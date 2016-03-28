To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH No major events scheduled for the day. INDIA TOP NEWS  Heineken raises stake in India's United Breweries to 43 percent Heineken NV has raised its holding in India's largest brewer United Breweries Ltd to 43 percent by buying 24 million euros worth of additional shares on Wednesday, a spokesman for the Dutch brewer said.  Russia clears ONGC's $1.3 billion Vankor stake deal -Interfax The Russian government has approved a deal for India's ONGC to acquire a 15 percent stake in the Vankor oilfield for $1.3 billion from Rosneft, the Interfax news agency reported on Thursday citing Anti-Monopoly Service head Igor Artemyev.  Indebted tycoon Mallya to step down as Sanofi India chairman Indian business tycoon Vijay Mallya, under pressure from banks to repay more than $1 billion owed by his collapsed airline, has decided to not seek re-election as chairman of French drugmaker Sanofi's India unit, the company said.  Uber sues Indian rival Ola for fake accounts, bookings Uber Technologies Inc is suing rival Indian ride-hailing service Ola, accusing it of creating fake accounts and making false bookings to interfere with its business, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.  India defends right to issue drug "compulsory licences" India has defended its right to grant licences allowing local firms to override patents and make cheaper copies of drugs discovered by big Western drugmakers, and said reports to the contrary were "factually incorrect".  Infibeam IPO fully subscribed, institutional demand thin Indian online retailer InfibeamIncorporation's initial public offering attracted thin demand from institutional investors, just selling the total number of shares on offer to raise about $67.32 million in the country's first e-commerce listing.  ITC buys Technico Pty's India seed potato unit for $18 million ITC Ltd has acquired the India unit of Australia-based agri-biotech company Technico Pty Ltd for 1.21 billion rupees, the company said, in the latest attempt at consolidating its presence in the agribusiness segment.  World's richest Hindu temple wants gold rather than cash under scheme The world's richest Hindu temple is asking to be repaid in gold for longer-term deposits it makes under the Indian government's monetisation scheme in order to make the plan more attractive to the temples that are sitting on thousands of tonnes of the metal. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Suicide bomber targeting Christians kills 65, mostly women and children, in Pakistan park A suicide bomber killed at least 65 people, mostly women and children, at a park in Lahore on Sunday in an attack claimed by a Pakistani Taliban faction which said it had targeted Christians.  China mutual funds turn to commodities, bet on reforms China's mutual fund industry is pushing to develop investment products linked to local commodity futures, betting that plans to fight chronic oversupply in the country's mammoth resource sector will drive up prices for raw materials.  Japan looks to kickstart 'fintech' revolution A laggard in embracing the 'fintech', or financial technology, revolution, Japan is set to ease investment restrictions that could free up the flow of capital in an economy sitting on an estimated $9 trillion in individuals' cash deposits. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,695.50, up 0.12 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the U.S. dollar, tracking its Asian peers, as comments from several Federal Reserve officials indicating earlier-than-expected rate increases lifted the greenback.  Indian government bonds are likely to gain in early trade, as investors may add positions amid hopes of monetary easing by the central bank next week. The yield on the benchmark 7.59% bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.49 pct-7.54 pct range today. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks broke a five-week winning streak on Thursday with a strengthening dollar weighing on commodity-related shares.  The dollar remained firm and Asian stocks edged higher after fairly strong consumer spending led to an upward revision in U.S. economic growth in the fourth quarter, helping to underpin investor sentiment.  The dollar nudged up against the euro and yen, after rebounding last week following a series of comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials who supported the case for more interest rate hikes.  U.S. Treasury yields ended higher in light trading on Thursday as investors continued to evaluate when the Federal Reserve is next likely to raise interest rates.  Oil prices rose in early Asian trading after a three-day break, but volumes were tiny as a number of markets remain on holiday for Easter.  Gold dropped to its weakest in a month, pressured by a firmer dollar following hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials that suggested at least two interest rate hikes this year, with the first potentially coming next month. MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.89/66.92 March 23 $146.1 mln $113.60 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.72 pct Month-to-date - $372.55 mln Year-to-date - -$720.63 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.64 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nishit Kunal in Bengaluru)