FACTORS TO WATCH
10:00 am: National Institution for Transforming India Aayog Chief Executive
Amitabh Kant and Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan at FICCI organized annual
convention on retail in New Delhi.
10:00 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at an event organized by Indian
Banks Association in Mumbai.
4:00 pm: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to attend interactive session on
Income Declaration Scheme and Gold Monetisation Scheme in Mumbai.
5:30 pm: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at India-Africa health sciences
meet.
GMF: LIVECHAT-ASSET MANAGEMENT with Gabriel Stein, Director of Asset
Aanagement Services, Oxford Economics.
We take a look at the main concerns for the asset management community and
how they are coping in a world of disappearing returns at 1430 IST. To join the
conversation, click on the link: here
INDIA TOP NEWS
Indian growth slows sharply in April-June quarter
India's economic growth hit a 15-month low between April and June, putting
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's target further out of reach and making it tougher
for him to create millions of new jobs for a burgeoning workforce.
Sony Pictures to buy sports channels from India's Zee for $385 mln
India's Zee Entertainment Enterprises said on Wednesday it has agreed to
sell its sports broadcasting business to Sony Pictures Networks for $385
million, as it rejigs its media content delivery businesses.
India's RBL Bank surges on market debut after $182 mln IPO
RBL Bank Ltd stock gained as much as 35.8 percent on its market debut on
Wednesday, the first listing by an Indian bank in six years, as investors bet on
growth in a country where around half the population has no access to banking
services.
From big oil to big data: inside Indian tycoon Ambani's $20 bln start-up
At the vast open-plan headquarters of Indian telecoms start-up Jio,
billionaire oil tycoon Mukesh Ambani stands in short sleeves beneath a digital
tracker that logs every new subscriber to his service.The ambitious Jio project
could make Reliance the most comprehensive provider of telecom and internet
services across India - and give it unprecedented access to the country's
untapped 'big data': how millions eat, shop and have fun.
Thirteen Indians among Zika infected people in Singapore -source
Thirteen Indian citizens are among those infected in an outbreak of the Zika
virus in Singapore, according to a person at the Indian High Commission in the
city-state.
India's watchdog fines cement companies $944 mln for price fixing
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has imposed a 63.2 billion rupee
($944 million) fine on 10 cement companies and a trade body for price fixing,
the Ministry of Corporate Affairs said a statement.
India accords residency status to foreign investors
India approved a plan on Wednesday to allow foreign investors to settle,
emulating a policy in countries such as the United States and Singapore to woo
investment from abroad.
Kerry meets Modi as monsoon chaos challenges India's "smart" future
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry experienced some of the challenges that
lie in the way of India's economic rise, as monsoon floods in New Delhi became a
talking point at his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
China factory activity unexpectedly expands in August-official PMI
Activity in China's manufacturing sector picked up unexpectedly in August
but gains were modest, an official survey showed on Thursday, suggesting the
world's second-largest economy is steadying but still sluggish.[nL3N1BB3KJ
Samsung warns of more Galaxy Note delays amid battery explosion claims
Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 005930.KS said on Wednesday shipments
of the Galaxy Note 7 smartphone are being delayed as the firm conducts
additional quality control testing for the premium device.
Mexico contradicts Trump on paying for border wall, clouding visit
Donald Trump told Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on Wednesday he would
build a border wall to keep illegal migrants out if he wins the U.S. presidency,
but Pena Nieto held fast to his position that Mexico would not pay for it.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 8,844, little changed from previous
close.
The Indian rupee will likely open flat to lower against the dollar,
tracking weakness in other Asian currencies, as positive U.S. private jobs data
fuelled expectations of a strong nonfarm payrolls report.
Indian government bonds will likely edge higher, as a slower pace of
economic expansion has triggered speculation the nation's central bank may
reduce borrowing costs to support growth. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct
bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.08 pct-7.13 pct band.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Stocks ended lower on Wall Street on Wednesday, as energy shares tracked
oil prices lower, and the S&P posted a loss for August, the first negative month
for the benchmark index since February.
Asian shares dipped after lower crude oil prices dented Wall Street, as
markets waited to see if U.S. employment data could put the Federal Reserve on
track to hike interest rates.
The dollar wavered against the yen and euro, its advance put on hold ahead
of the closely-watched U.S. non-farm jobs report on Friday which is expected to
shape the market's near-term interest rate expectations.
Yields on benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were little moved on
Wednesday but notched their largest monthly gain in more than a year as strong
U.S. data and limited volatility reduced the appetite for safe-haven U.S.
government debt.
Oil prices rose in early Asian trade, rebounding on a weaker U.S. dollar
after falling around 3 percent or more in the previous session following a
surprisingly large build in U.S. crude and distillate stocks last week.
CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 66.97/67.00 August 31 - -$146.36 mln
10-yr bond yield 7.13 pct Month-to-date $1.33 bln -$372.28 mln
Year-to-date $5.97 bln -$1.47 bln
For additional data:
India govt bond market volumes
Stock market reports
Non-deliverable forwards data
Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD]
Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
($1 = 66.96 Indian rupees)
(Compiled by Debanjan Bose in Bengaluru)