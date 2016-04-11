To access the newsletter, click on the link:
FACTORS TO WATCH
10:00 am: RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan at National Payments Corp. event in
Mumbai.
10:00 am: Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh at national conference on
Agriculture in New Delhi.
11:00 am: Finance Secretary Ratan Watal likely to meet state finance
ministers in New Delhi.
INDIA TOP NEWS
Bharti Airtel to buy Aircel mobile spectrum for $526 million
Bharti Airtel Ltd said on Friday it had agreed to pay Aircel 35 billion rupees
for radio frequencies in eight service areas, to make its 4G mobile broadband
services available across India.
Indian temple blaze kills 100, more than 380 injured
A fire and explosions during a fireworks display to mark the start of the local
Hindu new year killed 100 people and injured more than 380 at a temple in
India's southern Kerala state on Sunday.
India steel ministry may appeal to Modi over anti-dumping rules
India's steel ministry is considering appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi
to back a proposal to toughen up anti-dumping rules to tackle a flood of cheap
imports threatening its steel industry, a government source said.
India auto body slashes vehicle growth forecast on new anti-pollution
steps
India's main auto industry body nearly halved on Friday its growth forecast for
passenger vehicle sales in the current financial year to 6-8 percent, saying
demand could weaken after the country introduced new measures to curb
pollution.
S. Korea's POSCO says won't be able to set up Odisha plant by July 2017
South Korean steelmaker POSCO 005490.KS on Friday told an Indian green court
that it would not be able to set up a $12 billion steel plant in eastern Odisha
state by July 2017, as the construction is yet to begin.
Jaguar Land Rover in talks to lease Silverstone
British Grand Prix track Silverstone is in talks to lease the circuit's property
to Jaguar Land Rover, the owners of the Formula One site said after a vote of
its members authorised the board to continue discussing the deal.
Indian court frees up iron ore for use at JSPL plant
An Indian court on Friday allowed Jindal Steel and Power Ltd to move iron ore
stockpiles from a mining facility in Odisha state for use at its nearby pellet
plant.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
Brussels bombers had planned to attack France again - prosecutors
The militant cell behind bombings in Brussels had been plotting to hit France
again after carrying out the Paris attacks in November, but was forced to strike
closer to home as police closed in, Belgian prosecutors said on
Sunday.
Japan machinery orders fall, strong yen clouds outlook
Japan's core machinery orders fell less than expected in February in a sign that
capital expenditure is starting to stabilise, but a strong yen, which can hurt
corporate earnings, clouds the outlook. The 9.2 percent monthly decline in core
orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as a leading indicator of capital
spending in the coming six to nine months, was less than economists' median
estimate for a 12.4 percent month-on-month fall, Cabinet Office data
showed.
China March consumer inflation stable, but producer prices fall again
China's consumer price inflation rose less than expected in March, flattening
out after a four-month strengthening trend, but wholesale prices remained
stubbornly in deflation.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,565.50, down 0.21 pct from its
previous close.
The Indian rupee is poised to open slightly lower against the U.S. dollar,
as weak economic data from Japan and China fuelled concerns of a global
slowdown, weighing on regional sentiment.
Indian government bonds are likely to gain in early trade, as investors
may buy notes on expectations that the nation's retail inflation numbers, due
tomorrow, will have eased further.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond
maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.43 pct-7.47 pct range.
GLOBAL MARKETS
A sharp rally in crude oil and energy shares lifted U.S. stocks on Friday,
but indexes registered losses for the week.
Asian stocks wobbled and Japan's Nikkei index slid as the dollar notched a
fresh 17-month low against the yen.
Demand for the yen showed little signs of abating, with the currency
reaching a fresh 17-month high, prompting the Japanese government to warn that
it could take steps to weaken the exchange rate.
U.S. Treasury debt yields rose from six-week lows on Friday, backed by a
surge in oil prices and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's comments on
interest-rate hikes, but fell for the second consecutive week with 30-year bond
yields falling for the fourth week in a row.
Oil prices rose, extending sharp rises from the end of last week following
a decline in U.S. inventories and drilling, while outages and hopes that
exporters could freeze output boosted international prices.
Gold jumped to its highest in nearly three weeks as cautiousness in global
equities and the dollar underpinned demand for the metal.
MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 66.77/66.80 April 8 $27 mln -
10-yr bond yield 7.64 pct Month-to-date - -
Year-to-date - -
($1 = 66.47 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Nishit Kunal in Bengaluru)