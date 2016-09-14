To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:45 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley inaugurates new office of Comptroller General of Accounts in New Delhi. 10:00 am: NITI Aayog Chief Executive Amitabh Kant and Power Minister Piyush Goyal at CII-ITC organised sustainability conference in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Government to release August wholesale price inflation data in New Delhi. GMF: ASIA LIVECHAT-CHINA AUTOS with Michael Dunne, President, Dunne Automotive Ltd Which is the world's largest producer of electric vehicles? No, not Tesla. It is China's BVD. And the field of potential candidates is a crowded one in China. WM motor, LeEco are just two of the many names. We speak to Michael Dunne who is an expert at motor startups and is based out of California. Michael will share his view on the Chinese governments ambitious targets for EVs and of course answer any questions on Tesla's Ludicrous mode at 1000 IST. PS: Michael owns a Tesla S. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Tata Steel reports $477 million Q1 loss on Europe plant sale Tata Steel Ltd reported on Monday a $477 million consolidated first-quarter net loss as it sold a business in Europe, and said talks continued for a proposed partnership to run its European plants.  India's tech hub companies shut down after violent clashes Indian and foreign technology companies including global outsourcing firm Accenture closed offices and told staff to stay home in the technology hub of Bengaluru on Tuesday after riots over the diversion of water from a river.  Fosun Pharma looks to digest India's Gland, eyes other markets Chinese drugmaker Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group already has one eye on investments in other overseas markets after it announced a nearly $1.3 billion deal in July to India's Gland Pharma, the firm's chairman said on Tuesday.  India's industrial output shrinks 2.4 pct y/y in July - govt India's industrial output contracted 2.4 percent in July from a year earlier, mainly dragged down by lower production of capital goods and consumer non-durables, government data showed on Monday.  Eleven Indian banks risk breaching Basel III capital triggers - Fitch Eleven of India's banks will likely be in danger of breaching capital triggers with the coming increases in minimum requirements undernL3N1BO1X9 new global banking norms, Fitch Ratings said on Monday.  Zee to woo Hispanic viewers with Bollywood movies in Spanish An Indian media group has launched a Spanish language Bollywood channel in the United States, in a bid to woo Hispanic audiences with the drama, and elaborate song and dance sequences of the Indian silver screen.  LinkedIn launches "Lite" version for mobile browsing in India LinkedIn, the operator of the world's largest online business networking service, has launched in India a "Lite" version of its website for mobile browsing. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  BOJ to mull making negative rates centrepiece of future easing - Nikkei The Bank of Japan plans to make its controversial negative interest rate policy the centrepiece of future monetary easing, promising to weigh further cuts as expansions to asset buying near their limits, the Nikkei newspaper reported.  Obama paints Trump as no friend of the working class With Hillary Clinton sidelined by pneumonia, President Barack Obama took up the Democrats' fight against Donald Trump on Tuesday, trying to quash the Republican presidential candidate's bid to appeal to working-class voters.  Australia courts US, Canada after rejecting Chinese bids for Ausgrid North American bidders will not need an Australian partner to bid for Australian electricity distributor Ausgrid, an adviser on the potentially A$10 billion deal said, after the government rejected sole offers from Chinese interests. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 8,756.50, trading down 0.26 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee is poised to open lower against the U.S. dollar, as a slump in crude oil prices and a selloff in global equities ahead of key central bank meetings dampened risk appetite.  Indian government bonds will likely rise after the nation's August retail inflation grew at its slowest pace in five months, boosting chances of a rate cut by the central bank. However, gains may be limited tracking a sharp rise in the U.S. bond yields. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.06 pct-7.11 pct band. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks fell sharply with energy shares slammed by lower oil prices and financials dropping on diminished prospects of a near-term rate hike.  Asian stocks fell to fresh six-week lows and the greenback stood strong against a broad swathe of currencies including the Japanese yen as concerns grew about the fading impact of the world's major central banks to stimulate growth.  The yen slipped broadly after a report that the Bank of Japan is considering further monetary easing steps, including taking interest rates deeper into negative territory.  Long-dated Treasury yields rose to their highest levels in around three months on Tuesday on heavy Treasury and corporate debt supply and on concerns about global central bank policy.  Oil prices rebounded in Asian trade after falling by as much as 3 percent in the previous session, as data from an industry group showed a smaller-than-expected build in U.S. crude stocks.  Gold held on to its losses after falling 0.6 percent the session before, with the dollar advancing versus the yen. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.01/67.04 September 12 -$88.66 mln $23.31 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.13 pct Month-to-date $288.75 mn $636.68 mln Year-to-date $6.40 bln -$829.55 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.92 Indian rupees)