To access the newsletter, click on the link:
here
FACTORS TO WATCH
9:00 am: Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das to speak at regional
consultation workshop of ADB in New Delhi.
11:00 am: Parliament session continues in New Delhi.
GMF:ASIA LIVECHAT - MARKETS FOCUS with Marc Franklin, Portfolio Manager,
Conning Asia Pacific
Are the markets at the start of a new rally, or is this just a bounce in a bear
market? Marc join us at 1000 IST to share his insights on what the future of
this risk rally looks like post the Fed and BOJ. To join the conversation, click
on the link: here
INDIA TOP NEWS
Hindustan Unilever expects better volume growth in Q1
Hindustan Unilever Ltd, India's largest consumer goods firm, expects a
sequential improvement in first-quarter volume growth, its chief financial
officer said on Monday, after the firm's fourth-quarter results beat
expectations.
Indians shun gold buys during key festival as prices, drought sting
Indians bought a third less gold than last year during the annual Hindu and Jain
holy festival of Akshaya Tritiya on Monday, industry officials estimate, as
droughts have hit the earnings of millions of farmers and the metal's price
rallied.
Tata Steel takes 7 potential bids for UK assets to next stage of sale
process
Tata Steel Europe said on Monday that seven expressions of interest for its
British operations had been taken forward to the next stage of the sale
process.
ITC resumes cigarette production with larger health warnings
India's biggest cigarette maker, ITC Ltd, said on Monday it had resumed
production in phases, complying with new rules on pictorial warnings from the
federal government.
Debt-heavy GMR sells power stake to Malaysian utility
Malaysian utility Tenaga Nasional, backed by sovereign wealth fund Khazanah
Nasional, will buy a 30 percent stake in the energy unit of indebted Indian
infrastructure group GMR for $300 million in cash, the companies said on
Monday.
GSPC in talks with ONGC on selling gas field stake
Gujarat State Petroleum Corp said on Monday it is in talks with the country's
top explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp on selling a stake in its gas block off
the east coast, to revive the challenging deep water field.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
Trump retreats on comments on raising taxes on the wealthy
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump backtracked on Monday on his
remarks about raising taxes on wealthy Americans, saying the rich might simply
get a smaller tax cut than he originally proposed.
China April consumer inflation less than expected, producer deflation
eases
China's consumer prices rose slightly less than expected in April, while a
four-year slump in producer prices continued to show signs of moderating, easing
strains on companies facing sluggish demand and high debt levels.
Officials encouraged by how much of Canada city spared by wildfire
Canadian officials who got their first glimpse on Monday of the oil sands
boomtown of Fort McMurray since a wildfire erupted said they were encouraged by
how much of it escaped destruction, estimating almost 90 percent of its
buildings were saved.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,876, down 0.36 pct from its
previous close.
The Indian rupee will likely edge lower against the U.S. dollar, as
comments from Japan's finance minister about a possible currency market
intervention weighed on the yen, lifting the greenback.
Indian government bonds are likely to edge higher in early trading ahead
of the Reserve Bank of India's open market purchase of notes today.The yield on
the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.41
pct-7.46 pct range.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Wall Street ended mixed on Monday after a rally in Allergan Plc and other
healthcare companies offset a decline in energy shares.
Asian shares got off to a weak start, pressured by weaker crude oil
prices, though Japanese shares got a tailwind as the dollar stood tall against
the yen.
The yen nursed broad losses, beaten back from recent peaks following
warnings by Japan that it was prepared to step in and weaken the currency.
Treasury yields fell on Monday as investors lowered expectations that the
Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in June, after a weaker-than-expected
jobs report for April on Friday.
Oil prices fell early as Canadian wildfires that have knocked out over 1
million barrels worth of daily crude capacity moved away from production
facilities, while brimming inventories and a strong U.S. dollar weighed on
markets.
Gold steadied near a 1-1/2-week low, under pressure after suffering its
steepest loss since March in the prior session as the dollar remained strong,
curbing appetite for the precious metal.
CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 66.74/66.77 May 9 $33.6 mln $68.64 mln
10-yr bond yield 7.60 pct Month-to-date -$85.72 mln $98.36 mln
Year-to-date $1.71 bln -$259.07 mln
For additional data:
India govt bond market volumes
Stock market reports
Non-deliverable forwards data
Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD]
Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
($1 = 66.58 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Nishit Kunal in Bengaluru)