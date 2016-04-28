To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH GMF: ASIA LIVECHAT - SAUDI ARABIA VISION 2030: Jason Turvey, Middle East economist, Capital Economics Join Jason, as Saudi Arabia has unveiled its "vision 2030" on Monday in a move to steer away its economy from oil dependency, but without much details. How credible are such plans? Jason will join us with all the insights at 1230 IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Bharti Airtel Q4 beats as more customers pay for mobile internet Bharti Airtel Ltd, India's largest telecoms network operator, reported a better than expected 2.8 percent rise in its fourth-quarter profits on Wednesday, boosted by a 15 percent rise in subscribers in its home market for mobile broadband services to 35.5 million.  India likely to become net importer of sugar as drought dries fields India is likely to become a net importer of sugar in 2016/17 as back-to-back drought years dry irrigation channels and ravage cane fields, with output in the country's biggest producing state seen dropping over 40 percent.  Adani Australian coal mine approval faces fresh court challenge A green group has asked the Supreme Court of Queensland to review the environmental approval granted to Indian conglomerate Adani Enterprise Ltd to build one of the world's biggest coal mines in the Australian state.  Telenor says to make decision on India operations by end-2016 Norwegian telecoms operator Telenor must make a decision on the future of its India operations by the end of 2016, Chief Executive Sigve Brekke said on Wednesday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  BOJ holds policy steady, adopts loan scheme for quake-hit areas The Bank of Japan held off on expanding monetary stimulus , even as global headwinds, a strong yen and soft consumption threatened to derail a fragile economic recovery.  Fed signals no rush to hike rates as economy hits soft patch The Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, but kept the door open to a hike in June while showing little sign it was in a hurry to tighten monetary policy amid an apparent slowdown in the U.S. economy.  Facebook revenue smashes expectations as mobile ad sales surge Facebook Inc's quarterly revenue rose more than 50 percent, handily beating Wall Street expectations as its wildly popular mobile app and a push into live video lured new advertisers and encouraged existing ones to boost spending. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,026.50, up 0.46 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open slightly higher against the U.S. dollar, after the Federal Reserve left monetary policy unchanged and reiterated its cautious stance on future interest rate increases.  Indian sovereign bonds are likely to open slightly higher ahead of an open market purchase of notes later today, while the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates unchanged and a reiteration of gradual increases in future will also support sentiment.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.44 pct-7.49 pct range. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks ended slightly higher on Wednesday after fears eased that the Federal Reserve would strongly signal it would raise interest rates in June, though a slump in Apple shares weighed on the Nasdaq index.  Asian stocks rose after the U.S. Federal Reserve offered few clues on its monetary policy outlook, while the dollar edged higher as investors awaited the Bank of Japan's policy decision.  The yen remained subdued ahead of a policy decision by the Bank of Japan, while the dollar nursed modest losses after the Federal Reserve stuck to its script of a gradual hike in interest rates.  Longer-dated U.S. Treasury debt prices rallied on Wednesday, snapping a seven-day streak of losses, as the Federal Reserve left the door open for an interest rate increase in June but signalled its rate hike path still would be a very gradual one.  Crude futures pulled back from 2016 highs early as traders locked in profits after April's sharp rally, but analysts said falling U.S. production and strong investor appetite could push prices higher.  Gold eased, after the Federal Reserve kept the door open for an interest rate hike in June, although it indicated it was in no hurry to take such a step. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.35/66.38 April 27 $61.9 mln $208.46 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.64pct Month-to-date $1.17 bln $293.80 mln Year-to-date $1.70 bln -$466.12 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.44 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nishit Kunal in Bengaluru)