FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Government to table economic survey in parliament. 3:00 pm: Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian briefs media after release of economic survey in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: Weekly foreign exchange data. INDIA TOP NEWS  India keeps railway fare hikes on hold ahead of state elections India will pump $17.6 billion into its decrepit, loss-making railway network in the coming fiscal year, up a fifth from this year, but the government shied away from the politically unpopular move of raising fares ahead of crucial state polls.  India central bank asks banks to increase provisions in debt-for-equity swaps The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday asked lenders to spread out in equal instalments provisions they make when they take over troubled loan accounts under a special restructuring programme to deal with stressed assets.  Indian liquor baron Mallya steps down from Diageo-owned firm Liquor baron Vijay Mallya has agreed to give up his chairmanship and board position at India's top spirits company United Spirits Ltd, ending months of acrimony with the company's new owner Britain's Diageo Plc.  Food ministry seeks $20 bln in subsidies for 2016/17-source Food ministry wants 1.40 trillion rupees in subsidies for the next fiscal year, a rise of 13 percent from the previous year, to run a mammoth food welfare programme after two successive droughts, said a senior government official. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Foxconn deal for Sharp hits big snag, Sharp shares slide Taiwan's Foxconn has put its takeover of Sharp Corp on hold after discovering previously undisclosed liabilities, sources said, throwing the acquisition in doubt and sending shares of the Japanese electronics maker tumbling.  Shanghai G20 talks to feature hunt for ways to calm markets, lift global growth The world's financial leaders will meet in Shanghai to discuss ways to calm global markets and spur economic growth, and are likely to declare their readiness to take action if conditions worsen.  Apple calls FBI iPhone request 'unprecedented' in court filing Apple Inc on Thursday struck back in court against a U.S. government demand that it unlock an encrypted iPhone belonging to one of the San Bernardino shooters, arguing such a move would violate its free speech rights and override the will of Congress. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,068.00, up 0.80 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee is expected to open little changed against the U.S. dollar, as month-end greenback demand from importers will likely overshadow expected gains in local shares on the back of improved risk appetite.  Indian government bonds will likely edge higher after the Reserve Bank of India said late yesterday it would buy back securities via open market operations next week. Gains may be capped, however, amid fiscal concerns. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.82 pct-7.87 pct range today. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street posted solid gains on Thursday as higher oil prices reduced fears that banks could be hit by debt defaults and investors saw opportunities after weeks of volatility.  Asian shares made guarded gains as a gathering of world finance leaders provided a welter of reassuring comments, but little in the way of actual policy stimulus.  The yen was broadly softer as demand for the safe-haven currency waned after a rebound in oil prices helped spur a rally on Wall Street.  U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday as investors remained cautious on the outlook for global growth, with yields also undergoing a sharp, if brief, drop after the government postponed its seven-year note auction.  Crude oil prices dipped as reports of a meeting by oil producers to freeze output failed to convince traders that enough effort was being made to rein in ballooning global oversupply.  Gold was little changed above $1,230 an ounce as safe-haven gains were capped by an overnight rebound in global equities and oil prices, although technical signals for prices were bullish. MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 68.79/68.82 February 25 -$213.30 mln -$173.05 mln 10-yr bond yield 8.08 pct Month-to-date -$680.93 mln -$1.02 bln Year-to-date -$2.38 bln -$833.49 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 68.71 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)