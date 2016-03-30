o access the newsletter, click on the link:
FACTORS TO WATCH
10:30 am: Asian Development Bank Country Director Teresa Kho to release
Asian Development Outlook report in New Delhi
INDIA TOP NEWS
Tata Steel says puts entire UK business up for sale
Tata Steel, Britain's largest steelmaker, is considering the sale of its entire
UK business to stem heavy losses, a move that would draw a line under its almost
decade-long foray into Britain's declining steel industry.
Indian central bank tweaks upcoming lending rate rules
The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday fixed-rate loans of up to three years
offered by lenders will have to be set based on their marginal cost of funding,
a move an analyst said was negative for the banks.
India approves foreign investment in e-commerce sector
India on Tuesday approved 100 percent foreign investment in marketplace
e-commerce companies, formalising rules for the first time for the multi-billion
dollar sector.
Supreme Court allows regulator to sell some Sahara properties
Supreme Court has asked the markets regulator to start the process of selling
some of embattled conglomerate Sahara's real estate assets in the country to
refund millions of investors in its illegal bonds, lawyers said on Tuesday.
Equitas Holdings IPO next week eyes up to $327 million
Indian financial services firm Equitas Holdings Ltd's initial public offering of
shares next week could raise as much as 21.76 billion rupees ($327 million), in
what will be the biggest local IPO in five months.
Lupin says it sees no supply disruption at plant despite FDA observations
Lupin Ltd, India's third-largest drugmaker, said on Tuesday it did not expect
any disruption to supply from its main manufacturing plant despite what it
called minor observations made by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration after an
audit.
Israel's Rafael, Reliance in JV for air defence systems
State-owned Israeli defence contractor Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and
India's Reliance Defense said on Tuesday they are setting up a joint venture in
India to produce air to air missiles, air defence systems and observation
balloons.
Thai Union to buy stake in Avanti Feeds' unit
Thai Union Group Pcl, the world's largest canned tuna maker, said on Tuesday it
would spend 1.25 billion Indian rupees to buy a 40 percent stake in the shrimp
processing unit of India's Avanti Feeds Ltd.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
Cautious Yellen pushes back on Fed officials eyeing hike
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Tuesday the U.S. central bank should
proceed only cautiously as it looks to raise interest rates, pushing back on a
handful of her colleagues who have suggested another move may be just around the
corner.
Japan factory output down the most since 2011, recession feared
Japan's factory output in February fell the most since 2011 when a devastating
earthquake ruptured the supply chain, stoking fears of another recession and
renewing pressure on policymakers to take evasive action.
Brazil's biggest party quits ruling coalition, Rousseff isolated
Brazil's largest party announced on Tuesday it was leaving President Dilma
Rousseff's governing coalition and pulling its members from her government, a
departure that sharply raises the odds she could be impeached in a matter of
months.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,672.50, up 0.77 pct from its
previous close.
The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the dollar, tracking its
Asian peers, as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's cautious tone at a speech
yesterday prompted markets to push back rate increase expectations.
Indian government bonds may gain in early session amid likely strong
demand, as the Reserve Bank of India is set to raise the limit on foreign
investment in sovereign debt by 105 billion rupees from the first week of
April.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to
trade in a 7.47 pct-7.53 pct range today.
GLOBAL MARKETS
The S&P 500 closed at its highest in 2016 on Tuesday after Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen called for caution on raising interest rates - music to Wall
Street's ears.
Asian shares gained as markets scaled back expectations for how fast and
far U.S. interest rates might rise this year, bruising the dollar and boosting
sovereign bonds.
Dollar bulls were on the defensive early after yet another setback
inflicted by Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen, whose cautious tone left
markets wondering if there will be even one hike in U.S. interest rates this
year.
The U.S. Treasury market rallied on Tuesday, with benchmark yields hitting
four-week lows, as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen repeated her earlier stand
that the U.S. central bank would raise interest rates only gradually due to
global risks.
Oil futures rebounded in Asian trade, buoyed by a forecast for a less than
expected build in crude oil stockpiles last week.
Gold held on to sharp overnight gains, buoyed by a softer dollar and
Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen's remarks that the U.S. central bank should
be cautious in raising interest rates.
MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 66.22/66.25 March 29 $77.3 mln -$646.08 mln
10-yr bond yield 7.72 pct Month-to-date $3.08 bln -$326.85 mln
Year-to-date $208.58 mln -$1.42 bln
