FACTORS TO WATCH
11:00 am: Parliament session continues in New Delhi.
4:00 pm: Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Parliamentary Affairs Minister
Venkaiah Naidu at an event in New Delhi.
INDIA TOP NEWS
Indian insurers plan to raise over $1 billion in two IPOs
Two of India's leading private-sector insurers are looking to raise over $1
billion this financial year in the sector's first initial public offerings, as
insurance companies rush to take advantage of a change in ownership
rules.
India, Iran agree to clear $6.4 billion in oil payments via European banks
- minister
The central banks of India and Iran have reached an arrangement to use European
banks to process pending oil payments to Tehran, India's Oil Minister Dharmendra
Pradhan told Reuters, unlocking $6.4 billion in stalled funds.
INTERVIEW-India to gradually move to gas-based economy - Minister
India plans to shift to a gas-based economy by boosting domestic production and
buying cheap liquefied natural gas as the world's third-biggest oil importer
seeks to curb its greenhouse emissions, oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan
said.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
China April exports, imports decline more than expected
China's exports and imports fell more than expected in April, underlining weak
demand at home and abroad and cooling hopes of a recovery in the world's
second-largest economy.
Australian PM calls July 2 poll amid economic slowdown, instability
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull fired the starting gun on Sunday on one of the
longest election campaigns in Australia's history, against the backdrop of a
flagging economy and heated debate over sensitive political issues like asylum
seekers.
Trump changes tune on tax hikes for wealthy Americans
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Sunday he was open
to raising taxes on the rich, backing off his prior proposal to reduce taxes on
all Americans and breaking with one of his party's core policies dating back to
the 1990s.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,789, up 0.53 pct from its previous
close.
The Indian rupee is poised to open slightly lower against the dollar, as
hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official lifted the greenback despite
weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data.
Indian government bonds will likely gain in early trading, as investors
may step up purchases after the Reserve Bank of India announced late Friday an
open market purchase of notes. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing
in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.42 pct-7.46 pct range.
GLOBAL MARKETS
U.S. stocks rebounded from early losses to close higher on Friday as
investors viewed the day's jobs data as less disappointing than first thought.
Asian stocks were subdued early after a disappointing U.S. jobs report
raised questions about the underlying strength of the world's biggest economy,
while crude oil prices soared on supply woes stemming from wildfires in Canada.
The dollar got off to a calm start following a choppy end to last week,
while disappointing trade figures out of China barely dented an already
defensive Australian dollar.
U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday after April's U.S. employment report
showed signs of wage growth for American workers, an early sign that inflation
may finally be strengthening, and a top Federal Reserve official said raising
U.S. interest rates twice this year was still a possibility.
Oil prices jumped as a huge wildfire in Canada's oil sand region knocked
out over a million barrels in daily production capacity, contributing to a
significant tightening of markets over the past weeks.
Spot gold edged lower, but remained supported in the face of a firm dollar
as investors bet a weaker U.S. payroll report would push out the timing of any
rate hike.
CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 66.59/66.62 May 6 $4.16 mln $34.56 mln
10-yr bond yield 7.62pct Month-to-date -$114.16 mln $29.72 mln
Year-to-date $1.68 bln -$327.71 mln
($1 = 66.55 Indian rupees)
