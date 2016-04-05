To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at capital markets event organized by IFC in New Delhi. 11:00 am: RBI releases bi-monthly monetary policy statement in Mumbai. 11:00 am: Junior Finance Minister Jayant Sinha and Power Minister Piyush Goyal at Confederation of Indian Industry event in New Delhi. 11:10 am: RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan briefs media after monetary policy announcement in Mumbai. 2:30 pm: RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan holds teleconference with analysts in Mumbai. 4:00 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Junior Finance Minister Jayant Sinha at launch of Stand Up India scheme in New Delhi. INDIA TOP NEWS  Global funds drawn to India's record $120 billion sour debt Global distressed asset buyers such as J.C. Flowers & Co and Apollo Global are flocking to India, where banks have been ordered to clean up an estimated $120 billion of bad and troubled loans.  Blackstone takes control of Mphasis in up to $1.1 billion deal Blackstone Group is buying a majority stake in Indian IT outsourcing services provider Mphasis Ltd from Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co in an up to $1.1 billion deal, in the U.S. asset manager's single-biggest investment in India.  Adani considering buying SunEdison assets -sources Adani Group is looking at buying the local assets of SunEdison Inc, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, after the heavily indebted U.S. solar power developer sought partners for its projects.  RBI's new mission: Getting lenders to pass on its rate cuts RBI is embarking on an experiment to remove much of the discretion the country's commercial banks have to set lending rates and force them to base borrowing costs on prevailing market rates.  India sacks some foreign-funded consultants; health programmes may suffer India is firing dozens of foreign-funded health experts working inside the government, seen as part of a broader clampdown to reduce the influence of non-government organisations on policy.  Australia's green groups keep heat on Adani after mine approval Environmental campaigners say they hope two outstanding court cases can still stop India's Adani Enterprises Ltd from developing a A$10 billion coal project, even after it received a key state government approval. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Prosecutors open probes as world's wealthy deny 'Panama Papers' links Governments across the world began investigating possible financial wrongdoing by the rich and powerful on Monday after a leak of four decades of documents from a Panamanian law firm that specialised in setting up offshore companies.  Trump makes late push for support on eve of Wisconsin primary Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump tried to put a difficult week behind him and rally his supporters on Monday ahead of a crucial nominating contest in Wisconsin, where he was in the unfamiliar position of underdog.  BOJ's Kuroda, with eye on economy and markets, says ready to ease more Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda stressed on Tuesday his readiness to expand monetary policy still further, saying that market moves would be key factors the central bank would examine in deciding when and how it might next expand stimulus. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,734.50, down 0.66 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open slightly lower against the U.S. dollar, tracking weakness in regional assets as an overnight slide in crude oil prices hurt risk appetite.  Indian government bonds will likely gain in early trade, as the Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to cut its policy rate by at least 25 basis points at a scheduled meeting later today. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.38 pct-7.43 pct range till the policy decision. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks ended weaker on Monday, pulling back from a recent rally that took them to new 2016 highs, as losses in commodity-related and industrial shares offset gains in healthcare.  Asian shares and other riskier assets skidded, pressured by slumping crude oil prices and mixed messages from Federal Reserve policymakers on the outlook for U.S. interest rate rises.  The dollar nursed losses against the yen and euro on Tuesday, but was firmer versus the Australian, Canadian and New Zealand currencies, which all succumbed to weakness in commodity prices.  U.S. Treasury yields edged downon Monday, with benchmark yields hovering near one-month lows as doubts about the durability of the U.S. economic expansion supported views the Federal Reserve may slow the pace of interest rate hikes.  oil prices fell in early Asian trading on signs of weakening gasoline demand, long a pillar of support for struggling fuel markets, in both North America and Asia.  Gold jumped following a two-day decline, as Asian stocks slid on weak oil prices and mixed views on the outlook for Federal Reserve monetary policy. MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.11/66.14 April 4 $35.8 mln $122.21 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.64 pct Month-to-date - - Year-to-date - -$637.71 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.20 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nishit Kunal in Bengaluru)