FACTORS TO WATCH
9:00 am: Junior Finance Minister Jayant Sinha, Economic Affairs Secretary
Shaktikanta Das and senior direct tax body officials at Growth Net Summit in New
Delhi.
9:30 am: Banks Board Bureau holds first meeting to discuss banking sector
issues in Mumbai.
3:00 pm: Foreign Investment Promotion Board meets to consider seventeen FDI
proposals in New Delhi.
5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai.
INDIA TOP NEWS
Liberty's Gupta says has resources to back UK steel ambitions
Sanjeev Gupta, the boss of metals trader Liberty House Group who wants to buy
Tata Steel Ltd's loss-making British operations, says he has the financial
resources to match his ambitions.
Modi's rural income promise leaves Indian farmers, experts cold
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to need a big rise in economic growth and
a run of good weather to have a chance of fulfilling his promise to double
farmers' incomes by 2022.
Equitas Holdings sees strong demand for $327 million IPO
Financial services firm Equitas Holdings Ltd attracted demand for more than 17
times the number of shares on sale in its initial public offering (IPO) of up to
$327 million, amid strong interest from institutions for the biggest local IPO
so far in 2016.
IPCA says Global Fund stops buying its anti-malarial drugs
IPCA Laboratories Ltd said on Thursday that the Global Fund to Fight AIDS,
Tuberculosis and Malaria, would no longer buy the company's anti-malarial
treatments after a U.S. regulatory warning about quality lapses at its
factories.
Tata's Jaguar Land Rover FY 2015-16 car sales rise 13 percent y/y
Jaguar Land Rover, Tata Motors Ltd's luxury car unit, reported a 13 percent rise
in car sales for the year ended march 31, helped by strong demand for its
recently-launched Jaguar XE and XF sedans and Land Rover Discovery Sport SUV.
Fairfax in talks to invest about $300 million in India's Sanmar- sources
Fairfax India Holdings Corp is close to acquiring a minority stake in
privately-held Indian petrochemical company Sanmar Chemicals Group via a roughly
$300 million investment in the company, according to two sources familiar with
the matter.
India's traditional cigarette makers halt production over health warnings
India's traditional cigarette industry, which makes hand-rolled smokes and
employs more than 8 million people, shut down production on Thursday, saying it
could not meet new government rules requiring them to print bigger health
warnings on tobacco packets.
India expands natgas sales network to lure motorists, curb pollution
India is expanding its network of fuel stations selling compressed natural gas
to encourage motorists in the national capital to switch to the cleaner, cheaper
fuel and curb emissions.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
Japan faces trouble controlling damaging yen rises
Japanese efforts to stem sharp increases in the yen could face increasing
opposition from other major economies, making it even more difficult for premier
Shinzo Abe's administration to reflate the world's third largest economy out of
stagnation.
British PM Cameron admits he held stake in father's offshore trust
British Prime Minister David Cameron acknowledged in a TV interview on Thursday
that he once had a stake in his late father's offshore trust, which was revealed
in the "Panama Papers" leak from a law firm.
Yellen, alongside Fed alum, says rate hikes on track
The U.S. economy is on a solid course with some hints of inflation so the
Federal Reserve is on track for further interest rate hikes, Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen said on Thursday in a defense of her decision to tighten
policy late last year.
GLOBAL MARKETS
U.S. stocks dropped on Thursday as oil prices slid and worries about the
global economy resurfaced, dragging down the dollar against the yen and causing
investors to flee riskier assets.
Asian shares extended losses to three-week lows after bank shares slumped
globally, while the yen soared to a 17-month high against the dollar as
investors unwound bets against the yen, calculating that any effort by Japan to
drive down the yen would be vigorously opposed by other major economies.
The dollar firmed a little but languished close to 17-month lows against
the yen, with the Japanese currency poised for weekly gains against its major
counterparts despite verbal warnings from Japanese officials.
U.S. Treasury yields fell broadly on Thursday to their lowest levels since
late February as declining oil prices and fears about slowing global economic
growth underpinned bond prices.
Oil prices edged up, lifted by firm economic indicators from the United
States and Germany which could support fuel demand, but analysts warned that
crude markets were threatened by another downturn because of ongoing oversupply.
Gold held near a two-week high and was set to post its strongest week in
five as the Federal Reserve's caution over raising U.S. interest rates and
weakness in the dollar burnished the metal's appeal.
MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 66.77/66.80 April 7 -$44.2 mln -$196.18 mln
10-yr bond yield 7.66 pct Month-to-date - $11.26 mln
Year-to-date - -$748.66 mln
For additional data:
India govt bond market volumes
Stock market reports
Non-deliverable forwards data
Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD]
Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
($1 = 66.68 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Nishit Kunal in Bengaluru)