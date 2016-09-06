To access the newsletter, click on the link:
here
FACTORS TO WATCH
GMF: EMEA LIVECHAT - BREXIT IMPACT ON REGULATION AND RECALLS with Farzad
Henareh, European VP, Stericycle
Recalls may become far more complicated for businesses with potentially more
risk for UK consumers in the wake of Brexit, according Stericycle
ExpertSOLUTIONS, the global leader in automotive and product recall solutions.
Farzad will discuss Stericycle's concerns about the great uncertainty over
surveillance of faulty and harmful products at 1430 IST. To join the
conversation, click on the link: here
INDIA TOP NEWS
Low-key Patel takes over as India central bank governor with pressing
matters
As Urjit Patel begins a three-year term as Reserve Bank of India Governor
one task among many requires his immediate attention: working with the
government to name members of a new monetary policy committee to set interest
rates.
Ford shelves compact car programme for emerging markets, setback for India
Ford Motor has shelved plans to produce a new compact car family designed
mainly for emerging markets like India and China, industry sources said,
reflecting disappointing sales of mainstream models in the world's fastest
growing car markets.
As Rajan departs, India's cenbank opens door to Islamic finance
India's central bank has proposed working with the government to introduce
interest-free banking to tackle financial exclusion for religious reasons,
potentially opening Islamic finance to the largest Muslim minority population in
the world.
Tata applies to set aside DoCoMo court order on asset claims
Tata Sons said on Monday it had made an application to set aside an order
obtained by NTT DoCoMo from a London court that would allow the Japanese company
to lay claim to Tata's overseas assets to settle a dispute over Tata
Teleservices.
India to replace some pellet guns with chilli-filled shells in Kashmir
Indian security forces will use shells full of a chilli compound as an
alternative to shotgun pellets, to control crowds in Kashmir, the interior
minister said on Monday, after widespread use of the weapons wounded thousands
and inflamed public anger.
INTERVIEW-India soon to make GM mustard stance public, develop more
varieties
The Indian government will soon make public its stance on allowing the
commercial cultivation of genetically modified (GM) mustard - what could be its
first transgenic food crop - and "ideology" will not influence the decision, a
minister said.
Pope proclaims "dispenser of mercy" Mother Teresa a saint
Mother Teresa of Calcutta, known as the "saint of the gutters" during her
life, was declared a saint of the Roman Catholic Church by Pope Francis on
Sunday, fast-tracked to canonisation just 19 years after her death.
India shelves plan to expand French submarine order after data breach
India is unlikely to give French naval contractor DCNS a proposed order for
three new submarines, in addition to the six it is already building in the
country, following the leak of secret data about its capabilities, Indian
defence officials said.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
Saudi Arabia, Russia sign oil pact, may limit output in future
Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed on Monday to cooperate in world oil markets,
saying they will not act immediately but could limit output in the future,
sending prices higher on hopes the two top oil producers would work together to
tackle a global glut.
G20 promises to coordinate on economy, but little in way of concrete steps
Leaders from the world's top economies broadly agreed at a summit in China
on Monday to coordinate macroeconomic policies, but few concrete proposals
emerged to meet growing challenges to globalisation and free trade.
Obama cancels meeting with Philippines' Duterte after insult
President Barack Obama canceled what would have been his first meeting with
Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte, after Duterte described Obama in vulgar
terms, a White House spokesman said on Tuesday.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,907.00, little changed from its
previous close.
The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the dollar, as a
weaker-than-expected U.S. employment report pushed back expectations of an early
Federal Reserve rate increase.
Indian government bonds will likely rise in early trade after a
weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report diminished expectations of a near-term
rate increase in the world's largest economy.The benchmark 7.59 pct bond
maturing in 2026 may trade in a band of 7.10 pct-7.14 pct.
GLOBAL MARKETS
U.S. stocks advanced on Friday as a weaker-than-expected payrolls report
tamped down expectations for a September rate hike from the U.S. Federal
Reserve, although hawkish comments from another Fed official kept expectations
for one this year intact.
Asian shares edged up but were mostly in a holding pattern after Monday's
U.S. holiday, as investors awaited a policy decision from the Reserve Bank of
Australia.
The yen kept some distance from a one-month low against the dollar after
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda held back from signalling further easing,
acknowledging instead the costs of the BOJ's aggressive stimulus.
U.S. Treasury yields on longer-dated maturities rose on Friday, with
shorter-dated yields flat, after a weaker-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls
report that suggested the Federal Reserve was unlikely to raise U.S. short-term
interest rates this month.
Brent crude prices were steady, holding most of their gains from the
previous session when top producers Russia and Saudi Arabia agreed to cooperate
on stabilising the oil market.
Gold held steady early after rising slightly in the previous session on
expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will not raise rates in September.
CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 66.81/66.84 September 2 $34.78 mln $82.31 mln
10-yr bond yield 7.15 pct Month-to-date -$51.05 mln $129.06 mln
Year-to-date $6.05 bln -$1.34 bln
For additional data:
India govt bond market volumes
Stock market reports
Non-deliverable forwards data
Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD]
Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
($1 = 66.82 Indian rupees)
(Compiled by Debanjan Bose in Bengaluru)