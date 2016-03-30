o access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Asian Development Bank Country Director Teresa Kho to release Asian Development Outlook report in New Delhi INDIA TOP NEWS  Tata Steel says puts entire UK business up for sale Tata Steel, Britain's largest steelmaker, is considering the sale of its entire UK business to stem heavy losses, a move that would draw a line under its almost decade-long foray into Britain's declining steel industry.  Indian central bank tweaks upcoming lending rate rules The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday fixed-rate loans of up to three years offered by lenders will have to be set based on their marginal cost of funding, a move an analyst said was negative for the banks.  India approves foreign investment in e-commerce sector India on Tuesday approved 100 percent foreign investment in marketplace e-commerce companies, formalising rules for the first time for the multi-billion dollar sector.  Supreme Court allows regulator to sell some Sahara properties Supreme Court has asked the markets regulator to start the process of selling some of embattled conglomerate Sahara's real estate assets in the country to refund millions of investors in its illegal bonds, lawyers said on Tuesday.  Equitas Holdings IPO next week eyes up to $327 million Indian financial services firm Equitas Holdings Ltd's initial public offering of shares next week could raise as much as 21.76 billion rupees ($327 million), in what will be the biggest local IPO in five months.  Lupin says it sees no supply disruption at plant despite FDA observations Lupin Ltd, India's third-largest drugmaker, said on Tuesday it did not expect any disruption to supply from its main manufacturing plant despite what it called minor observations made by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration after an audit.  Israel's Rafael, Reliance in JV for air defence systems State-owned Israeli defence contractor Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and India's Reliance Defense said on Tuesday they are setting up a joint venture in India to produce air to air missiles, air defence systems and observation balloons.  Thai Union to buy stake in Avanti Feeds' unit Thai Union Group Pcl, the world's largest canned tuna maker, said on Tuesday it would spend 1.25 billion Indian rupees to buy a 40 percent stake in the shrimp processing unit of India's Avanti Feeds Ltd. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Cautious Yellen pushes back on Fed officials eyeing hike Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Tuesday the U.S. central bank should proceed only cautiously as it looks to raise interest rates, pushing back on a handful of her colleagues who have suggested another move may be just around the corner.  Japan factory output down the most since 2011, recession feared Japan's factory output in February fell the most since 2011 when a devastating earthquake ruptured the supply chain, stoking fears of another recession and renewing pressure on policymakers to take evasive action.  Brazil's biggest party quits ruling coalition, Rousseff isolated Brazil's largest party announced on Tuesday it was leaving President Dilma Rousseff's governing coalition and pulling its members from her government, a departure that sharply raises the odds she could be impeached in a matter of months. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,672.50, up 0.77 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the dollar, tracking its Asian peers, as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's cautious tone at a speech yesterday prompted markets to push back rate increase expectations.  Indian government bonds may gain in early session amid likely strong demand, as the Reserve Bank of India is set to raise the limit on foreign investment in sovereign debt by 105 billion rupees from the first week of April.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.47 pct-7.53 pct range today. GLOBAL MARKETS  The S&P 500 closed at its highest in 2016 on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen called for caution on raising interest rates - music to Wall Street's ears.  Asian shares gained as markets scaled back expectations for how fast and far U.S. interest rates might rise this year, bruising the dollar and boosting sovereign bonds.  Dollar bulls were on the defensive early after yet another setback inflicted by Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen, whose cautious tone left markets wondering if there will be even one hike in U.S. interest rates this year.  The U.S. Treasury market rallied on Tuesday, with benchmark yields hitting four-week lows, as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen repeated her earlier stand that the U.S. central bank would raise interest rates only gradually due to global risks.  Oil futures rebounded in Asian trade, buoyed by a forecast for a less than expected build in crude oil stockpiles last week.  Gold held on to sharp overnight gains, buoyed by a softer dollar and Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen's remarks that the U.S. central bank should be cautious in raising interest rates. MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.22/66.25 March 29 $77.3 mln -$646.08 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.72 pct Month-to-date $3.08 bln -$326.85 mln Year-to-date $208.58 mln -$1.42 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.54 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nishit Kunal in Bengaluru)