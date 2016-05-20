To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Banks Board Bureau Chairman Vinod Rai at CII Banking and Finance summit in New Delhi. 10:30 am: Exim Bank Chairman Yaduvendra Mathur at media conference to release annual results in Mumbai. 2:30 pm: Foreign Investment Promotion Board meets to consider 14 FDI proposals in New Delhi. 3:00 pm: IDBI Bank Chief Executive Kishor Kharat briefs media after quarterly earnings in Mumbai. 5:00 pm: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to deliver annual day lecture organized by Competition Commission of India in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: RBI Deputy Governor S.S.Mundra at an event in Mumbai. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. GMF:LIVECHAT-THE WEEKAHEAD - with Reuters markets editor Mike Dolan Join Mike as he goes through the key macroeconomic and political themes for the coming week at 1530 IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  SpiceJet hopes to place aircraft order in 2-3 months SpiceJet Ltd hopes to place an order for more than 100 single-aisle planes in the next two to three months, its chairman said, as the nation's fourth-biggest airline by passenger market share reported a surge in quarterly profit.  India tightens rules on offshore derivatives India's capital market regulator on Thursday took steps to stop suspected illegal money flowing into the country by making issuers of securities known as offshore derivative instruments register their customers.  Lupin Q4 profit beats estimates as U.S. sales jump Lupin Ltd, India's third-largest drugmaker, reported a higher than expected fourth-quarter profit helped mainly by sales of a new diabetes medicine it launched in its largest market, the United States.  HSBC says to close 24 retail banking branches in India HSBC Holdings Plc said it plans to close 24 branches in India after a strategic review of its retail banking and wealth management business showed customers are increasingly opting for digital banking services.  High food prices pose challenge to India's inflation target Prices of many foodstuffs such as pulses, sugar, vegetables and poultry products are set to surge in India in the next three months on thin supplies, which could fuel inflation and give the central bank little room to cut rates, said analysts.  Tata Comms to sell stake in data centre to ST Telemedia for $630 million Tata Communications Ltd is selling a 74 percent stake in its data centre business to Singapore-based ST Telemedia for about $630 million including debt, the company said on Thursday.  India to revoke compulsory sugar export order-government sources India has decided to revoke an order that requires sugar mills to export excess supplies, two government officials said on Thursday, after two consecutive droughts look set to turn the country into a net importer next season.  BP sells part of its stake in Castrol India Oil major BP Plc sold part of the stake its unit Castrol Ltd holds in Castrol India Ltd, but said it would remain a majority shareholder in the company. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  EgyptAir jet vanishes after mid-air plunge over Mediterranean An EgyptAir jet carrying 66 passengers and crew from Paris to Cairo disappeared from radar over the Mediterranean on Thursday in a crash that Egypt said may have been caused by a terrorist attack.  Behind Japan's FX intervention threats, a calmer view of the yen Publicly, Japanese policymakers have railed against the yen's rapid appreciation to 18-month highs, putting investors on high alert against possible intervention in currency markets.  Obama grapples with Vietnam arms ban, human rights on eve of trip President Barack Obama is still grappling with a historic decision on whether to lift the U.S. arms embargo on Vietnam just days before he travels there, the White House said on Thursday, signaling that human rights concerns could be a sticking point. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,795.50, up 0.19 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely extend losses against the U.S. dollar, as hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official reinforced expectations of an early rate increase in the world's largest economy.  Indian government bonds are poised to edge lower in early trading ahead of a fresh supply of notes later today.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.45 pct-7.49 pct range. GLOBAL MARKETS  The S&P 500 fell on Thursday to its lowest since March as Wall Street became more worried that the Federal Reserve might raise U.S. interest rates as early as June.  Asian shares edged up but were on track for a weekly loss, while the dollar was poised for a winning week as comments from a key Federal Reserve official led to increased betting on the Fed hiking interest rates as early as next month.  The dollar held at its highest in nearly two months against a basket of major currencies early, on track for a third week of gains as investors awaken to the risk of a hike in U.S. interest rates as early as next month.  U.S. Treasury prices rose on Thursday as markets rebounded from Wednesday's sell-off and priced down the odds of a Federal Reserve interest rate increase after evenhanded remarks from New York Fed President William Dudley.  Oil prices rose in early trading as turmoil in Nigeria, shale bankruptcies in the United States and crisis in Venezuela all contributed to tightening supplies.  Gold steadied after two days of losses on Friday, but was on track for its biggest weekly slide in eight weeks on the back of a firmer dollar and indications from the U.S. Federal Reserve that it could raise interest raise rates as early as June. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.47/67.50 May 19 -$113.4 mln -$107.33 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.65 pct Month-to-date $219.92 mln -$607.43 mln Year-to-date $2.02 bln -$964.86 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.36 Indian rupees)