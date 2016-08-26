To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. 7:00 pm: RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to speak at Foreign Exchange Dealers Association of India annual day in Mumbai. GMF-ASIA LIVECHAT-GLOBAL MACROS with Megan Greene, MD and Chief Economist, Manulife Asset Management World equity markets are in a dizzying rally while bond yields continue to hit lower lows. How long before one of them gives up? And how does this stack up with a hawkish Fed, a stuttering China and a soon-running-out-of-ammunition BOJ? Megan Greene will share her views with us at 1300 IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Welspun faces new probe from Bed Bath U.S. retailer Bed Bath & Beyond said it ordered an external audit of textiles from Welspun India, putting more pressure on the embattled Indian bedding and towel maker that has seen nearly half its market value wiped out this week.  France, India play down security risk of leaked submarine data France and India on Thursday played down the security risk posed by leaked data on French-designed submarines that a source told Reuters was probably stolen by a French former employee and that has raised concerns over a $38 billion contract with Australia.  Vodafone India to delay IPO filing until towards end-2016 Vodafone Group Plc's Indian unit is likely to delay filing the draft prospectus for its up to $3 billion initial public offering until towards the end of the year, IFR reported on Thursday.  GM mustard clears hurdle in India but more remain A government panel has cleared commercial use of what would be India's first genetically modified food crop, but politicians still have to give final approvals amid wide-spread public opposition.  India cbank to allow banks to offer corp bonds as collateral for repo India's central bank said on Thursday it would seek legal changes to enable banks to pledge corporate bonds as collateral when borrowing funds from its overnight repo window.  China expresses concern about Indian missiles on border China's Defence Ministry said on Thursday that it hoped India could put more efforts into regional peace and stability rather than the opposite, in response to Indian plans to put advanced cruise missiles along the disputed border with China.  Top U.S. diplomat Kerry to visit India, Bangladesh U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will visit India and Bangladesh next week to discuss closer cooperation with Dhaka on global issues and co-chair strategic and commercial talks in New Delhi, the State Department said on Wednesday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  As central bankers gather, some at Fed make interest rate rise case As central bankers converge on this mountain resort Thursday for an annual conference on monetary policy, a couple of top Federal Reserve officials took the chance to renew a push for interest-rate hikes, citing improvement in employment and inflation.  Japan July consumer prices post biggest annual fall in 3 years Japan's core consumer prices fell for a fifth straight month and marked the biggest annual drop in more than three years in July, government data showed, keeping the central bank under pressure to expand an already massive stimulus programme.  Clinton, Trump clash over who is best for U.S. minorities Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton accused Donald Trump on Thursday of fueling America's "radical fringe" with racist rhetoric, even as her Republican rival sought to soften his image with an appeal to minorities. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 8,659.00, up 0.20 pct from previous close  The Indian rupee will likely open little changed against the dollar, tracking lackluster trade in regional currencies, as investors remain cautious ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen later today.  Indian government bonds will likely open slightly higher after the nation's central bank unveiled a slew of steps, including liquidity measures for thinly-traded papers and easier trading norms for foreign portfolio investors. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.10 pct-7.15 pct band GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks were modestly lower on Thursday, weighed down by a drop in healthcare and consumer names, while financials advanced slightly after two more Federal Reserve officials pushed the case for a rate hike.  Caution ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen at the annual gathering of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, limited movements across global markets.  The dollar remained on tenterhooks on Friday, ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's highly anticipated speech later in the session that some believe could provide clarity on whether U.S. interest rates are headed higher this year.  U.S. Treasury yields ended higher on Thursday after the government saw reduced demand for a sale of new seven-year notes, ahead of a highly anticipated speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Friday.  Oil prices dipped in early trading on Friday after the Saudi energy minister tempered expectations of strong market intervention by producers during talks next month.  Gold held steady early on Friday after hitting four-week lows in the previous session when the dollar slipped ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen that will be closely watched for clues on U.S. interest rate policy. PNDF spot 67.00/67.03 August 25 -$55.53 mln -$65.32 bln 10-yr bond yield 7.15 pct Month-to-date $1.18 bln -$356.41 mln Year-to-date $5.83 bln $1.45 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.05 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Debanjan Bose in Bengaluru)