To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Monsoon session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 11:00 am: RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan and SEBI Chairman UK Sinha at launch of State Level Coordination Committee website in Mumbai. 12:00 pm: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to brief media, likely on GST in New Delhi. 3:00 pm: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to speak an event in New Delhi. 6:00 pm: Bank Board Bureau Chairman Vinod Rai to speak at an event in Mumbai. GMF ASIA LIVECHAT - ON THE CHARTS with Wang Tao, Reuters Markets Analyst for Commodities Technicals Wang is a seasoned technical analyst and joins us at 0930 IST to share his charts and quarterly outlook on crude, gold, metals and other commodities.To join the Global Markets Forum , click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  India's landmark tax reform clears parliamentary hurdle India's upper house of parliament backed a major tax reform that seeks to transform the country into a common market, though opposition benches urged Finance Minister Arun Jaitley not to overtax businesses and consumers.  India's anti-China steel tariffs bite engineering, manufacturing firms Indian manufacturers of finished steel goods are urging New Delhi to end tariffs on cheap imports of the alloy from China, Japan and South Korea, worried the protectionist measures may cost them billions in lost overseas sales.  India govt body recommends 10 percent import tax on hot-rolled steel products An Indian government body has recommended a safeguard tax on imports of flat sheets and plates of hot-rolled steel, an official statement said on Wednesday, to protect local mills hit by cheaper supplies from overseas. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Fury at top of Republican Party over Trump snub of House speaker Donald Trump's White House campaign was in turmoil after he angered senior Republican Party leaders by criticizing a dead soldier's family and refusing to back the re-election campaign of House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan.  Obama administration denies Iran cash payment was a ransom The Obama administration said that $400 million in cash paid to Iran soon after the release of five Americans detained by Tehran was not ransom as some Republicans have charged.  As vote looms, Thailand's powerful army aims to preserve role Thailand votes on Sunday for a new constitution that aims to subdue political parties and give the generals a permanent role in overseeing the country's economic development, senior military officers say. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 8,623.50, up 0.47 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the U.S. dollar, as local investor sentiment is expected to be buoyant after the upper house of parliament approved a long-stalled constitutional amendment bill that proposes levying a goods and services tax.  Indian sovereign bonds may open higher, after the parliament's upper house passed the long-stalled constitutional amendment bill late yesterday, paving way for levying a goods and services tax. However, traders may stay cautious ahead of the monetary policy meet next week.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.16 pct-7.24 pct band today. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street advanced modestly on Wednesday after a sharp rise in oil prices boosted energy shares, while better-than-anticipated data on the labor market helped financial stocks.  Asian shares firmed after a rebound in oil prices from four-month lows helped to lift Wall Street shares.  The British pound edged up on Thursday as investors counted on the Bank of England to cut interest rates to a record low.  U.S. Treasury yields held steady on Wednesday, a day after jumping in response to Japan's new fiscal stimulus, as investors awaited a key U.S. jobs report on Friday.  Oil prices jumped, with U.S. crude futures returning to above $40 a barrel, after a larger-than-expected gasoline draw offset a surprise build in crude stockpiles in the No. 1 oil consumer.  Gold dipped, extending its losses from the previous session on a firmer dollar following stronger-than-expected U.S. employment data. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.75/66.78 August 3 $86.5 mln -$102.70 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.26 pct Month-to-date $135.25 mln -$307.71 mln Year-to-date $4.78 bln -$1.40 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.99 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)