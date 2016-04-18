(India Morning Newsletter will not be published on Tuesday, April 19, as markets will be closed for Mahavir Jayanti.) To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Junior Finance Minister Jayant Sinha at banking event in Mumbai. 12:00 pm: Government to release March wholesale price inflation data in New Delhi. GMF:EMEA LIVECHAT- FX WEEK AHEAD with Reuters FX analyst Jeremy Boulton Join Reuters FX analyst Jeremy Boulton at 1530 IST for a look at the week's top topics and implications for the FX market. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  In need of cash, India chases $117 billion in elusive back taxes India's finance ministry is asking for regular progress reports from tax collectors and has set a date for an amnesty to pay off arrears on undeclared domestic assets, as the government intensifies efforts to meet its ambitious deficit target.  After slow start to 2016, India Inc pins hopes on monsoon India's top companies are expected to report their weakest pace of growth in two years in the quarter to March, held back by drought and slack demand - a slowdown analysts and companies expect to reverse with an 'above-normal' monsoon in 2016.  Bankers steer clear of Tata Steel's UK sale Britain's biggest steel business is such an unattractive prize that most major investment banks are not even angling for the opportunity to advise potential buyers on one of the year's highest profile deals.  ITC says to resume cigarette production amid health warning row India's biggest cigarette maker ITC Ltd said it would resume production at its factories "consequent upon" a favourable court order, two weeks after it decided to shutter its plants over the government's stringent new packaging rules.  Jaitley says higher rainfall forecast could mean faster growth India may grow at a faster pace this year if the latest predictions of higher rainfall in the country this year hold up, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Wednesday.  Infosys posts better-than-expected 16 percent jump in 4th-qtr profit India's second-largest IT services company Infosys Ltd reported on Friday a better-than-expected 16 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, helped by new client wins.  India threatens to revoke passport of embattled tycoon Mallya India on Friday said it had suspended the diplomatic passport of embattled tycoon and lawmaker Vijay Mallya, who left the country last month amid pressure from lenders to repay about $1.4 billion in debt owed by his defunct Kingfisher Airlines.  SunEdison in talks to sell Indian solar stakes to Fortum - sources SunEdison Inc is in talks to sell minority stakes in its Indian solar projects to Finland's Fortum, two sources said, as the U.S. firm seeks funds to finish proposed plants in India amid concerns about its finances at home.  Advent, Baxter set to submit bids for India's Gland Pharma -source Global buyout firm Advent International and U.S.-based Baxter International are among suitors preparing to submit separate bids to buy unlisted Indian drugmaker Gland Pharma Ltd, three people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Japan quake rattles markets as factories shut; survivors queue for food The Japanese share market plunged more than 3 percent on Monday after a series of earthquakes measuring up to 7.3 magnitude struck a southern manufacturing hub, killing at least 42 people and forcing major companies to close factories.  Brazil's Rousseff loses crucial impeachment vote in Congress Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff lost a decisive impeachment vote in the lower house of Congress on Sunday and appeared almost certain to be forced from office in a move that would end 13 years of leftist Workers' Party rule.  Saudi-Iran tensions scupper deal to freeze oil output A deal to freeze oil output by OPEC and non-OPEC producers fell apart on Sunday after Saudi Arabia demanded that Iran join in despite calls on Riyadh to save the agreement and help prop up crude prices. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,894, down 0.47 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the U.S. dollar, tracking weakness across Asian currencies and stock indices, as risk appetite thinned after major oil producing nations failed to agree on an output freeze, renewing pressure on crude prices.  Indian sovereign bonds may edge lower, as investors will likely make way for a fresh supply of high-yielding state government debt. Benign inflation and predictions of above-normal monsoon rains will likely limit decline in bond prices.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.41 pct-7.47 pct range. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street dipped on Friday as oil price declines weighed on energy shares and Apple dragged on the market, but major indexes still posted gains for the week.  Tumbling crude oil futures dragged down Asian shares after producers' weekend talks failed to agree a plan to curb the global supply glut, and Tokyo shares dropped as investors assessed the impact of a devastating earthquake in southwestern Japan.  Commodity currencies slumped early while the safe-haven yen soared after global oil producers failed to agree on an output freeze, sending oil prices tumbling anew.  U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday after disappointing consumer sentiment and industrial output data combined with lower oil and stock prices and a weaker dollar to stoke demand for government debt.  Oil prices tumbled 5 percent early after a meeting by major producers in Qatar fell apart the day before, leaving the world awash with unwanted fuel.  Gold rose as oil producers' failure to agree on an output freeze sent crude prices and equities tumbling, stoking safe haven demand for bullion. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.48/66.51 April 13 $96.7 mln $110.89 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.65 pct Month-to-date - $273.59 mln Year-to-date - -$486.33 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.64 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nishit Kunal in Bengaluru)