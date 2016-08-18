To access the newsletter, click on the link:
FACTORS TO WATCH
6:00 pm: NITI Aayog Chief Executive Amitabh Kant at CII organized India
Innovation Dialogue in New Delhi.
TRADING INDIA FORUM - AMUL ADS with Rahul DaCunha,Creative Director - Amul
Campaigns
In a world of non-stop advertising, pop-ups and Google AdWords, one brand
has stood steady.For 5 decades now, Amul has been providing its viewers with
pointed oneliners laced with sarcasm while managing not to lose the Amul brand.
We speak to Rahul, the brain behind these billboards and talk to him about his
journey and the future of Amul ads.To join the conversation at 1100 IST,click on
the link: here
GMF ASIA LIVECHAT - JAPAN OUTLOOK with William H Saito, Advisor to the
Japanese government
Join Japanese government advisor William Saito, named by Nikkei as one of
100 most influential people in the Asian country, for a conversation at 1000 IST
on the economic and political challenges facing Japan.To join the Global Markets
Forum,click on the link: here
INDIA TOP NEWS
AirAsia India outlines plans to expand fleet, network
Budget airline AirAsia India said on Wednesday that it planned to gradually
expand its fleet and network in India as it seeks to boost its small share of a
fast expanding domestic market.
Singtel to invest $1.8 billion to raise stakes in Indian, Thai mobile
operators
Singapore Telecommunications Ltd is investing a total of S$2.47 billion to
increase its stakes in the top mobile operators of Thailand and India as part of
its strategy to boost exposure to emerging markets.
Indian refiners switch to soyoil as palm prices rally
The share of palm oil in India's growing edible oil imports is likely to
plunge to a record low this marketing year as a rally in prices slashes its
discount over rival soyoil.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
Japan exports fall at fastest pace since financial crisis on strong yen
Japan's exports tumbled in July at the fastest pace since the global
financial crisis with a resurgent yen and weakness in overseas economies
weighing on overseas shipments - a warning that Japan cannot rely on exports to
drive growth.
EXCLUSIVE-Saudi signals it may hit new oil output record ahead of freeze
talks -sources
Saudi Arabia is sending signals that it could boost its crude oil supplies
in August to a new record level, overtaking Russia, the world's top oil
producer, as it gets ready for tough talks next month for a global output freeze
pact.
Cisco to cut 5,500 jobs in shift from switches to software
Cisco Systems Inc said it would cut nearly 7 percent of its workforce,
posting charges of up to $400 million in its first quarter, as the world's
largest networking gear maker shifts focus from its legacy hardware towards
higher-margin software.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 8,647.50, up 0.20 pct from previous
close
The Indian rupee will likely open steady to slightly higher against the
dollar, in line with most other Asian peers, after the U.S. Federal Reserve's
July meeting minutes indicated policymakers were in no hurry to tighten interest
rates.
Indian government bonds will likely open steady to lower, amid absence of
fresh triggers and ahead of debt sale tomorrow, while traders also await
announcement of the new central bank governor.The yield on the benchmark 7.59
pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.08 pct - 7.1 pct band.
GLOBAL MARKETS
U.S. stocks ended slightly higher on Wednesday after minutes from the
Federal Reserve's last policy meeting showed voting members divided over whether
to raise interest rates soon.
Asian stocks edged up and the dollar fell after the Federal Reserve's
latest meeting minutes showed policymakers were in no hurry to add to U.S.
borrowing costs.
The dollar sagged after minutes from the Federal Reserve's July meeting
showed more policy members opposed a near-term rate hike than supported it.
U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Wednesday with the two-year yield
retreating from a three-week high, as the minutes from the Federal Reserve
meeting in July hinted at a general agreement that more data are required for an
interest rate increase.
Oil prices dipped as the prospect of record Saudi output weighed on
markets and as traders cashed in on profits following an almost uninterrupted
price rally this month of nearly 20 percent.
Gold rose for a fourth day on a weaker dollar after minutes from the U.S.
Federal Reserve's July meeting showed several members were cautious on hiking
interest rates soon.
CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 66.85/66.88 August 17 $7,488.67 -
10-yr bond yield 7.15 pct Month-to-date -$208.53 mln -
Year-to-date -$1.30 bln -
($1 = 66.76 Indian rupees)
