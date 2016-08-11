To access the newsletter, click on the link:
here
FACTORS TO WATCH
9:45 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to launch databank for MSME portal in
New Delhi.
11:00 am: Monsoon session of parliament continues in New Delhi.
7:00 pm: Banks Board Bureau Chairman Vinod Rai and former Finance Minister
P. Chidambaram at former RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao's book launch event in
Mumbai.
TRADING INDIA FORUM - INDIA RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE MARKET with Om Ahuja,CEO
- Residential at Brigade Enterprises Limited,ex - CEO Jones Lang LaSalle
Residential
The Indian real estate sector is set to become a $180 billion industry by
2020 according to National Housing Bank. With a slew of initiatives and measures
like Smart City Projects, Land Record Digitisation etc, the story seems on
track. But what are the red flags? Also, what about REIT's post SEBI's draft
papers? We speak about all this and more at 1100 IST with Om Ahuja, who is CEO
of listed company Brigade Enterprises.To join the conversation ,click on the
link: here
GMF ASIA LIVECHAT - COMMODITIES FOCUS with Gavin Wendt, Founding Director &
Senior Resource Analyst, MineLife
After months of volatility, there have been some calls of the commodity
markets entering a more stable phase now. And as markets are toying with the
idea of at least one more rate hike by the Fed this year, though timing is still
a worry, Gavin joins us at 1000 IST to talk commodities, especially his outlook
on gold, metals and crude. To join the Global Markets Forum,click on the link: here
INDIA TOP NEWS
RBI soaking foreign inflows to curb impact on rupee: Rajan
India's central bank is trying to prevent the rupee from becoming too
volatile by regularly buying dollars when there are inflows from foreign
investors, Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said on
Wednesday.
Mahindra & Mahindra Q1 profit rises on higher SUV, truck sales
Mahindra & Mahindra reported a 12.35 percent rise in net profit for the
fiscal first quarter, meeting expectations, helped by strong sales of its sport
utility vehicles and trucks.
RBL seeks up to $182 million in first Indian bank IPO in 6 years
Indian private sector lender RBL Bank's initial public offering next week
seeks to raise up to 12.13 billion rupees in what will be the nation's first
bank IPO since 2010.
Tata Chemicals sells urea business to focus on other fertilisers
Tata Chemicals, the Tata group's flagship chemical and fertilisers company,
is selling its urea business to Norway's Yara International to focus on other
fertilisers and consumer products like pulses and spices.
SEBI relaxes debt fund exposure limit for housing finance companies
India's capital market regulator has relaxed exposure norms for debt mutual
funds investing in housing finance companies for better supply of funds to the
low-cost housing sector.
U.S. Steel Canada rejects offer from Essar consortium
U.S. Steel Canada on Wednesday rejected a buyout offer from Ontario Steel
Investments, a group that includes shareholders of Essar Global, saying it was
not considering further proposals by Essar, which had been eliminated from the
sale process.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
Clinton blasts Trump for 'casual inciting of violence,' Republicans shaken
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton on Wednesday accused
Republican opponent Donald Trump of inciting violence with his call for gun
rights activists to stop her from nominating liberal U.S. Supreme Court
justices.
Police patrols beefed up at Games as security concerns mount
Rio Olympics organizers stepped up police patrols on Wednesday as security
concerns mounted over the threat posed by street violence, with a Games bus
being hit by stones and a security patrol coming under fire near Rio's
international airport.
New Zealand cuts rates, powerless in global easing race
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand cut interest rates a quarter point to a
record low of 2.0 percent on Thursday and flagged the need for more cuts as it
struggles to head off the dangers of deflation at home.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,605.00, up 0.17 pct from its
previous close
The Indian rupee is poised to open lower against the dollar, as risk
appetite waned after a slump in crude prices weighed on global energy shares and
stalled a recent equity rally.
Indian sovereign bonds may open steady to higher, as sentiment remains
buoyant ahead of the central bank's open market purchase of notes today.
However, some profit booking may cap gains.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct
bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.08 pct - 7.13 pct band today.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Wall Street retreated from record levels on Wednesday after a drop in oil
prices pressured energy stocks, while shares of Walt Disney surged on its
results and an acquisition.
Asian shares fell, reversing recent gains as investors took profits after
Wall Street declined overnight, and oil prices tumbled on news of a surprising
jump in U.S. government stockpiles.
The New Zealand dollar surged to its highest level in more than a year
after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand cut interest rates as expected,
disappointing some who had been betting on more aggressive easing.
U.S. Treasury prices rose on Wednesday after a strong 10-year note auction
that reinforced investor appetite for safe-haven U.S. government debt amid
limited economic data and rising concern about the effectiveness of global
central bank policy.
Oil prices fell as a build in U.S. crude inventories and record Saudi
Arabian production weighed on markets.
Gold held steady after rising slightly in the previous session, with lower
expectations for a U.S. rate hike weighing on the dollar.
CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 66.75/66.78 August 10 $61.8 mln -$238.76 mln
10-yr bond yield 7.15 pct Month-to-date $607.97 mln -$228.87 mln
Year-to-date $5.25 bln -$1.32 bln
For additional data:
India govt bond market volumes
Stock market reports
Non-deliverable forwards data
Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD]
Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
($1 = 66.72 Indian rupees)
(Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)