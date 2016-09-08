To access the newsletter, click on the link:
FACTORS TO WATCH
12:15 pm: ICICI Bank Chief Executive Chanda Kochhar to launch a new
initiative in Mumbai.
INDIA TOP NEWS
Yes Bank launches $1 billion share sale to bolster capital
Yes Bank has launched a share sale worth up to $1 billion, according to a
regulatory filing on Wednesday, as the country's fifth-biggest private sector
lender by assets aims to boost its capital base.
Ride-hailing firm Ola to announce new initiative with Mahindra
Ride-hailing firm Ola and the country's top utility vehicle maker Mahindra
and Mahindra are set to announce a joint initiative on Thursday, according to an
invitation sent to the media
Uber says Didi deal frees resources for key Indian market-letter
U.S. ride-hailing firm Uber said that the recent deal to fold its China
operations into local rival Didi Chuxing would allow it to invest more in India,
where it has recorded rapid growth this year, according to a letter to investors
obtained by Reuters on Wednesday.
India to focus reforms on tax, banks, infrastructure - FinMin
India will press ahead with tax reforms, repairing the banking system and
getting stalled infrastructure projects moving to drive growth, Finance Minister
Arun Jaitley said on Wednesday, but it is not yet ready to sell off its state
banks.
BSE to file for up to $150 million IPO this week
BSE Ltd, India's second-biggest exchange, plans to file a draft prospectus
this week for an up to $150 million initial public offering, IFR reported on
Wednesday, citing a banker close to the deal.
India's "flash boys" fret over proposed automated trading curbs
India's "flash boys", or high-frequency traders, are pushing back against
the domestic markets regulator and in some cases putting investments in new
strategies on hold, saying proposed tighter rules could render their ultra-fast
systems redundant.
SEBI pushes delisted firms to pay back investors
India's capital markets regulator on Wednesday toughened penalties for
delisted companies that do not provide exit options to shareholders, responding
to complaints that executives were often not honouring listing agreements.
India to push for WTO trade facilitation deal in services
India will present proposals to the World Trade Organization on ways to ease
trade in services, Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday, as
Asia's third-largest economy seeks to leverage one of its competitive strengths.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
China Aug imports rise for first time in nearly 2 years, export drop eases
China's imports unexpected rose in August for the first time in nearly two
years, while exports fell at a more modest pace.
Apple unveils iPhone 7 but some still waiting for iPhone 8
Apple unveiled an iPhone 7 with high-resolution cameras and no headphone jack at
its annual launch event Wednesday, though the biggest surprise was the debut of
a three-decade-old Nintendo game franchise, Super Mario Bros, on the smartphone.
Trump seeks to build up U.S. military, commander in chief test looms
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump pledged on Wednesday to launch a
new U.S. military buildup as he and Democratic rival Hillary Clinton compete
over who would be more competent at leading the armed forces as commander in
chief.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,952.50, down 0.07 pct from its
previous close.
The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the U.S. dollar, tracking
its Asian peers, as investors take a breather ahead the European Central Bank's
policy review.
Indian government bonds will likely edge higher ahead of a debt purchase
by the central bank today and on expectations that a sharp fall in August retail
inflation will open up room for another interest rate reduction. The yield on
the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.03
pct-7.07 pct band.
GLOBAL MARKETS
U.S. stocks ended little changed on Wednesday, though the Nasdaq eked out
another record high close, as investors assessed the outlook for U.S. interest
rates.
Asian shares held within one-year peaks as Chinese trade data topped
forecasts and imports recorded their first annual rise since late 2014, a
promising sign for global demand that gave the Australia dollar a
lift.
The yen held on to its recent gains as markets looked ahead to a speech by
Bank of Japan Deputy Governor later in the day for clues on what the central
bank might do at its policy review later this month.
U.S. Treasury yields edged lower on Wednesday, with prices trading in
narrow ranges, on investors' view that a Federal Reserve rate hike later this
month was unlikely after a round of mostly weak economic data.
Oil prices extended gains by more than 1.5 percent after industry data
showed what might be the largest weekly crude stock draw in over three
decades.
Gold held steady early, after dipping 0.3 percent in the prior session, as
the dollar slipped and investors awaited cues on monetary stimulus from a
European Central Bank policy meeting due later in the day.
CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 66.47/66.50 September 7 $128.45 mln $252.07
10-yr bond yield 7.10 pct Month-to-date -$189.09 mln $502 mln
Year-to-date $6.30 bln -$964.23 mln
($1 = 66.37 Indian rupees)
