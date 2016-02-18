To access the newsletter, click on the link:
here
FACTORS TO WATCH
11:00 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to release Bharat 2016 and India 2016
calendars in New Delhi.
LIVECHAT - Dirk Lewis, Co-Founder & Director, DirkDaDhobi- In our continuing
coverage on Start-ups, we speak to Dirk Lewis Co-founder and Director at Dirk Da
Dhobi. Dirk Da Dhobi is Bangalore's first premium e-laundry. The company has an
exclusive 60,000 sq ft facility in Bidadi, and offers professional laundry
services at an acceptable price, with a turnaround of just 48 hours. DDD is also
laundry partner to UrbanClap and Apartment Adda among other services and
utilities aggregators in Bangalore. To join the conversation, click on the link:
here
EMEA LIVECHAT - MACRO OUTLOOK- Get in on the discussion with Alastair Winter,
Chief Economist, Daniel Stewart & co at 1530 IST, for factors to watch and
making sense of global markets. To join the Global Markets Forum, click on the
link: here
INDIA TOP NEWS
India plans to inject more funds into state banks as bad loans soar
India is preparing to pump in a higher-than-anticipated capital sum into poorly
performing state banks, government sources said, a move that could see New Delhi
infuse as much as $34 billion additionally and make it harder to hit planned
deficit targets.
India to auction at least three gold mines this year
India is planning to auction at least three gold mines in 2016, a top government
official said, opening up the sector to private firms for the first time ever in
a bid to slash imports of the metal that cost the government $36 billion last
year.
India antitrust body suspects Monsanto JV abused dominant position
India's antitrust regulator has ordered an investigation into a Monsanto joint
venture, saying it suspected the company had abused its dominant position as a
supplier of genetically modified cotton seeds.
India halts potash imports as droughts hit crop plantings
India has halted its potash imports for the year to end-March and delayed
negotiations for next year's purchases until at least June, as droughts have
dented demand in one of the world's biggest fertilizer consumers, government
officials said.
BAE picks Mahindra for Indian gun assembly plant
BAE Systems said on Wednesday it had chosen Indian conglomerate Mahindra Group
to build a plant for the assembly of its M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer
artillery guns that it wants to sell to India.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
China Jan inflation data shows deflationary pressure persists
China's consumer inflation quickened in January due to rising food prices while
producer prices declined for 47th straight month, as falling commodity prices
and weak demand add to deflationary pressure in the world's second-largest
economy.
Privacy vs security at heart of Apple phone decrypt order
A court order demanding that Apple Inc help the U.S. government unlock the
encrypted iPhone of one of the San Bernardino shooters is shaping up as a
crucial test case of how far the government can go in forcing technology
companies to help security and intelligence investigations.
U.S. expects 'very serious' talks with China after missile reports
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Wednesday the United States expects
to have "very serious" talks with China about militarization of the South China
Sea after reports that Beijing deployed advanced surface-to-air missiles to a
disputed island.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,183.50, up 0.67 pct from its
previous close.
The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the U.S. dollar, tracking
its Asian peers, as the Federal Reserve's January policy minutes echoed the
authority's concerns about a global economic slowdown, keeping expectations of
early rate increases muted.
Indian sovereign bonds will likely edge higher after the government
announced plans to buy back securities and inflation-linked notes. Gains may,
however, remain capped ahead of a long weekend and in the absence of an open
market purchase of papers. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in
2026 is likely to trade in a 7.76 pct-7.80 pct range.
GLOBAL MARKETS
U.S. stocks tallied their third straight session of gains on Wednesday,
led by energy shares as oil prices jumped, while better-than-expected economic
data helped allay growth fears.
Asian stocks rose and safe-haven government bond prices fell as crude oil
prices extended gains on hopes that big producers will cap production, improving
investors' appetite for riskier assets.
The Canadian dollar held at two-week highs early, having benefited hugely
from a jump in oil prices, while an absence of fresh cues in minutes of the
Federal Reserve's January meeting saw the greenback shuffle sideways.
U.S. Treasury prices fell on Wednesday, with benchmark yields rising to
their highest in 1-1/2 weeks, as gains in U.S. stocks and encouraging data on
producer prices and factory production reduced the appeal of low-yielding bonds.
Oil crude futures rose after Iran welcomed plans by Russia and Saudi
Arabia to cap crude oil production at January levels, extending steep gains in
the previous session.
Gold clung to overnight gains that helped the metal snap a three-day
losing streak on bets the Federal Reserve could slow the pace of U.S. interest
rate hikes.
MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 68.35/68.38 February 17 -$81.93 mln $22.05 mln
10-yr bond yield 7.95 pct Month-to-date -$729.80 mln -$58.62 mln
Year-to-date -$2.43 bln $129.79 mln
For additional data:
India govt bond market volumes
Stock market reports
Non-deliverable forwards data
Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD]
Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
($1 = 68.47 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bengaluru)