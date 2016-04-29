To access the newsletter, click on the link:
here
FACTORS TO WATCH
10:00 am: RBI Deputy Governor R. Gandhi to speak at financial event in
Mumbai.
11:00 am: Parliament session continues in New Delhi.
4:30 pm: ICICI Bank Chief Executive Chanda Kochhar at conference call after
January-March earnings in Mumbai.
4.30 pm: Foreign Investment Promotion Board meets to consider 14 FDI
proposals in New Delhi.
5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai.
GMF:EMEA LIVECHAT- THE WEEKAHEAD - with Reuters markets editor Mike Dolan
Join Mike as he goes through the key macroeconomic and political themes for the
coming week at 1530 IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here
INDIA TOP NEWS
Idea Cellular quarterly net profit beats estimates
Idea Cellular, India's third largest telecom company, reported a smaller than
expected fall in quarterly profit helped by strong voice and data
revenue.
India's polished diamond exports seen rising 15 pct on U.S. demand
India's cut and polished diamond exports in 2016/17 could rise 15 percent from a
year ago to a value of $23 billion as demand has been improving from the United
States, Europe and some Asian countries, the head of a trade body said on
Thursday.
RBI's Rajan favoured panel view on rate cut at April policy
Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan went with the majority view of the
external members of its monetary policy committee that suggested a repo rate cut
at the April review, according to the minutes released on Thursday.
Mahindra to build India's first automobile shredding plant
A unit of autos-to-technology group Mahindra intends to set up a network of
automobile shredding plants, an executive told Reuters on Thursday after
announcing plans to build India's first such facility with a state
firm.
RBI seeks to regulate peer-to-peer platforms
The Reserve Bank of India for the first time proposed rules for peer-to-peer
lending, seeking to regulate a growing sector with potential measures including
requiring minimum capital of 20 million rupees or prohibiting them from
promising "extraordinary returns."
India asks UK to deport embattled tycoon Mallya
India said on Thursday it had asked Britain to deport Vijay Mallya, the liquor
tycoon who flew to London last month as bankers pressed him to repay about $1.4
billion owed by his defunct Kingfisher Airlines.
Potential UK steel buyers baulk at pension liabilities, says Javid
Tata Steel's pension liabilities are putting off buyers for its British
steelmaking operation, Business Secretary Sajid Javid said on Thursday,
underlining the difficulty the government faces in securing a sale that would
save thousands of jobs.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
Abbott to buy St. Jude for $25 billion to boost heart devices
Abbott Laboratories said on Thursday that it would buy St. Jude Medical Inc in a
$25 billion deal to expand its heart device business, but investors worried that
the acquisition would not pay off as promised.
U.S. economy stalls in first quarter as activity weakens broadly
U.S. economic growth braked sharply in the first quarter to its slowest pace in
two years as consumer spending softened and a strong dollar continued to
undercut exports, but a pick-up in activity is anticipated given a buoyant labor
market.
Amazon profit crushes estimates as cloud-service revenue soars
Amazon.com Inc on Thursday reported profit and revenue that blew past analysts'
expectations, sending its shares soaring in after-hours trading and
demonstrating the growing market power of its core retail business and new cloud
services division.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,861, down 0.61 pct from its
previous close.
The Indian rupee is poised to open flat to higher against the dollar, as
broad strength in the Japanese yen and disappointing first-quarter U.S. growth
data weighed on the greenback. However, an ongoing global equity rout will
likely limit the local currency's gains, dealers said.
Indian sovereign bonds are likely to open lower on caution ahead of a
fresh supply of notes through a weekly debt auction, while recent gains in crude
oil prices may also weigh on market sentiment.The yield on the benchmark 7.59
pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.42 pct-7.47 pct range.
GLOBAL MARKETS
U.S. stocks closed down on Thursday as the Bank of Japan's shocking call
to cap monetary stimulus continued to rattle investors while a late day decline
in Apple shares on remarks by billionaire investor Carl Icahn added to selling
pressure.
The yen surged to an 18-month peak as investors wagered the Bank of Japan
might be done adding fresh stimulus to the economy, hurting prospects for
Japanese exporters with a move that rippled through share markets across the
Asian region.
The yen set an 18-month high against the dollar, staying on firm in the
wake of the Bank of Japan's decision the previous day to hold off from expanding
its monetary stimulus.
U.S. Treasury prices rose on Thursday with the two-year yield hitting
one-week lows as news of anemic first-quarter economic growth increased traders'
skepticism over whether the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates in June.
Crude oil prices fell in early trading as a looming rise in Middle East
output may drag on the stronger markets seen in April, although falling U.S.
production and a weakening dollar are still offering support.
Gold held near its highest in a week and was poised for its biggest weekly
rise in eight, as the dollar tumbled after the Bank of Japan and the U.S.
Federal Reserve stood pat on policy.
CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 66.40/66.43 April 28 $18.2 mln -$50.66 mln
10-yr bond yield 7.63pct Month-to-date $1.23 bln $243.14 mln
Year-to-date $1.77 bln -$516.78 mln
For additional data:
India govt bond market volumes
Stock market reports
Non-deliverable forwards data
Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD]
Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
($1 = $1.0000)
($1 = 66.52 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Nishit Kunal in Bengaluru)