FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Punjab National Bank management at post earnings analyst meet in Mumbai. 4:45 pm: Bank of India media conference after quarterly earnings in Mumbai. India puts off GM cotton seed order, easing pressure on Monsanto India has temporarily withdrawn an order capping royalties on any new variety of genetically-modified cotton seeds, a government source said on Monday, bringing relief to U.S.-based Monsanto Co, the market's sole supplier.  Taiwan to launch futures contracts for U.S, India benchmark indexes Taiwan will launch futures contracts for trading on the island of benchmark stock indexes from the U.S. and India, a senior Taiwanese securities official said on Monday.  India to boost Iran port project, links to Afghanistan Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday pledged up to $500 million to develop the southern Iran port of Chabahar, in a move to give his country trade access to Iran, Afghanistan and central Asia.  NALCO to explore building smelter in Iran National Aluminium Co Ltd and Iran's mining development body have agreed to explore the possibility of building an aluminium smelter in Iran, NALCO said in a statement on Monday, as New Delhi tries to boost trade ties with Tehran after the lifting of sanctions.  India braces for more heat after temperatures break records India was bracing on Monday for another bout of extreme heat after temperatures smashed records in some parts of the country, while weather officials warned against more frequent heat waves. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Obama to lay out vision for Vietnam ties after ending arms ban U.S. President Barack Obama is set to lay out more of his plan for a stronger alliance with Vietnam on Tuesday, after scrapping an arms ban that was the last big hurdle between two countries drawn together by concern over China's military buildup.  U.S. says late Taliban leader was planning attacks on Americans U.S. President Barack Obama approved the drone strike that killed Mullah Akhtar Mansour because the Taliban leader was overseeing plans for new attacks on American targets in Kabul, the Afghan capital, U.S. officials said on Monday.  Bangladesh Bank heist trail goes cold in Manila as probes falter More than three months have passed since $81 million was stolen in a brazen cyber-heist from Bangladesh's central bank and sent to Manila - yet authorities in the Philippines appear no closer to nabbing those who laundered most of the money through a bank and casinos here. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,727.00, down 0.13 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely edge lower against the U.S. dollar, tracking its Asian peers, as expectations of an imminent Federal Reserve rate increase continue to support the greenback.  Indian government bonds will likely open higher, as the central bank announced an open market purchase of notes this week ahead of a state debt auction where the quantum is lower than scheduled.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.43 pct-7.47 pct range. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street ended lower on Monday as a bounce in Apple failed to offset concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve could raise interest rates sooner than later.  Asian shares were nearly flat in early trading, while the dollar rebounded from steep losses against the yen in the previous session.  The yen held on to gains, shored up by investors' risk aversion and receding expectations that Japan will weaken the currency after a fresh warning by the United States last week against intervention.  Short-dated U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday, with the two-year yield hovering at its highest in two months, as traders bet the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates as early as June if the economy shows further improvement.  Oil prices were little changed in thin early Asian trade as a firmer dollar weighed on oil markets while a likely drawdown in U.S. crude and gasoline stockpiles pointed to stronger demand ahead of the U.S. summer driving season.  Gold slipped in early trade to trade near a 3-1/2 week low hit a day earlier, as prices remained under pressure on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will increase interest rates as early as June. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.44/67.47 May 23 -$9.71 mln -$22.08 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.65 pct Month-to-date $167.89 mln -$742.5 mln Year-to-date $1.97 bln -$1.09 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.49 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nishit Kunal in Bengaluru)