assets.
ANALYSIS-Motor racing-Sahara's Force India stake looks a hard sell
India's embattled Sahara conglomerate said it wants to sell its 42.5 percent
stake in the Force India Formula One team to help release founder Subrata Roy
from jail, but some motor racing insiders are sceptical about how easy it will
be to find a buyer.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
Iran could decide fate of first global oil deal for 15 years
The fate of the first global oil deal in 15 years could be decided on Wednesday
when OPEC members travel to Iran to persuade the country to participate in a
deal to freeze output levels, possibly by offering Tehran special terms.
Obama, ASEAN discuss South China Sea tensions, but no joint mention of
China
U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday he and leaders of Southeast Asian
countries discussed the need to ease tensions in the South China Sea, and agreed
that any territorial disputes there should be resolved peacefully and through
legal means.
Canada's Brookfield to raise Asciano bid - sources
Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc plans to launch a A$9.05 billion
counter-offer for Australian port and rail giant Asciano Ltd as soon as
Thursday, two sources told Reuters.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,086.00, up 0.54 pct from its
previous close.
The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the U.S. dollar, tracking
its Asian peers, as easing risk aversion continued to lift the greenback against
most major currencies. However, expected gains in the local shares may limit
losses for the rupee, dealers said.
Indian government bonds will likely edge lower in opening trade amid
absence of any fresh positive triggers and speculations of further losses in the
rupee. However, the decline may be capped on consistent purchases by state-run
banks, traders said. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026
is likely to trade in a 7.76 pct-7.81 pct range.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Wall Street minted its second straight session of solid gains on Tuesday,
as investors snatched up beaten-down consumer discretionary, industrial and tech
shares.
Asian shares extended gains as a combination of stabilising Chinese
markets, rebounding oil prices and solid U.S. consumption data prompted
investors to look for bargains after last week's rout.
The yen retook some ground against the dollar as a recent rebound in crude
oil prices fizzled and revived demand for the safe-haven Japanese currency.
U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Tuesday as a rally in Wall Street stocks
and competing corporate bond supply led by Apple trimmed safe-haven demand for
bonds, lifting benchmark yields further from their near 3-1/2-year lows set last
week.
Crude oil futures rebounded on investor hopes that a deal between Saudi
Arabia and Russia to freeze oil output at January levels would lead to a wider
pact among producers that could eventually see production cuts to support
prices.
Gold extended losses to a fourth session as calm in the global stock
markets curbed demand for the safe-haven asset that had rallied last week to its
highest in a year.
MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 68.50/68.53 February 16 -$140.90 mln $48.71 mln
10-yr bond yield 7.93 pct Month-to-date -$614.38 mln -$80.67 mln
Year-to-date -$2.32 bln $107.74 mln
($1 = 68.37 Indian rupees)
