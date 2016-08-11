To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:45 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to launch databank for MSME portal in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Monsoon session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 7:00 pm: Banks Board Bureau Chairman Vinod Rai and former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram at former RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao's book launch event in Mumbai. TRADING INDIA FORUM - INDIA RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE MARKET with Om Ahuja,CEO - Residential at Brigade Enterprises Limited,ex - CEO Jones Lang LaSalle Residential The Indian real estate sector is set to become a $180 billion industry by 2020 according to National Housing Bank. With a slew of initiatives and measures like Smart City Projects, Land Record Digitisation etc, the story seems on track. But what are the red flags? Also, what about REIT's post SEBI's draft papers? GMF ASIA LIVECHAT - COMMODITIES FOCUS with Gavin Wendt, Founding Director & Senior Resource Analyst, MineLife 

After months of volatility, there have been some calls of the commodity markets entering a more stable phase now. And as markets are toying with the idea of at least one more rate hike by the Fed this year, though timing is still a worry, Gavin joins us at 1000 IST to talk commodities, especially his outlook on gold, metals and crude. To join the Global Markets Forum,click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  RBI soaking foreign inflows to curb impact on rupee: Rajan India's central bank is trying to prevent the rupee from becoming too volatile by regularly buying dollars when there are inflows from foreign investors, Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Wednesday.  Mahindra & Mahindra Q1 profit rises on higher SUV, truck sales Mahindra & Mahindra reported a 12.35 percent rise in net profit for the fiscal first quarter, meeting expectations, helped by strong sales of its sport utility vehicles and trucks.  RBL seeks up to $182 million in first Indian bank IPO in 6 years Indian private sector lender RBL Bank's initial public offering next week seeks to raise up to 12.13 billion rupees in what will be the nation's first bank IPO since 2010.  Tata Chemicals sells urea business to focus on other fertilisers Tata Chemicals, the Tata group's flagship chemical and fertilisers company, is selling its urea business to Norway's Yara International to focus on other fertilisers and consumer products like pulses and spices.  SEBI relaxes debt fund exposure limit for housing finance companies India's capital market regulator has relaxed exposure norms for debt mutual funds investing in housing finance companies for better supply of funds to the low-cost housing sector.  U.S. Steel Canada rejects offer from Essar consortium U.S. Steel Canada on Wednesday rejected a buyout offer from Ontario Steel Investments, a group that includes shareholders of Essar Global, saying it was not considering further proposals by Essar, which had been eliminated from the sale process. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Clinton blasts Trump for 'casual inciting of violence,' Republicans shaken Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton on Wednesday accused Republican opponent Donald Trump of inciting violence with his call for gun rights activists to stop her from nominating liberal U.S. Supreme Court justices.  Police patrols beefed up at Games as security concerns mount Rio Olympics organizers stepped up police patrols on Wednesday as security concerns mounted over the threat posed by street violence, with a Games bus being hit by stones and a security patrol coming under fire near Rio's international airport.  New Zealand cuts rates, powerless in global easing race The Reserve Bank of New Zealand cut interest rates a quarter point to a record low of 2.0 percent on Thursday and flagged the need for more cuts as it struggles to head off the dangers of deflation at home. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,605.00, up 0.17 pct from its previous close  The Indian rupee is poised to open lower against the dollar, as risk appetite waned after a slump in crude prices weighed on global energy shares and stalled a recent equity rally.  Indian sovereign bonds may open steady to higher, as sentiment remains buoyant ahead of the central bank's open market purchase of notes today. However, some profit booking may cap gains.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.08 pct - 7.13 pct band today. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street retreated from record levels on Wednesday after a drop in oil prices pressured energy stocks, while shares of Walt Disney surged on its results and an acquisition.  Asian shares fell, reversing recent gains as investors took profits after Wall Street declined overnight, and oil prices tumbled on news of a surprising jump in U.S. government stockpiles.  The New Zealand dollar surged to its highest level in more than a year after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand cut interest rates as expected, disappointing some who had been betting on more aggressive easing.  U.S. Treasury prices rose on Wednesday after a strong 10-year note auction that reinforced investor appetite for safe-haven U.S. government debt amid limited economic data and rising concern about the effectiveness of global central bank policy.  Oil prices fell as a build in U.S. crude inventories and record Saudi Arabian production weighed on markets.  Gold held steady after rising slightly in the previous session, with lower expectations for a U.S. rate hike weighing on the dollar. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.75/66.78 August 10 $61.8 mln -$238.76 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.15 pct Month-to-date $607.97 mln -$228.87 mln Year-to-date $5.25 bln -$1.32 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.72 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)