FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Central Board of Direct Taxes Chairperson Rani Singh Nair at international tax conference in New Delhi. 10:00 am: RBI Deputy Governor S.S. Mundra at an event on MSME funding in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Power Minister Piyush Goyal and Rail Minister Suresh Prabhu at Indo-American Chamber of Commerce annual convention in New Delhi. 11:15 am: Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari at event to sign agreement with bankers for external commercial borrowing for JNPT in New Delhi. 3:00 pm: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to speak at an event in New Delhi. INDIA TOP NEWS  India's up to $182 million RBL Bank IPO fully subscribed Indian private sector lender RBL Bank's up to 12.13 billion rupees initial public offering was fully subscribed on the second day of the sale on Monday, stock exchange data showed.  Welspun India shares slump after Target severs ties with company Shares in Welspun India, one of the world's largest textile manufacturers, fell by their maximum daily limit of 20 percent on Monday after Target Corp said it was severing ties with the company over a cotton supply dispute. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Government on hook for China banks' shrinking capital Hit by bad loans, Chinese banks are expected to show a weakening in their capital strength in first-half earnings, raising the prospect that government might have to inject more than $100 billion to shore them up, according to some analysts.  Bank of Japan's rush into stocks raises fears of market distortions The Bank of Japan's near doubling of its purchases of Tokyo shares is causing investors to worry the central bank will dominate financial markets, which could lead to price distortions as it continues to grease the economy.  Pfizer boosts cancer drug roster with $14 billion Medivation deal Pfizer, beating out numerous other bidders, said it agreed to buy U.S. cancer drug company Medivation for $14 billion in cash, adding its blockbuster prostate cancer drug Xtandi to the company's growing oncology roster. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 8,612.00, down 0.17 pct from previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open little changed to lower against the dollar tracking mixed trading in regional and global markets, as investors await fresh triggers amid sustained speculation over whether the Federal Reserve will announce a rate increase by year-end.  Indian government bonds are likely to fall in opening trade, as the central bank included the benchmark paper for this week's debt sale in a surprising move, while traders may also refrain from adding positions ahead of fresh supply of state debt later today. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.13 pct-7.19 pct band. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks were little changed on Monday as a drop in oil prices that weighed on the energy sector was offset with a strong showing by biotech stocks.  Asia shares inched ahead while the dollar slipped as a dearth of major data left markets with little to do but second guess whether the Federal Reserve will raise U.S. interest rates this year.  The dollar dipped against the yen early, while the New Zealand dollar rose after the nation's central bank chief said he did not see the need for a rapid succession of interest rate cuts.  U.S. Treasury prices gained on Monday ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Friday that will be scrutinized by investors for indications of when the U.S. central bank will next raise interest rates.  Oil prices fell early as analysts including Goldman Sachs warned that August's price rally had been overdone, and that a proposed oil production freeze at current near record levels would not help rein in an oversupplied market.  Gold held steady early after hitting a two-week low in the previous session as the market waits for more clues from the U.S. Federal Reserve later this week on whether it will raise rates this year. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.18/67.21 August 22 -$44.8 mln -$140.94 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.21 pct Month-to-date $ 1.21 bln -$392.32 mln Year-to-date $ 5.85 bln -$1.49 bln (Compiled by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)