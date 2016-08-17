To access the newsletter, click on the link:
FACTORS TO WATCH
Debt and FX markets are closed today on account of Parsi New Year holiday.
9:45 am: RBI Deputy Governor R. Gandhi and chiefs of state-run banks at
FICCI-IBA annual banking conference in Mumbai.
6:00 pm: Power Minister Piyush Goyal to launch mobile application TARANG in
New Delhi.
GMF ASIA LIVECHAT - COMMODITIES FOCUS with Clyde Russell, Reuters Asia
Commodities and Energy Columnist
Clyde was one of our first guests to highlight the supply-demand imbalance
in commodity markets. With the markets entering a more stable phase and a
probable Fed rate hike this year, Clyde joins us at 1000 IST to talk
commodities, and what will now be the factors to watch. To join the Global
Markets Forum, click on the link: here
INDIA TOP NEWS
RBI Governor Rajan calls for revamp of India's bank regulators
India's central bank governor Raghuram Rajan called on Monday for a new
structure to oversee state-owned lenders, saying too many regulators had
overlapping jurisdictions.
India's wholesale prices up 3.55 percent y/y in July - govt
India's wholesale prices INWPI=ECI rose at a faster-than-expected pace in
July, gaining 3.55 percent from a year earlier on higher food prices, government
data showed on Tuesday.
Indian messaging platform Hike raises $175 million
Indian messaging startup Hike Messenger has raised more than $175 million in
a funding round led by Tencent Holdings Limited and Foxconn Technology Group
that values the company at nearly $1.4 billion.
BP India head says India can produce 10-15 tcf of gas by 2022
India has the potential to unlock gas reserves of at least 10-15 trillion
cubic feet by 2022 on the basis of discoveries made so far, Sashi Mukundan,
country head for BP India said in a conference.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
U.S. inflation tame despite economy gaining momentum
U.S. consumer prices were unchanged in July but a rise in industrial output
and home building suggested a pickup in economic activity that could allow the
Federal Reserve to raise interest rates this year.
China approves Shenzhen-Hong Kong stock link, scraps limits
In the biggest capital market reforms since last year's stock market crash,
China approved the launch of a long-awaited scheme to allow stock trading
between Hong Kong and Shenzhen, the world's second-busiest, and tech-heavy,
exchange.
China warns Australia on investment following blocked Ausgrid deal
The Chinese embassy has warned that Australia's rejection of bids by two
Chinese companies in the A$10 billion sale of its biggest energy grid showed
"clear protectionist tendencies" and would have a "serious impact on the
enthusiasm" of Chinese investors.
GLOBAL MARKETS
U.S. stocks eased from record highs on Tuesday after comments from Federal
Reserve officials fueled speculation of an interest rate hike this year.
Asian shares stepped back from a one-year high on Wednesday after the
influential New York Federal Reserve Bank president said the Fed could raise
interest rates as soon as September, prompting investors to pause after rallies
in recent weeks.
The dollar edged off 7-week lows against the yen and euro following
hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials, but scepticism about the Fed's
willingness to tighten policy limited the bounce.
U.S. Treasury prices slipped on Tuesday, with the two-year yield touching
a near-three-week high as comments from two top Federal Reserve officials
rekindled bets the U.S. central bank may raise interest rates by year-end if the
economy improves further.
Oil prices fell away from 5-week highs, as analysts doubted possible
producer talks to rein in ballooning oversupply would be successful.
Gold cut its gains after mixed U.S. economic data failed to give clarity
on the prospects for a U.S. interest rate rise this year and the U.S. dollar
pared losses from a seven-week low.
CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 66.85/66.88 August 16 $102.5 mln $40.29 mln
10-yr bond yield 7.15 pct Month-to-date $969.34 mln -$208.53 mln
Year-to-date $5.61 bln -$1.30 bln
($1= 66.91 Indian rupees)
(Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)