FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Monsoon session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to make closing remarks at the launch of former Governor D. Subbarao's book in Mumbai. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. 5:30 pm: Government to release July consumer price inflation data and June industrial output data in New Delhi. INDIA TOP NEWS  Bank of Baroda Q1 profit tumbles; sees recovery in Q4 Bank of Baroda, India's second-biggest state-run lender by assets, reported a 60 percent fall in first-quarter net profit and a rise in bad loans, and said a recovery was still two quarters away.  Indian conglomerate Aditya Birla to spin off financial services in group restructuring Indian conglomerate Aditya Birla Group plans to merge its subsidiaries Grasim Industries Ltd and Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd through a stock swap and spin off itsfinancial services business, it said.  Numaligarh Refinery plans $3 billion expansion to treble capacity India's Numaligarh Refinery Ltd plans a $3 billion expansion of its 60,000 barrels per day refinery in the northeastern state Assam, its managing director P Padmanabhan said.  Indian gold demand to revive in H2 on surplus monsoon rains -WGC India's gold demand may rise in the second half of 2016 after falling to the lowest in seven years in the first half as beneficial monsoon rains will spur rural demand during the peak festive season, the World Gold Council said.  BSE head sees tighter algo trading rules as boon for markets Proposals by India's main capital markets regulator to tighten rules on algorithmic trading could help boost confidence in markets and won't hurt the country's second biggest bourse, the head of Indian exchange operator BSE Ltd told Reuters. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Trump calls Obama, Clinton Islamic State 'co-founders,' draws rebuke Republican Donald Trump called President Barack Obama and Democratic rival Hillary Clinton the "co-founders" of Islamic State, ratcheting up his assertion that they are responsible for the rise of the militant group and sparking renewed criticism of his leadership ability.  EXCLUSIVE- Congressional leaders were briefed a year ago on hacking of Democrats -sources U.S. intelligence officials told top congressional leaders a year ago that Russian hackers were attacking the Democratic Party, three sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday, but the lawmakers were unable to tell the targets about the hacking because the information was so secret.  Taking on Tesla: China's WM Motor sees mass market electric cars It remains more promise than product, but the electric vehicle sector is drawing more talent from mainstream automakers which are reluctant to go full tilt at the new technology. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 8,625.50, up 0.12% from its previous close  The Indian rupee will likely open little changed to slightly higher against the U.S. dollar, as gains in crude oil prices and a rally in global stock markets propped up risk sentiment, offsetting the impact of a broadly stronger greenback.  Indian government bonds will likely edge higher, as the underlying sentiment remains upbeat on the central bank's assurance of liquidity provision, while traders await the latest retail inflation print due after market hours today.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.06 pct - 7.09 pct band. GLOBAL MARKETS  All three major U.S. stock indexes closed at record highs on Thursday for the first time since 1999 as surging oil prices and strong earnings from department stores Macy's and Kohl's buoyed investor sentiment.  Asian stocks rose slightly, taking a cue from Wall Street's records overnight, before switching focus to a run of economic indicators from China.  The dollar held firm, supported by comments from a Federal Reserve speaker that suggested a U.S. interest rate increase this year is still a real possibility as inflation pressures grow.  U.S. Treasury prices fell on Thursday as a top U.S. central bank official said the Federal Reserve should raise the nation's overnight interest rates this year and as oil prices jumped ahead of Friday's U.S. retail sales data.  Oil prices edged up, extending gains from the previous session on expectations that exporters could at an upcoming meeting talk about ways to prop up a market that continues to be dogged by a supply overhang.  Gold eased as the dollar rose, and the Dow and S&P 500 touched record intraday highs, though uncertainty over the outlook for U.S. monetary policy prevented further losses for the metal. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.73/66.76 August 11 $91 mln -$114.45 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.13 pct Month-to-date $683 mln -$343.32 mln Year-to-date $5.33 bln -$1.44 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.84 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru) )