FACTORS TO WATCH
11:00 am: Parliament session continues in New Delhi.
12:30 pm: Power Minister Piyush Goyal to launch portal for Coal India in New
Delhi.
6:00 pm: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Trade Secretary Rita Teaotia
at industry event in New Delhi.
6:15 pm: Federal cabinet likely to meet. Agenda not given in New Delhi.
INDIA TOP NEWS
Jindal brothers sign $976 million power deal
Indian billionaire Sajjan Jindal's JSW Energy Ltd has agreed to buy a 1,000
megawatt power plant from his brother's heavily indebted Jindal Steel and Power
Ltd in a deal valued at up to $976 million, the companies said.
Aviva takes an extra 23 percent stake in India JV
Insurer Aviva said on Tuesday it had purchased an additional 23 percent share in
Aviva Life Insurance Company India Limited from joint venture partner Dabur
Invest Corp.
Slowing Indian sugar exports to boost Thai, Brazil sales in Asia
An expected slowdown in Indian sugar exports as domestic prices surge, will
boost the market share of Thai and Brazilian sugar in Asian markets, traders
said on Tuesday.
Bidders emerge for Tata Steel's UK assets
Two groups signalled their interest in buying the British assets of Tata Steel
on Tuesday, offering hope that thousands of jobs could be saved after weeks of
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
Trump wins big in Indiana, with a clear path as Cruz quits
Republican front-runner Donald Trump swept to a commanding victory in Indiana on
Tuesday, putting him on a glide path to the party's presidential nomination as
Ted Cruz finally ended his campaign.
Pfizer approaches Medivation about potential takeover -sources
Pfizer Inc has approached U.S. cancer drug maker Medivation Inc to express
interest in an acquisition, raising the possibility of a bid rivaling a $9.3
billion offer by Sanofi SA, people familiar with the matter said on
Tuesday.
Brazil prosecutors file $44 billion lawsuit against Vale, BHP for dam
spill
Federal prosecutors in Brazil filed a 155 billion-real civil lawsuit on Tuesday
against iron miner Samarco and its owners, Vale SA and BHP Billiton, for a
collapsed tailings dam in November that killed 19 people and polluted a major
river.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,744.50, down 0.47 pct from its
previous close.
The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the U.S. currency,
tracking its Asian peers, as comments from two Federal Reserve officials
signaling the possibility of interest rate hikes next month lifted demand for
the dollar.
Indian sovereign bonds will likely edge lower, as some investors may cut
positions in the absence of any major trigger and after a U.S. Federal Reserve
official said that two rate hikes could not be ruled out in 2016.The yield on
the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.42
pct-7.47 pct range.
GLOBAL MARKETS
U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday after weak economic data in China and Europe
reignited worries about global growth, while oil prices dropped for a second
day, dragging down energy shares.
Asian shares slipped as worries about global growth and creeping deflation
resurfaced, undermining commodities and boosting demand for safe-haven sovereign
debt.
The yen backed off from an 18-month high against the dollar, having lost
some steam as position squaring set in after its sharp rally since last week.
U.S. Treasury yields fell broadly on Tuesday to their lowest levels in
nearly two weeks after weak Chinese data and a surprise interest rate cut in
Australia raised concerns about the global economy, boosting demand for
safe-haven U.S. government debt.
Oil prices stabilized after falling for two straight days on concerns that
slowing demand and rising Middle East production would extend a global supply
overhang.
Gold nursed losses, holding below a 15-month high as the dollar firmed
after two Federal Reserve officials talked up U.S. interest rate hikes this
year.
CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 66.59/66.62 May 3 -$113.3 mln -$41.40 mln
10-yr bond yield 7.63pct Month-to-date - $78.56 mln
Year-to-date $1.85 bln -$278.87 mln
($1 = 66.42 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Nishit Kunal in Bengaluru)