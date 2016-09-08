To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 12:15 pm: ICICI Bank Chief Executive Chanda Kochhar to launch a new initiative in Mumbai. GMF: ASIA LIVECHAT-MARKETS AND MACROS with Clifford Bennett, Chief Economist, brushTURKEY. Amid a stuttering China, deflating Japan and a hawkish Fed, what policy tools are now available to central banks to help the global economy crawl out of a hole? Clifford will join us with his views on macros and markets at 0900 IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Yes Bank launches $1 billion share sale to bolster capital Yes Bank has launched a share sale worth up to $1 billion, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday, as the country's fifth-biggest private sector lender by assets aims to boost its capital base.  Ride-hailing firm Ola to announce new initiative with Mahindra Ride-hailing firm Ola and the country's top utility vehicle maker Mahindra and Mahindra are set to announce a joint initiative on Thursday, according to an invitation sent to the media  Uber says Didi deal frees resources for key Indian market-letter U.S. ride-hailing firm Uber said that the recent deal to fold its China operations into local rival Didi Chuxing would allow it to invest more in India, where it has recorded rapid growth this year, according to a letter to investors obtained by Reuters on Wednesday.  India to focus reforms on tax, banks, infrastructure - FinMin India will press ahead with tax reforms, repairing the banking system and getting stalled infrastructure projects moving to drive growth, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Wednesday, but it is not yet ready to sell off its state banks.  BSE to file for up to $150 million IPO this week BSE Ltd, India's second-biggest exchange, plans to file a draft prospectus this week for an up to $150 million initial public offering, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing a banker close to the deal.  India's "flash boys" fret over proposed automated trading curbs India's "flash boys", or high-frequency traders, are pushing back against the domestic markets regulator and in some cases putting investments in new strategies on hold, saying proposed tighter rules could render their ultra-fast systems redundant.  SEBI pushes delisted firms to pay back investors India's capital markets regulator on Wednesday toughened penalties for delisted companies that do not provide exit options to shareholders, responding to complaints that executives were often not honouring listing agreements.  India to push for WTO trade facilitation deal in services India will present proposals to the World Trade Organization on ways to ease trade in services, Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday, as Asia's third-largest economy seeks to leverage one of its competitive strengths. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  China Aug imports rise for first time in nearly 2 years, export drop eases China's imports unexpected rose in August for the first time in nearly two years, while exports fell at a more modest pace.  Apple unveils iPhone 7 but some still waiting for iPhone 8 Apple unveiled an iPhone 7 with high-resolution cameras and no headphone jack at its annual launch event Wednesday, though the biggest surprise was the debut of a three-decade-old Nintendo game franchise, Super Mario Bros, on the smartphone.  Trump seeks to build up U.S. military, commander in chief test looms Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump pledged on Wednesday to launch a new U.S. military buildup as he and Democratic rival Hillary Clinton compete over who would be more competent at leading the armed forces as commander in chief. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,952.50, down 0.07 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the U.S. dollar, tracking its Asian peers, as investors take a breather ahead the European Central Bank's policy review.  Indian government bonds will likely edge higher ahead of a debt purchase by the central bank today and on expectations that a sharp fall in August retail inflation will open up room for another interest rate reduction. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.03 pct-7.07 pct band. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks ended little changed on Wednesday, though the Nasdaq eked out another record high close, as investors assessed the outlook for U.S. interest rates.  Asian shares held within one-year peaks as Chinese trade data topped forecasts and imports recorded their first annual rise since late 2014, a promising sign for global demand that gave the Australia dollar a lift.  The yen held on to its recent gains as markets looked ahead to a speech by Bank of Japan Deputy Governor later in the day for clues on what the central bank might do at its policy review later this month.  U.S. Treasury yields edged lower on Wednesday, with prices trading in narrow ranges, on investors' view that a Federal Reserve rate hike later this month was unlikely after a round of mostly weak economic data.  Oil prices extended gains by more than 1.5 percent after industry data showed what might be the largest weekly crude stock draw in over three decades.  Gold held steady early, after dipping 0.3 percent in the prior session, as the dollar slipped and investors awaited cues on monetary stimulus from a European Central Bank policy meeting due later in the day. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.47/66.50 September 7 $128.45 mln $252.07 10-yr bond yield 7.10 pct Month-to-date -$189.09 mln $502 mln Year-to-date $6.30 bln -$964.23 mln