FACTORS TO WATCH
9:30 am: Central Board of Direct Taxes Chairperson Rani Singh Nair at
international tax conference in New Delhi.
10:00 am: RBI Deputy Governor S.S. Mundra at an event on MSME funding in New
Delhi.
10:00 am: Power Minister Piyush Goyal and Rail Minister Suresh Prabhu at
Indo-American Chamber of Commerce annual convention in New Delhi.
11:15 am: Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari at event to sign agreement with
bankers for external commercial borrowing for JNPT in New Delhi.
3:00 pm: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to speak at an event in New
Delhi.
INDIA TOP NEWS
India's up to $182 million RBL Bank IPO fully subscribed
Indian private sector lender RBL Bank's up to 12.13 billion rupees initial
public offering was fully subscribed on the second day of the sale on Monday,
stock exchange data showed.
Welspun India shares slump after Target severs ties with company
Shares in Welspun India, one of the world's largest textile manufacturers,
fell by their maximum daily limit of 20 percent on Monday after Target Corp said
it was severing ties with the company over a cotton supply dispute.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
Government on hook for China banks' shrinking capital
Hit by bad loans, Chinese banks are expected to show a weakening in their
capital strength in first-half earnings, raising the prospect that government
might have to inject more than $100 billion to shore them up, according to some
analysts.
Bank of Japan's rush into stocks raises fears of market distortions
The Bank of Japan's near doubling of its purchases of Tokyo shares is
causing investors to worry the central bank will dominate financial markets,
which could lead to price distortions as it continues to grease the economy.
Pfizer boosts cancer drug roster with $14 billion Medivation deal
Pfizer, beating out numerous other bidders, said it agreed to buy U.S.
cancer drug company Medivation for $14 billion in cash, adding its blockbuster
prostate cancer drug Xtandi to the company's growing oncology roster.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 8,612.00, down 0.17 pct from
previous close.
The Indian rupee will likely open little changed to lower against the
dollar tracking mixed trading in regional and global markets, as investors await
fresh triggers amid sustained speculation over whether the Federal Reserve will
announce a rate increase by year-end.
Indian government bonds are likely to fall in opening trade, as the
central bank included the benchmark paper for this week's debt sale in a
surprising move, while traders may also refrain from adding positions ahead of
fresh supply of state debt later today. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond
maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.13 pct-7.19 pct band.
GLOBAL MARKETS
U.S. stocks were little changed on Monday as a drop in oil prices that
weighed on the energy sector was offset with a strong showing by biotech
stocks.
Asia shares inched ahead while the dollar slipped as a dearth of major
data left markets with little to do but second guess whether the Federal Reserve
will raise U.S. interest rates this year.
The dollar dipped against the yen early, while the New Zealand dollar rose
after the nation's central bank chief said he did not see the need for a rapid
succession of interest rate cuts.
U.S. Treasury prices gained on Monday ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen on Friday that will be scrutinized by investors for
indications of when the U.S. central bank will next raise interest rates.
Oil prices fell early as analysts including Goldman Sachs warned that
August's price rally had been overdone, and that a proposed oil production
freeze at current near record levels would not help rein in an oversupplied
market.
Gold held steady early after hitting a two-week low in the previous
session as the market waits for more clues from the U.S. Federal Reserve later
this week on whether it will raise rates this year.
CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 67.18/67.21 August 22 -$44.8 mln -$140.94 mln
10-yr bond yield 7.21 pct Month-to-date $ 1.21 bln -$392.32 mln
Year-to-date $ 5.85 bln -$1.49 bln
($1 = 67.19 Indian rupees)
