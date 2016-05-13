To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Parliament's upper house session continues in New Delhi. 4:15 pm: Union Bank of India press conference post quarterly earnings in Mumbai. 5:00 pm: Weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. 5:30 pm: Bank of Baroda Chief Executive P.S. Jayakumar to address media post January-March earnings in Mumbai. GMF:EMEA LIVECHAT - PRECIOUS METALS MARKETS with Georgette Boele, Co ordinator FX & Precious Metals Strategy at ABN AMRO Group Economics After the recent weakness in the U.S. dollar has helped lift gold to its key technical levels, we discuss the outlook for the precious metals markets with ABN AMRO's Coordinator of FX & Precious Metals Strategy Georgette Boele at 1430 IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEW  Nestle India Q1 profit misses as Maggi fiasco continues to hit sales Nestle India Ltd reported first-quarter net profit below analysts' estimates as it struggles to regain market share of its once-popular Maggi noodles that were temporarily banned last year over safety concerns.  MRPL says owes about $2.6 billion in oil dues to Iran India's state-run Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd currently owes about $2.6 billion to Iran and wants to settle the dues as soon as a payment mechanism is worked out, Managing Director H. Kumar said.  India's retail inflation snaps easing trend, interest rates seen on hold India's headline inflation broke a recent slowing trendin April, reducing the odds of further interest rate cuts next month by the central bank, even as industrial output expanded at a much-slower-than expected pace in March.  Good monsoon rains to spur Indian gold demand - WGC India's gold demand could rise as much as 10 percent in 2016, even after falling 39 percent in the first quarter, as good monsoon rainfall and a sustained rally in gold prices boost buying, the World Gold Council said on Thursday.  RBI plans to tighten rules for large corporate borrowers Indian banks would have to make higher provisions for lending to large corporate borrowers above a certain levelfrom next financial year, according to proposals published by the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday.  Sanofi recalls some batches of painkiller Combiflam in India Sanofi is recalling some batches of its painkiller Combiflam in India after the country's drugs regulator found the lots were substandard, the French drugmaker's local unit said on Thursday.  India urges POSCO to use local raw material for auto steel plant New Delhi urged South Korean steelmaker POSCO last month to buy local raw material for its automotive steel plant in western India, two government sources said, trying to cut imports and boost domestic production of high-value steel. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Trump on best behavior as he woos Republicans but differences remain U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump went on a charm offensive on Thursday to try to win the party establishment's support for his insurgent candidacy, but top Republican Paul Ryan stopped short of endorsing him.  Brazil's Temer calls for unity, confidence for Brazil recovery Brazil's interim President Michel Temer called on his country to rally behind his government of "national salvation," hours after the Senate voted to suspend and put on trial his leftist predecessor, Dilma Rousseff, for breaking budget laws.  Mexico widens tax evasion probe in wake of Panama Papers-documents Mexico is widening a probe into tax evasion by requiring banks to hand over names of local clients with transactions in tax havens, documents showed, weeks after the "Panama Papers" cast a spotlight on how the world's rich and famous stash their wealth. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,878.50, down 0.55 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely edge lower against the U.S. dollar, tracking most of its Asian peers, as hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official underpinned broad greenback strength.  Indian government bonds are likely to fall in early trade, after the nation's retail inflation grew at a faster-than-expected pace last month, limiting room for the central bank to cut interest rates further.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.43 pct-7.47 pct range. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks ended mixed on Thursday, with gains in telecommunications and consumer staples helping make up for a tumble in Apple to a two-year low.  Asian shares got off on the back foot, while the yen nursed losses as traders wagered the Bank of Japan will add to its massive stimulus before too long.  The dollar held to gains against the yen and euro, awaiting U.S. data later in the day that could set the greenbacks tone.  U.S. Treasury prices fell on Thursday after a Federal Reserve official said the U.S. central bank should raise interest rates if data confirms a stronger jobs market and inflation outlook in the second quarter, noting that markets are too pessimistic on the economy.  Oil prices dipped in early trading as a stronger dollar weighed and Russia warned that a global crude supply overhang could last into next year.  Gold edged higher after losing more than 1 percent in the prior session, but was on track for its biggest weekly decline since March as a firmer U.S. dollar cut the metal's appeal. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.74/66.77 May 12 $3.62 mln -$13.81 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.60 pct Month-to-date -$32.33 mln $25.19 mln Year-to-date $1.77 bln -$332.24 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.62 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nishit Kunal in Bengaluru)