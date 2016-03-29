To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH No major events are scheduled for the day. INDIA TOP NEWS  ONGC board approves $5 billion investment in east coast oil and gas asset India's Oil and Natural Gas Corporation has approved an investment of 340 billion rupees over the next few years in its east coast oil and gas asset, in a bid to boost production and benefit from a change in government policy.  GVK sells 33 percent stake in Bengaluru airport to Fairfax for $323 million Airport operator GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd has sold a 33 percent stake in Bengaluru airport in southern India to Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings to reduce debt, the company said in a statement on Monday.  India to rely on state miners to meet coal target - minister India will meet its target of doubling coal production by 2020 without the help of private miners, the country's coal and power minister said, ruling out new measures to entice cash-strapped companies to begin mining the commodity.  JSW Energy eyeing distressed power plants - CFO India's JSW Energy is looking at various distressed coal-fired power plants in anticipation of demand improving, an executive said, amid talk the company is buying a big power plant from Jindal Steel & Power.  Unable to sell cattle, Indian farmers have a beef with Modi's BJP A ban on the sale of cattle for slaughter in India's richest state is threatening to push millions of farmers into penury, deepening distress in the countryside and fanning resentment against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Japan Feb consumer spending bounces back, outlook uncertain Japanese consumer spending in February rose for the first time in six months, but slowing wage growth and worries about overseas economies means the government remains under pressure to come up with stimulus to boost the economy.  China's Anbang raises offer for Starwood to $14 billion China's Anbang Insurance Group Co raised its offer for Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc to almost $14 billion, Starwood said on Monday, in the latest challenge to the U.S. hotel operator's merger with Marriott International Inc.  U.S. succeeds in cracking Apple's iPhone, drops legal action The U.S. Justice Department said on Monday it had succeeded in unlocking an encrypted iPhone used by one of the San Bernardino shooters and dropped its legal case against Apple, ending a high-stakes legal battle but leaving the broader struggle over encryption unresolved. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,642.00, down 0.20 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee is poised to open slightly higher against the dollar, tracking its Asian peers, as disappointing U.S. economic data pushed back Federal Reserve rate increase expectations.  Indian government bonds are poised to open higher, as investors will likely add positions on lingering expectations that the central bank will ease rates at its policy meeting next week.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.48 pct-7.53 pct range today. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street was mixed on Monday as weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data reduced concerns about potential interest rate hikes and a dip in oil prices pushed down energy shares  Asian shares struggled to find their footing after downbeat U.S. economic data contributed to an uninspiring session on Wall Street and pressured the dollar.  The yen nursed broad losses early and even underperformed a defensive greenback, which sagged on the back of disappointing U.S. economic data.  U.S. Treasury yields slipped on light buying on Monday as signs of slowing U.S. economic growth stoked uncertainty about the timing of interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve.  Oil prices fell in early Asian trade as concerns mount that a rally since January is fizzling out, while analysts forecast another rise to record levels for U.S. crude stockpiles.  Gold dipped slightly, but held above a one-month low on a softer dollar and weak U.S. economic data that dented expectations of an immediate hike in U.S. interest rates.GOL/] MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.58/66.61 March 28 $306.9 mln -$53.32 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.69 pct Month-to-date $2.74 bln $319.23 mln Year-to-date -$128.81 mln -$773.95 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.58 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nishit Kunal in Bengaluru)