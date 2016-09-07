To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 8:45 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das at an Economist event in New Delhi. GMF: ASIA LIVECHAT-BREXIT FOCUS: Arnab Das, Head EM macro, Invesco. The Brexit vote seems to have left the UK largely unaffected. Theresa May's cabinet sees no need for a Parliament vote on Article 50. And she has repeatedly said she won't formally trigger Article 50 before the end of this year. We'll get more insights on the way ahead from Arnab at 1200 IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  India's cenbank reallocates deputy governor portfolios The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it will reallocate the portfolios for its three deputy governors, including shifting the monetary policy, economic policy & research, and financial market operations to R. Gandhi.  Indian scientist develops GM cotton after success with mustard An Indian scientist whose team has developed a genetically modified (GM) mustard variety that is inching towards a possible commercial launch said he could soon hand to a state agency a GM cotton variety that can rival Monsanto's seeds.  Indian output of pulses to hit record high, drag on prices India's production of summer-sown pulses is likely to surge to a record high this year, dragging down prices of the protein-rich food grains after last year's sharp rally that prompted farmers to increase area under cultivation, industry officials said.  Global coal power plans fall in 2016, led by China, India The amount of coal-fired power generation under development worldwide has shrunk by 14 percent this year, driven down by China as it struggles with oversupply and tries to promote cleaner energy, a study showed on Wednesday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  After insult, U.S. and Clinton call for Duterte to show respect The U.S. State Department and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Tuesday stressed the need for ties with the Philippines to be based on mutual respect, after Manila's new leader raised worries about the future of the key alliance by calling President Barack Obama a "son of a bitch".  China's online chatter muted ahead of Apple iPhone 7 launch Judging by the volume of online chatter, there's a lot less buzz in China ahead of this week's expected launch of the new Apple Inc iPhone, and people on the street say they're more likely to "wait and see" what the latest device offers than rush out to buy.  Invoking religion, a more disciplined Trump speaks of unity Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump invoked religion, talked of unifying Americans and tried to raise doubts about whether Democratic rival Hillary Clinton can be trusted in a new campaign stump speech unveiled on Tuesday. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 8,990.00, up 0.27 pct from its previous close  The Indian rupee will likely extend gains against the dollar, tracking its Asian peers, as disappointing U.S. service sector data further narrowed chances of a Federal Reserve rate increase this month.  Indian government bonds will likely open higher, as the central bank announced late yesterday it would purchase sovereign papers under the so-called open market operations. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.08 pct-7.12 pct band. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks rose slightly on Tuesday, nudging the Nasdaq to a record high close, as economic data bolstered views the Federal Reserve may decide against raising interest rates in the near term.  The dollar took a tumble and Asian stocks rose to one-year highs after surprisingly weak U.S. services sector activity put paid to already slim chances of an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve as early as this month.  The yen gained after downbeat U.S. economic data made a U.S. interest rate increase this month unlikely, prompting investors to trim their dollar bets and triggering stop-loss orders in early Asian trade.  U.S. Treasury yields fell across the board , with most maturities falling to two-week lows, after a weaker-than-expected reading of a U.S. services sector index for August diminished expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates when it meets next week.  Oil prices inched lower as market participants remained sceptical that producers will reach an agreement to freeze output to rein in a global supply glut.  Gold held steady early after rising as much as around 2 percent in the previous session, with disappointing U.S. economic data reinforcing expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will not raise rates in September. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.25/66.28 September 6 $217.17 mln $120.87 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.14 pct Month-to-date -$20.29 mln $249.93 mln Year-to-date $6.09 bln -$1.22 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.52 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Debanjan Bose in Bengaluru)