FACTORS TO WATCH
10:30 am: Communications Minister Manoj Sinha to deliver keynote address on
C-DOT foundation day in New Delhi.
10:35 am: RBI Deputy Governor N.S. Vishwanathan at risk management
conference in New Delhi.
3:30 pm: Foreign Investment Promotion Board meets to consider 12 FDI
proposals in New Delhi.
4:35 pm: State Bank of India Managing Director Praveen Gupta at risk summit
in Mumbai.
INDIA TOP NEWS
India cenbank says focused on bringing inflation down to 4 pct
India's central bank said on Monday its focus remains on bringing down
consumer inflation to 4 percent, while managing cash conditions and cleaning up
the banking sector of soured assets would be its other priorities.
India's growth pace likely slowed in April-Jun
India's economic growth likely lost some momentum in the April-June quarter
on cutbacks in domestic and global demand, a Reuters poll showed.
U.S., India sign military logistics agreement
The United States and India signed an agreement on Monday governing the
use ofeach other's land, air and naval bases for repair and resupply, a step
toward building defense ties as they seek to counter the growing maritime
assertiveness of China.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
Japan household spending falls less than expected, jobless rate hits 21-yr
low
Japanese household spending fell less than expected in July and the jobless
rate hit a two-decade low, offering some hope for policy makers battling to pull
the world's third-largest economy out of stagnation.
In Asia, Obama faces trade pact test amid U.S. opposition
When President Barack Obama travels to Asia next week, he will try to
reassure leaders in the region that he still has the clout to deliver U.S.
approval for the sweeping Trans-Pacific Partnership, even though the two
candidates vying to succeed him and a congressional leader have said the
12-nation trade deal should not move forward.
Chinese-owned Zhongwang USA enters U.S. aluminum market with Aleris buy
Zhongwang USA, backed by Chinese aluminum magnate Liu Zhongtian, said on
Monday it would buy U.S. aluminum company Aleris in a bet by the billionaire
that the nascent U.S. automotive aluminum sector will be the industry's next big
growth market.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 8,684.00, up 0.33 pct from previous
close.
The Indian rupee will likely open unchanged to slightly higher against the
dollar, tracking gains in regional stock indices, as investors remain
circumspect about the possibility of a Federal Reserve rate increase as early as
September.
Indian government bonds will likely open higher after the Reserve Bank of
India surprised investors by announcing it would auction a new 10-year paper
this week. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely
to trade in a 7.07 pct-7.13 pct band.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Financial and commodity-sector stocks led the S&P 500 higher in a
low-volume session on Monday after consumer spending rose for a fourth straight
month, pointing to a pick-up in U.S. economic growth.
Asian shares bounced as doubts the Federal Reserve really would hike rates
as soon as September undermined the dollar, while investors continued to count
on more policy stimulus elsewhere in the world.
The dollar took a breather, as investors waited to see if U.S. employment
data later this week would reinforce U.S. Federal Reserve official's recent
hawkish messages.
U.S. Treasury prices rose on Monday as foreign investors swooped in and
bought Treasuries following a market selloff Friday that took yields on
benchmark 10-year notes to their highest since Britain's surprise vote to exit
the European Union in late June.
Oil futures edged up as the U.S. dollar erased earlier gains, but doubts
that producers would be able to agree to an output freeze continued to drag on
prices.
Gold held steady as bargain hunters swooped in after the metal fell to
near five-week lows, while investors wait to see how U.S. nonfarm payroll data
due later this week will play into the timing of any rate hike.
CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 67.08/67.11 August 29 $42.77 mln $2.68 mln
10-yr bond yield 7.14 pct Month-to-date $1.18 bln -$252.03 mln
Year-to-date $5.83 bln -$1.35 bln
($1 = 67.17 Indian rupees)
