FACTORS TO WATCH
10:00 am: RBI Deputy Governor R. Gandhi at ASSOCHAM's summit on non-banking
finance companies in Mumbai.
11:00 am: Parliament reconvenes in New Delhi.
INDIA TOP NEWS
Supreme Court to hear cases challenging tobacco pack warnings on Monday
Supreme Court said on Friday it will hear petitions filed by the $11 billion
tobacco industry against the government's stringent package warning rules next
week, when it will also review other similar cases filed in recent
years.
Asia Gold-India discounts narrow as jewellers reopen shops after strike
Gold demand in India improved this week as jewellery retailers reopened stores
after a strike, but the world's second biggest bullion market remained at a
discount to the global benchmark as purchases across the region were curbed by
higher prices.
Ford Motor to recall 42,300 cars in India to fix airbag deployment-related
issue
Ford Motor Co will recall 42,300 cars in India likely affected by a software
error "which could result in the airbags not deploying in certain collisions in
which they are intended to deploy", the carmaker's local arm said on
Friday.
Reliance looking at long-term oil supplies from Iran
Reliance Industries Ltd, India's biggest oil refiner, said it is looking to buy
more crude from Iran as the company seeks to rebuild ties to benefit from
shorter shipping distances.
HDFC Bank seeing growth in corporate lending
HDFC Bank Ltd said on Friday it was seeing growth in lending to companies as the
nation's second-biggest private sector lender by assets reported a 20.2 percent
rise in fourth-quarter net profit with lending quality stable.
India revokes passport of missing tycoon Mallya
The Indian government said on Sunday it had revoked the passport of Vijay
Mallya, the embattled tycoon and lawmaker who last month fled abroad as lenders
pressured him to repay about $1.4 billion owed by his defunct Kingfisher
Airlines.
UK says support for Tata's UK steel assets selloff will meet EU
rules-Times
Britain's efforts to help find a buyer for Tata Steel's UK assets will comply
with European Union state aid regulations, Business Secretary Sajid Javid said
on Sunday, insisting any deal would not be a bailout or nationalisation.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
How Toshiba got paid before a sale closed in a maneuver skirting antitrust
rules
Toshiba Corp , in a hurry to raise cash before closing its books for the
business year that ended at the end of last month, was able to structure the
sale of its medical equipment business to Canon Inc in an unorthodox way so that
it could book the 665.5 billion yen proceeds before the deal had been approved
by regulators.
Mitsubishi Motors may skip earnings forecast due to data scandal -source
Mitsubishi Motors Corp is unlikely to issue an earnings forecast for the current
financial year when it announces annual results this week, due to uncertainty
about the financial impact of its misleading fuel economy data, a person close
to the company told Reuters on Sunday.
Obama plans 250 more U.S. troops for Syria, boosting force to 300
President Barack Obama will announce he plans to send as many as 250 additional
U.S. troops to Syria, a sharp increase in the American presence working with
local Syrian forces fighting Islamic State militants, U.S. officials
said.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,895, down 0.21 pct from its
previous close.
The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the dollar, tracking its
Asian peers, as caution ahead of major central bank meetings this week and a
decline in crude oil prices weighed on regional sentiment.
Indian sovereign bonds will likely open higher, as investors may add
positions after the central bank announced a lower-than-estimated quantum for
tomorrow's state loan auction, traders said. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct
bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.42 pct-7.47 pct range.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Wall Street finished flat on Friday after disappointing quarterly reports
from Microsoft and Alphabet slammed tech stocks, while a surge in oil prices
lifted energy shares.
Asian shares and the dollar edged lower as investors awaited central bank
meetings in the United States and Japan this week that are expected to hold
clues to future policy moves.
The yen languished near a three-week low on expectations the Bank of Japan
could start lending to banks at negative rates, while sterling hit a five-week
high on hopes for rise in support for Britain staying in Europe.
U.S. Treasury yields rose to three-week highs on Friday as investors
prepared for the possibility that the Federal Reserve will hint next week that
an interest rate hike is on the table for June.
Oil prices fell over 1 percent as traders took profits after three weeks
of gains and as a jump in the dollar late last week was priced into fuel
markets.
Gold struggled to recover from losses due to strength in the dollar and as
investors took a cautious stance ahead of the Federal Reserve policy meeting
later this week.
CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 66.65/66.68 April 22 $28.6 mln $186.19 mln
10-yr bond yield 7.64pct Month-to-date - $467.76 mln
Year-to-date - -$292.16 mln
($1 = 66.49 Indian rupees)
