FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues. 6:30 pm: Federal cabinet likely to meet. Agenda not given. Join Robert Abad, Founder, EM+BRACE, for Emerging Market focus at 09:30 am IST. Robert is an emerging markets specialist and has 25 years of experience in portfolio, risk and product management on both the buy- and sell-side as well as start-up business development. Robert will chat with us about investment in emerging markets in today's uncertain global macro environment. INDIA TOP NEWS  India's Adani gets Queensland backing for Australian coal project Parliament in the Australian state of Queensland agreed on Tuesday that India's Adani Enterprises Ltd should be granted "all state government approvals" to build one of the world's biggest coal mines, state mining minister Anthony Lynham said.  P&G to challenge Indian ban on Vicks Action 500 Extra U.S. consumer health group Procter & Gamble's Indian business plans to challenge a government ban on its cough-and-cold medicine Vicks Action 500 Extra, citing potential health risks.  India's Feb trade deficit narrows to lowest since Sept 2013 India's trade deficit narrowed in February to its lowest since Sept. 2013 as exports contracted at a slower pace, with demand remaining weak from Europe, the country's biggest market.  Indian e-commerce firm Infibeam eyes $334 mln valuation in sector's first IPO Indian e-commerce firm Infibeam Incorporation is eyeing a valuation of as much as $334 million as it sells shares next week in the sector's first initial public offering.  Modi's new growth recipe: Just add water Like his father before him, Dattatatraya Kshirsagar, 80, has been looking forward for years to the day when a $65 million dam will be completed in his village, an hour-and-a-half drive southeast of Mumbai. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is promising to do just that in the 2016-17 budget presented on Feb. 29.  Indian court grants temporary relief to Abbott, Glenmark in drug ban case An Indian court on Tuesday granted interim injunction to U.S. drugmaker Abbott's India unit, and domestic companies Glenmark Pharmaceuticals GLEN.NS and Macleods Pharmaceuticals, on the prohibition on sale of several combination drugs. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  As China's consumers tighten belts, retailers cut jobs, offer discounts Retailers in China are shedding staff, slowing expansion plans and seeing stocks pile up in warehouses as shoppers tighten their belts - a major headache for a country that has pinned its hopes on consumers to drive economic growth.  Fed seen holding U.S. rates for now, leaving door open for June hike U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers are seen leaving short-term interest rates unchanged at a two-day policy meeting that began Tuesday, but also to signal that a rate hike is not too far off as long as the job market and inflation continue to improve.  Weak U.S. retail sales highlight risks to economic outlook U.S. retail sales fell less than expected in February, but a sharp downward revision to January's data could reignite concerns about the economy's growth prospects. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,497.00, up 0.20 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open little changed against the dollar and trade in a narrow range during the day, as investors stay on the sidelines ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day monetary policy review that concludes today.  Indian government bonds will likely edge higher on growing speculation that the central bank may cut interest rates when it meets on Apr. 5, if not sooner, after retail inflation fell to a four-month low. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.55 pct-7.60 pct range. GLOBAL MARKETS  Healthcare and materials stocks pulled Wall Street lower on Tuesday in a second straight day of quiet trading as investors cautiously awaited news from the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting.  Asian shares were mixed while the dollar dithered as markets waited anxiously for the Federal Reserve to provide guidance on the risk of U.S. rate hikes this year.  The dollar was in a holding pattern as markets waited for fresh guidance from the Federal Reserve, while a disappointing fall in dairy prices knocked the New Zealand currency broadly lower.  U.S. Treasury debt prices gave up most gains to trade narrowly mixed on Tuesday, as investors braced for the possibility the Federal Reserve could strike a more upbeat tone on the economy andconsequentially raise interest rates at a faster pace than many initially expected.  Oil prices rose after falling in the previous session, with U.S. producers showing increasing signs of financial distress and as focus shifted to U.S. inventory data due later in the day.  Gold was largely unchanged, after dropping for the past three sessions to its lowest in nearly two weeks, as investors waited for the outcome of the Federal Reserve policy meeting. MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.35/67.38 March 15 -$8.02 mln -$76.43 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.76 pct Month-to-date $1.67 bln -$420.91 mln Year-to-date -$1.20 bln -$1.51 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.38 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru)