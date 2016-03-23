To access the newsletter, click on the link:
here
FACTORS TO WATCH
11:00 am: Federal cabinet likely to meet in New Delhi. Agenda not given.
3:00 pm: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to deliver a lecture on 'economic
empowerment of minorities' in New Delhi.
INDIA TOP NEWS
Modi under fire as rising costs put squeeze on "middle India"
Sharp rises in education and healthcare costs in the last two years have hit
India's burgeoning middle class hard, denting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's
popularity among the relatively well-off ahead of a series of state elections.
INTERVIEW-India's National Stock Exchange sees 'strong pipeline' for IPOs
The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) expects to see a good number of
initial public share offers (IPOs) this year across a variety of sectors, its
chief executive Chitra Ramkrishna said on Tuesday.
Edelweiss buys J.P. Morgan's India mutual funds business
India's Edelweiss Asset Management has bought J.P. Morgan Asset Management's
India unit, the two firms said on Tuesday, in the latest example of
consolidation in the country's fragmented, but reviving, mutual funds industry.
India may penalize delays in crop insurance settlements
dia may impose penalties for delaying claim settlements under its new crop
insurance scheme in an effort to remedy shortcomings in earlier insurance
programmes, top government officials said on Tuesday.
India's BigBasket raises $150 mln in funding led by Abraaj Group
Indian grocery delivery service BigBasket has raised $150 million in fresh
funding in a round led by UAE's Abraaj Group as the company looks to expand its
services into smaller cities, the investor said.
India hopes to sign Farzad B gas field deal with Iran next month
Indian oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan will push for state-run firms to win
development rights for the vast Farzad B gas field in Iran during a visit to
that country next month.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
Belgians hunt Islamic State suspect after blasts kill 30
Belgian police are hunting an Islamic State suspect seen with two supposed
suicide bombers shortly before they struck Brussels Airport in the first of two
attacks that also hit the city's metro, killing at least 30 and wounding over
200.
Mounting debts could derail China plans to cut steel, coal glut
China's campaign to slim down its bloated industries could be derailed by more
than $1.5 trillion of debt in its steel, coal, cement and non-ferrous metal
sectors, which threatens to overwhelm local banks.
Japan, mulling new fighter jets, opens talks with defence contractors
Japan has opened talks with Western defence contractors about building a new
generation of fighter jets, sources say, in what would mark an important
milestone in Tokyo's strategy to maintain its air superiority over rival China.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,730.00, up 0.08 pct from its
previous close.
The Indian rupee is poised to open lower against the U.S. dollar, tracking
its Asian peers, as multiple explosions in Brussels yesterday continued to weigh
on risk appetite.
Indian sovereign bonds will likely edge lower on bets the local currency
will depreciate further against the dollar ahead of a long weekend amid
risk-aversion following terror strikes in Brussels yesterday. The yield on the
benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.47 pct-7.53
pct range today.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Wall Street closed slightly lower on Tuesday, inching back from an initial
selloff that followed deadly attacks in Brussels, as declines in consumer and
telecom stocks offset a jump in healthcare shares.
Asian shares consolidated their gains, shaking off earlier losses
following attacks on the airport and a rush-hour metro train in Brussels as
investors look to a brightening global economic picture.
The dollar edged down as Asian investors reacted to overnight news of
attacks in Brussels, though hawkish comments from another U.S. Federal Reserve
official underpinned the U.S. currency.
U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday after Chicago's Federal Reserve
president struck a bullish tone on the U.S. economy, and as new corporate debt
sales weighed on the market.
Oil prices fell in early Asian trading after figures from an industry
group showed U.S. stockpiles had risen more than expected.
Spot gold edged lower, with the impact of a stronger dollar outweighing a
slight swell in the metal's safe-haven appeal after attacks on an airport and a
rush-hour metro train in Brussels.
MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 66.75/66.78 March 22 $164 mln -
10-yr bond yield 7.71 pct Month-to-date $2.41 bln -
Year-to-date -$458.17 mln -
For additional data:
India govt bond market volumes
Stock market reports
Non-deliverable forwards data
Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD]
Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
($1 = 66.71 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Nishit Kunal in Bengaluru)