FACTORS TO WATCH
9:45 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at annual event of Confederation of
Indian Industry in New Delhi.
12:30 pm: Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman briefs media on global
exhibition on services in New Delhi.
2:30 pm: CRISIL media teleconference to present roundup of rating actions
during last FY and outlook for this FY in Mumbai.
GMF:EMEA CURRENCY LIVECHAT with Eddie Topfik, head of foreign exchange, ADM
Investor Services International.
Eddie Topfik, head of foreign exchange, ADM Investor Services International
joins us in the forum as he gets the latest updates on the currency front at
INDIA TOP NEWS
Adani wins state approval for Australian coal project
Adani Enterprises Ltd was granted approval by Australia's Queensland state
government on Sunday to proceed with its proposed A$10 billion Carmichael coal
project in the Galilee Basin.
Reliance moves into fashion and lifestyle e-commerce
Reliance Retail Ltd, the retail business of India's energy conglomerate Reliance
Industries Ltd, said on Saturday it planned a quick roll-out of its newly
launched fashion and lifestyle e-commerce business.
ITC says to keep cigarette factories shut over health warning rules
India's top cigarette maker ITC Ltd, part-owned by British American Tobacco,
said it was not ready to print bigger health warnings on its packs as mandated
by the government and will keep its factories shut until clarity emerges on the
new rules.
HCL Tech to buy Geometric Ltd in all-stock deal
Geometric Ltd said it will sell its IT services business to HCL Technologies Ltd
in an all-stock deal valued at 12.37 billion Indian rupees, as HCL looks to
strengthen its engineering and automotive services portfolio.
Nestle says has not been notified of any noodle issues in India
Swiss food group Nestle said on Friday it had not been informed by Indian
authorities of any new health issues with its instant noodles after a newspaper
reported tests had detected higher-than-permissible levels of ash in the
product.
Tata Steel in talks to take stake in Thyssenkrupp's Europe steel
unit-paper
Tata Steel is planning to take a stake in Thyssenkrupp's European steel unit,
German business paper Rheinische Post reported, citing government sources in
Berlin.
India allows gold repayments to make scheme attractive for temples
India on Friday tweaked its gold monetisation scheme to allow repayments in gold
for medium- and long-term deposits, making the plan more attractive for temples
that are sitting on thousands of tonnes of the metal.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
Trump's prediction of 'massive recession' puzzles economists
Donald Trump's prediction that the U.S. economy was on the verge of a "very
massive recession" hit a wall of skepticism on Sunday from economists who
questioned the Republican presidential front-runner's calculations.
Japan firms' inflation expectations weaken, keeps BOJ under pressure
Japanese companies' long-term inflation expectations weakened in March from
three months ago, a central bank survey showed, a sign January's decision to
adopt negative interest rates has failed to convince firms that price rises will
accelerate over time.
Samsung brings in the lawyers for biosimilars push
Samsung Bioepis Co Ltd, which aims to become a force in the fledgling biosimilar
drugs industry, has filed a lawsuit against the originator of the world's
best-selling drug, to stop it blocking the launch of its own version.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,764.50, up 0.25 pct from its
previous close.
The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the dollar, as
better-than-expected March U.S. nonfarm payrolls numbers were overshadowed by an
uptick in the monthly unemployment rate, weighing on demand for the greenback.
Indian government bonds will likely gain in early trading amid hopes of
monetary easing by the Reserve Bank of India at a policy review scheduled for
tomorrow. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to
trade in a 7.43 pct-7.47 pct range today.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Wall Street extended a seven-week rally on Friday after upbeat U.S. jobs
and factory data hinted at stronger corporate earnings without increasing
concerns of potential U.S. interest rate hikes.
Asian share prices held firm after solid U.S. payroll data underpinned
investor risk sentiment while dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen the previous week kept the U.S. dollar in check.
The dollar was on the defensive early, nursing deep losses against the
euro and yen after Friday's firm U.S. jobs report failed to shift a broadly held
view that the Federal Reserve will remain cautious on raising interest rates
this year.
U.S. short-dated Treasury yields rose on Friday from one-month lows in
choppy trading as stronger-than-expected labor and factory data in March
supported the view the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates later this
year.
Oil prices fell in early trading as the chances of Middle East producers
agreeing to curb overproduction appeared to fade, while U.S. output remains
stubbornly high.
Gold nursed losses, after a strong U.S. jobs report triggered speculation
that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates sooner than expected.
MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 66.26/66.29 April 1 $32.3 mln -
10-yr bond yield 7.69 pct Month-to-date - -
Year-to-date - -
($1 = 66.25 Indian rupees)
