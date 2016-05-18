To access the newsletter, click on the link:
FACTORS TO WATCH
10:30 am: Federal cabinet likely to meet in New Delhi. Agenda not given.
12:00 pm: Punjab National Bank senior management to brief media after
earnings release in New Delhi.
INDIA TOP NEWS
State Bank of India seeks to take over subsidiary banks
State Bank of India said on Tuesday it is seeking to merge operations of five of
its subsidiary banks with itself, marking the first move of consolidation in the
nation's state-run banking sector.
Apple boss Cook to tap Indian software talent during maiden visit
Apple Inc is set to announce plans to expand its Indian software development
centre and build an accelerator programme for local start-ups, two sources aware
of the investment said on Tuesday, hours before Chief Executive Tim Cook's
maiden visit.
Motherson Sumi sees more growth in North America, China
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd, India's biggest auto parts maker, expects more
growth from North America and China over the next few years than Europe, its
biggest market, a top executive said after the company posted its highest ever
quarterly profit.
Syndicate Bank posts Q4 net loss of $323 million
India's state-run Syndicate Bank Ltd reported a fourth-quarter net loss of 21.58
billion rupees on sharply higher provisions and also due to a one-off charge on
what the bank called a major fraud in three of its branches.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
Japan economy expands much more than expected, dodges recession in Q1
Japan's economy expanded at the fastest pace in a year in the first quarter
thanks to a consumption boost from the leap year, but analysts say the rebound
was not strong enough to dispel concerns over the murky outlook.
Trump willing to talk to N.Korea's Kim, wants to renegotiate climate
accord
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Tuesday he is willing to
talk to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to try to stop Pyongyang's nuclear
program, proposing a major shift in U.S. policy toward the isolated
nation.
U.S. Democrat Clinton narrowly defeats Sanders in Kentucky primary
Hillary Clinton narrowly defeated Bernie Sanders in Kentucky's Democratic
presidential primary, the head of the state's election board said on Tuesday
night.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,873.00, down 0.46 pct from its
previous close.
The Indian rupee will likely edge lower against the dollar, tracking its
Asian peers, as upbeat U.S. inflation data and hawkish comments from Federal
Reserve officials revived expectations of a rate increase this year.
Indian government bonds will likely edge lower in early trade amid
concerns that the recent gains in crude oil prices, if persistent, may hurt
prospects for monetary easing going forward.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct
bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.43 pct-7.48 pct range.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Wall Street sold off on Tuesday as investors boosted their bets on the
Federal Reserve raising rates later this year, while Home Depot dragged on
indexes following its quarterly report.
Asian shares weakened after strong U.S. inflation data and comments from
Federal Reserve officials rekindled prospects of the central bank raising rates
later this year.
The yen gained against the dollar and the euro, after data showed Japan's
economy expanded at the fastest pace in a year in the first quarter and some
investors pared bets on further stimulus.
Short-dated U.S. Treasury yields rose to nearly three-week highs on
Tuesday after data showed the nation's consumer prices at their strongest in
more than three years, pushing traders to price in a greater chance that the
Federal Reserve could raise interest rates.
Oil prices were trading near 2016 highs, as supply disruptions and output
cuts continued to tighten the market, although traders cautioned that high
global crude inventories were still weighing on markets.
Gold retained overnight gains in Asian trading on weakness in the dollar
and equities, but investors remained cautious after Federal Reserve officials
talked up the prospect of U.S. interest rate increases this year.
CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 66.86/66.89 May 17 -$33.6 mln -$252.88 mln
10-yr bond yield 7.63 pct Month-to-date $200.81 mln -$307.92 mln
Year-to-date $2.00 bln -$665.35 mln
($1 = 66.87 Indian rupees)
