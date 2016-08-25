To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH EMEA LIVECHAT-YIELD! BOND MARKETS with Reuters interest rate reporter Dhara Ranasinghe Join Dhara live from the government bonds desk in London for a weekly round up of the main market themes and movers at 1800 IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Monsanto pulls new GM cotton seed from India in protest Monsanto has withdrawn an application seeking approval for its next generation of genetically modified cotton seeds in India, a major escalation in a long-running dispute between New Delhi and the world's biggest seed maker.  France's DCNS says India submarine data leak may be "economic warfare" French naval contractor DCNS said on Wednesday it may have been the victim of "economic warfare" after secrets about its Scorpene submarines being built in India were leaked.  IKEA to continue doing business with Welspun India, awaits sales probe Swedish home furnishing giant IKEA said it would continue doing business with Welspun India while it awaits the outcome of the Indian textile manufacturer's probe into its sales practices.  Lumbering state companies become hot stock market bet India's state-owned companies, from builders such as NBCC to oil firms such as Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd, are attracting top investors as cheap valuations, improving earnings, and share buybacks make them stand out in an otherwise expensive market.  Piramal to partner Bain Capital for distressed-debt investment India's Piramal Enterprises Ltd said it would partner Bain Capital to invest in distressed assets, becoming the latest entrant in the space as the nation's banks are on a drive to clean up $120 billion of sour debt.  India to receive normal rains, not surplus, as La Nina chances fade India will receive normal rainfall over the 2016 monsoon season, not surplus as previously expected, with the chances of a La Nina weather pattern emerging over the period seen as unlikely, three senior officials at state-run weather department said. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Italy rescuers toil through night seeking quake survivors as death toll hits 159 Rescue teams were working through the night to try to find survivors under the rubble that remained of central Italian towns flattened by an earthquake that hit in the early hours of Wednesday, killing at least 159 people.  China takes aggressive steps to fend off banking, financial risks China took aggressive steps on Wednesday to head off signs of growing risks in its financial and banking system, unveiling detailed rules to curb an unruly peer-to-peer lending sector and intervening in its money markets.  Japanese seek bargains as economy limps, Abenomics loses shine Three years of so-called "Abenomics", Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's bold stimulus programme, has failed to dislodge a deflationary mindset among businesses and consumers. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 8,673.50, up 0.23 pct from previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open little changed against the dollar, as investors remain focused on Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech tomorrow for cues on the U.S. central bank's monetary policy outlook.  Indian government bonds are likely to open little changed, as traders await a weekly debt sale tomorrow that includes the auction of benchmark note, while they also eye cues about the next central bank governor's monetary policy outlook. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.11 pct-7.16 pct band. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street retreated on Wednesday, pulled lower by weakness in the materials and healthcare sectors as investors continued to weigh the possibility of an interest rate hike in the coming months.  Asian stocks slipped, taking their cue from an overnight drop on Wall Street, while the dollar marked time ahead of Friday's speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen at the global central bankers' meeting.  The dollar bobbed higher in Asian but major currencies continued to tread water ahead of the global central bankers' gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, at which Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen may offer new clues on U.S. monetary policy.  U.S. Treasuries were steady on Wednesday as investors awaited a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Friday for new indications on when the U.S. central bank will raise interest rates.  Crude prices edged lower as brimming U.S. and Asian fuel inventories returned investors' attention to a large global supply overhang, cutting short a price rally and restricting Brent crude futures to below the $50 a barrel mark.  Gold rose slightly after hitting a four-week low in the previous session, with the dollar losing strength ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen that will be closely watched for clues on U.S. interest rate policy. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.15/67.18 August 24 -$5.85 mln $56.03 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.18 pct Month-to-date $1.19 bln -$421.73 mln Year-to-date $5.83 bln -$1.52 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.11 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Debanjan Bose in Bengaluru)