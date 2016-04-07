To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to deliver inaugural address at Growth Net summit in New Delhi. 10:00 am: RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan at Singapore Symposium 2016 interactive session in Mumbai. 10:00 am: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at event to launch CNG stations in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: RBI to release report on state finances in Mumbai. GMF:EMEA LIVECHAT: ODDS ON BREXIT with Political Betting editor Mike Smithson Join Political Betting editor Mike Smithson for a look at what the polls and bookmakers are telling us about the likelihood of a "Brexit" when Britain goes to the polls in June to vote on its future with the European Union at 1530 IST . To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  SunEdison setback may delay Modi's "ultra mega" solar drive in India The likely collapse of SunEdison Inc's solar project in India, the first of 32 planned "ultra mega" complexes, could delay Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal to increase renewable energy fivefold by several years and probably cost consumers more.  American Tower to invest $2 billion more in India-telecoms minister American Tower Corp has committed to invest $2 billion in India, in addition to the 58.57 billion rupees it will spend to acquire a controlling stake in Viom Networks Ltd, the country's telecom minister said on Wednesday.[nD8N16A008  Indian banks set to reject Mallya's $600 million loan repayment offer - sources A group of Indian lenders is set to reject businessman Vijay Mallya's offer to repay 40 billion rupees, less than half of what his defunct Kingfisher Airlines owes them, sources with knowledge of the matter said.  Tata Steel to launch UK sale process by Monday -UK minister Tata Steel will launch the formal sale process for its British assets by Monday and give a "reasonable" timeframe to find a buyer, Britain's business minister said after meeting the company's chairman in Mumbai.  India raises Iran credit line to $450 mln India's cabinet on Wednesday raised a credit line to Iran to $450 million as New Delhi aims to boost trade ties with Tehran after the lifting of international sanctions.  Tata Motors to resize diesel engines to skirt New Delhi ban Tata Motors is reducing the size of its diesel engines to skirt a temporary ban on the sale of large diesel-powered cars in New Delhi as the government seeks to reduce toxic smog in the capital city.  India crude import policy overhaul gives state refiners leeway India's cabinet on Wednesday agreed to let state-owned oil refiners devise their own crude import policies so they can secure cheaper oil cargoes in an oversupplied market and improve profitability.  South Africa's Adcock Ingram sells Indian unit for $22 mln South African drugmaker Adcock Ingram said on Wednesday it sold its Indian unit for 336 million rand to a private equity firm, after the Bangalore-based business suffered two write downs since 2013. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Samsung Elec profit beats expectations as hopes rise for smartphone recovery Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said its first-quarter operating profit likely rose 10.4 percent from a year earlier, beating expectations and pointing to strong sales of its new Galaxy S7 smartphones.  Swiss police raid UEFA as Panama Papers scandal spreads Swiss police raided the European soccer body UEFA on Wednesday to seize information about a contract disclosed in the Panama Papers that was signed by Gianni Infantino, now head of the global soccer body FIFA.  Fed signals caution on rate hikes, worried by global growth -minutes The Federal Reserve appears unlikely to raise interest rates before June amid widespread concern at the U.S. central bank over its limited ability to counter the blow of a global economic slowdown, minutes from the Fed's March 15-16 policy meeting suggest. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,631.50, down 0.03 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the dollar, as risk appetite improved on the back on an oil price rebound and after the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes affirmed its recent cautious stance on future rate increases.- NewsRise  Indian government bonds are likely to open higher ahead of the open market purchase of notes by the central bank, even though early gains may be capped before this fiscal year's maiden weekly debt sale. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.44 pct-7.49 pct range- NewsRise GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks jumped on Wednesday, bolstered by gains in healthcare shares after the collapse of the $160 billion merger of Pfizer and Allergan, and by a rise in energy shares.  Asian share markets edged ahead after a sharp rise in oil prices whetted risk appetites and boosted Wall Street, with even Japanese stocks regaining a little ground despite a rising yen.  The dollar wallowed close to a 17-month low against the yen, pressured by minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting last month that underscored caution about future interest rate hikes.  U.S. Treasury yields rose from one-month lows on Wednesday, led by longer-dated bonds as a rebound in oil and stock prices prompted investors to sell safe-haven government debt.  Crude futures were lifted by a raft of supportive indicators in early trading, although some traders warned that physical supply and demand fundamentals did not warrant a strong price recovery at this stage.  Gold ticked up after minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting showed caution over higher U.S. interest rates, but the metal's gains were capped by strength in global equities. 