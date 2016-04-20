To access the newsletter, click on the link:
FACTORS TO WATCH
11:00 am: RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan and Bank Board Bureau Chairman Vinod
Rai at an event in Pune.
11:00 am: Federal cabinet to meet in New Delhi.
INDIA TOP NEWS
Government scraps planned pension changes after violent protests
India on Tuesday scrapped a controversial proposal restricting when workers
could withdraw pension savings after thousands of protesters clashed with police
in the information technology hub of Bengaluru.
Rajan says FX intervention to continue to reduce volatility
The Reserve Bank of India will continue to use currency intervention to reduce
volatility in the country's exchange rates, the bank's governor, Raghuram Rajan,
said on Monday.
HPCL plans $3.8 billion refinery investment to lift capacity by two-thirds
Hindustan Petroleum Corp plans to invest around $3.8 billion to ramp up its
refining capacity by two-thirds this decade, as the country's oil demand soars
and to meet cleaner fuel standards, a company official told Reuters.
Expansion an elusive dream for Indian industry
Expansion is a distant dream for many Indian manufacturers as they grapple with
under-utilised factories and towering debts, putting pressure on Prime Minister
Narenda Modi to count on government spending instead of private investment to
boost Asia's third-biggest economy.
TCS Q4 profit surges, but results overshadowed by trade secrets case
India's biggest software services exporter Tata Consultancy Services Ltd beat
quarterly profit forecasts on Monday, but the results were overshadowed by an
adverse judgment claiming it breached trade secrets.
India court issues arrest warrant against tycoon Mallya
A court on Monday issued a warrant for the arrest of tycoon and lawmaker Vijay
Mallya, who has left the country with creditors stepping up pressure to recover
about $1.4 billion owed by his defunct Kingfisher Airlines.
Steelworkers agree to 3 percent pay cut in Tata Steel-Greybull deal
Trade unions Unite, GMB and Community have accepted a 3 percent pay reduction
for a year as a part of the deal for the sale of Tata Steel's Long Products
business to Greybull Capital, the National Trade Union Steel Coordinating
Committee said.
RBI sets some state loans' cut-offs at six-month low
The Reserve Bank of India set cut-off yields on Monday for some state government
bonds at a six-month low, in the first tranche of auctions for the financial
year 2016/17, due to lower amounts, strong demand from state-owned banks and
insurers, traders said.
HDFC to list up to 10 percent stake in life insurance JV
Indian mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp said on Tuesday it plans
to list up to 10 percent of its life insurance joint venture with Britain's
Standard Life Plc in an initial public offering.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
Trump wins in New York, moves closer to Republican nomination
Republican front-runner Donald Trump easily won New York state's presidential
nominating contest on Tuesday, moving closer to capturing enough delegates to
win the party's White House nomination and avoid a contested convention in
July.
Intel to cut up to 12,000 jobs as PC industry swoons
Intel Corp said on Tuesday it would cut up to 12,000 jobs globally, or 11
percent of its workforce, as it refocuses its business towards making microchips
that power data centers and Internet connected devices and away from the
declining personal computer industry it helped found.
Japan exports fall, yen rise weighs on business mood
Japan's exports fell for a sixth straight month in March in a sign that the
yen's rise and sluggish emerging market economies may be hurting foreign demand
and holding back Japan's recovery.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,973.00, down 0.23 pct from its
previous close
The Indian rupee is poised to open higher against the dollar, as
disappointing U.S. housing data reinforced bets that the Federal Reserve will
likely delay raising interest rates, hurting demand for the greenback.
Indian government bonds will likely edge higher in early trading, as
investors may step up purchases amid improved global risk appetite.The yield on
the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.39
pct-7.45 pct range.
GLOBAL MARKETS
The S&P 500 climbed closer to a record high on Tuesday, lifted by energy
stocks and a solid quarterly report from Johnson & Johnson.
Asian shares reached six-month peaks as a falling U.S. dollar and fading
concerns about China lifted commodity prices and risk appetite
generally.
Commodity-linked currencies like the Australian and Canadian dollars
pulled back from recent peaks on Wednesday as a rally in crude oil prices
stalled after a oil workers' strike in Kuwait ended.
U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday, but held in the tight range they
have traded in this month, as stock prices gained and as investors awaited next
week's Federal Reserve meeting.
Crude futures fell in early Asian trade after Kuwaiti oil workers ended a
three-day strike that had cut production from the Middle Eastern country and
data showed U.S. stockpiles rose last week.
Gold retained sharp overnight gains as disappointing U.S. housing data
dented the dollar and supported the Federal Reserve's cautious stance on
interest rates.
CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 66.40/66.43 April 18 $147.6 mln $20.89 mln
10-yr bond yield 7.62 pct Month-to-date - $294.48 mln
Year-to-date - -$465.44 mln
($1 = 66.55 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Nishit Kunal in Bengaluru)