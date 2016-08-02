To access the newsletter, click on the link:
FACTORS TO WATCH
11:00 am: Monsoon session of parliament continues in New Delhi.
11:30 am: Communications Minister Manoj Sinha to attend an event in New
Delhi.
GMF ASIA LIVECHAT - CRUDE FOCUS with Ekpen Omonbude, Economist, The
Commonwealth
Is crude oil done with its bounce from the bottom and are we set to hit the
lows again or is it just a correction in new bull market for the oil? To join
the conversation at 1130 IST,click on the link: here
INDIA TOP NEWS
IndiGo might delay taking delivery of some Airbus A320neo planes
Indian budget airline IndiGo might have to delay taking delivery of more
Airbus A320neo planes to allow Pratt & Whitney time to sort out engine problems,
the carrier's owner said.
INTERVIEW-India's HDFC has appetite for more "masala" bond deals
India's Household Development Finance Corporation aims to raise more money
via so-called "masala" bonds after making its debut issue last month and other
Indian companies may follow, the bank's executives said.
RBI prevents industrial firms from setting up banks
The Reserve Bank of India said large industrial companies will only be
allowed to invest up to 10 percent in banks, and thus, will not be allowed to
set up lenders, according to final guidelines for banking licenses issued on
Monday.
Central bank governor Raghuram Rajan wants monetary policy panel formed
before he departs RBI
India should quickly put in place a monetary policy committee to
institutionalise decision-making on interest rates and keep the focus on
controlling inflation, outgoing Indian central bank governor Raghuram Rajan said
on Monday.
ICICI Bank, Apollo to set up Indian asset reconstruction company
India's biggest private lender ICICI Bank Ltd and private equity firm Apollo
Global Management LLC said they would set up an asset reconstruction company in
India to buy into troubled loans held by banks.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
After bruising China battle, Uber cedes to rival Didi
After a bruising two-year battle, ride-hailing firm Uber is selling its
China operations to bigger local rival Didi Chuxing in a deal that will give
Uber a one-fifth stake in Didi.
Trump campaign asks Capitol Hill to back him up in Khan controversy
U.S. Republican Donald Trump's presidential campaign appealed to Capitol
Hill for support on Monday as his attacks on the Muslim parents of a decorated
American soldier killed in Iraq drew sharp rebukes from fellow party
members.
U.S. factory activity slips; construction spending hits 1-year low
U.S. manufacturing activity eased in July amid shrinking order backlogs and
declining employment, while an unexpected drop in construction spending in June
suggested second-quarter economic was probably even weaker than reported last
week.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,675, down 0.16 pct from its
previous close.
The Indian rupee will likely edge lower against the U.S. dollar, as
trading in regional assets remains subdued ahead of central bank policy
meetings.
Indian sovereign bonds will likely open little changed, amid absence of
any new major trigger and after a sharp rally in recent days. However,
underlying sentiment remains bullish amid comfortable cash position and
expectations that the country's parliament may soon approve a key tax reform
bill. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to
trade in a 7.12 pct-7.16 pct band today.
GLOBAL MARKETS
The S&P 500 and the Dow closed slightly lower on Monday, as a drop in oil
prices dragged down energy stocks, while tech names Apple and Alphabet helped
lift the Nasdaq to its highest close in over a year.
Asian shares edged lower, taking their cues from a modestly lower day on
Wall Street as U.S. crude oil prices slid.
The dollar hovered near three-week lows after soft U.S. economic data
undermined the case for an early Federal Reserve rate hike while the Australian
dollar braced for the probability of a policy easing later in the day.
U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday from Friday's multi-week lows as
Microsoft Corp launched the fifth largest corporate bond offering of all time,
drawing appetite away from safe-haven U.S. government debt, and on
profit-taking.
U.S. crude tumbled below $40 per barrel for the first time since April, as
oil prices settled down nearly 4 percent on heightened worries of a crude glut
despite peak summer fuel demand.
Gold was little changed, hovering just below the prior session's near
three-week top as investors cut expectations for a U.S. interest rate hike in
the near term.
CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 66.74/66.77 August 1 $108.8 mln $20.38 mln
10-yr bond yield 7.20 pct Month-to-date - -
Year-to-date $4.64 bln -$1.07 bln
($1 = 66.74 Indian rupees)
(Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)