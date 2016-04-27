To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Parliament session continues in New Delhi. 6:30 pm: Federal cabinet likely to meet. Agenda not given in New Delhi. GMF:ASIA LIVECHAT - MACROS FOCUS with Jim Walker, Founder and MD, Asianomics Jim joins us in this critical week of Fed and BOJ policy meetings to give us his view on the future of the ongoing risk rally at 1000 IST. Depending how the FOMC and BOJ talk and act this week, interest in commodities, risk assets and currencies could sustain, or convince investors the USD has bottomed. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Maruti Suzuki eyes Africa investment after quarterly profit fall India's biggest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India is conducting a feasibility study for a new assembly plant in Africa, a top executive said after the company posted its first fall in quarterly net profit in two years.  Axis Bank expects more bad loans in FY17 as Q4 profit falls Axis Bank Ltd, India's third-biggest private sector lender by assets, said it expected bad loans to rise in the current financial year and credit costs to be sharply higher, after reporting a fall in fourth-quarter profit.  UK's Cameron urges Tata to sell whole of its steel business Prime Minister David Cameron told the management of Tata Steel on Tuesday that any sale of its remaining British assets would have to cover the whole of its business and be given sufficient time to take place.  Singapore lender DBS eyes India expansion through mobile-only Digibank DBS Group Holdings, Singapore's biggest lender, is targeting a hundredfold boost to its Indian customer base within five years after announcing on Tuesday that it is adding a mobile-only banking model in Asia's third-largest economy. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Trump, Clinton score wins in Northeast states Donald Trump swept primaries in five Northeastern states on Tuesday in a major show of strength that moved the New York billionaire closer to securing the Republican presidential nomination.  Mitsubishi Motors CEO, COO likely to resign over mileage scandal -papers Mitsubishi Motors Corp's top two executives are likely to resign over the Japanese automaker's manipulation of fuel economy data, Japanese media reported, in a scandal that has halved the company's market value in a week.  Apple's 9-year iPhone juggernaut stops with first sales decline Apple Inc on Tuesday posted its first-ever decline in iPhone sales and its first revenue drop in 13 years as the company credited with inventing the smartphone struggles with an increasingly saturated market. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,974.50 up 0.12 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee is expected to edge higher against the U.S. dollar in early trade, tracking its Asian peers, as the greenback remained under pressure ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy decision later today.  Indian sovereign bonds will likely nudge higher in opening trade after the central bank surprised investors by announcing a second open market purchase of papers this fiscal year.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.43 pct-7.48 pct range. GLOBAL MARKETS  The S&P 500 stock index ticked up on Tuesday, buoyed by gains in the energy and materials sectors, even though lackluster economic data weakened the U.S. dollar, thereby giving support to oil and gold prices.  Asian stocks inched up, reflecting hopes that upcoming U.S. and Japanese central bank policy meetings could benefit risk assets, while crude oil prices hovered near 2016 highs.  The Australian dollar tumbled after surprisingly soft local inflation data, while the dollar and yen were on the defensive after a broad retreat overnight ahead of policy decisions by both the Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan.  U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday, with the benchmark 10-year yield hitting its highest levels in almost five weeks as investors made room for government debt supply in Europe and the United States.  Crude oil futures rose half a dollar in early Asian trading and remained near 2016 highs on the back of strong investor sentiment and a weak dollar, although analysts warned this month's bull-run could soon run out of steam.  Gold ticked higher on a softer dollar and weak U.S. economic data, but the metal traded in a tight range as investors waited for the Federal Reserve's policy decision later in the session. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.45/66.48 April 26 $77 mln -$143.87 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.65pct Month-to-date $1.08 bln $85.34 mln Year-to-date $1.61 bln -$674.58 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.52 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nishit Kunal in Bengaluru)