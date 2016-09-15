To access the newsletter, click on the link:
FACTORS TO WATCH
9:30 am: Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh will attend the national conference
on agriculture in New Delhi.
INDIA TOP NEWS
RCom, Aircel to merge businesses as India telco consolidation gathers pace
Reliance Communications is to combine its wireless business with smaller
rival Aircel to create the nation's third-biggest mobile phone network operator
in terms of subscribers, as intensifying competition pushes consolidation in the
world's second-biggest market.
India expected to post first current a/c surplus in 9 years
India is likely to post its first current account surplus in nine years in
the latest quarter, which should bolster the rupee though it is not a good sign
for the economy as it reflects weak investment demand at home and subdued
exports, analysts said.
Banks add leverage to spice up 'masala' bonds for expatriate Indians
Bankers are finding new ways to sell India's "masala" bonds by structuring
this rupee-denominated debt issued abroad into derivatives, and then sweetening
the deal with leveraged returns of 12 to 13 percent after fees and hedging.
Wholesale prices rise 3.74 pct y/y in August
Wholesale prices rose at a slower-than-expected pace in August, gaining 3.74
percent from a year earlier on smaller rises in food prices, government data
showed on Wednesday.
Offices reopen in Indian tech capital as protests wane
Indian and foreign companies reopened offices and staff trickled back to
work in the technology capital Bengaluru on Wednesday, after two days of violent
protests over access to water from a river severely disrupted life in the city.
India's 2016 monsoon rains could be below average - forecasters
Monsoon rains in India, the world's second-biggest producer of rice and
sugar, could be lighter than average this year in the absence of the La Nina
weather pattern, two senior officials at the state-run weather department said
on Wednesday.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
Japan business sentiment mixed in fragile recovery - Reuters Tankan
Japanese manufacturers' confidence bounced from a three-year low, while
sentiment in the services sector hit its lowest since 2013 when the central bank
began bold monetary stimulus, a Reuters poll showed, underscoring a fragile
economic recovery.
Bayer's Monsanto acquisition to face politically charged scrutiny
As the global agricultural sector races to consolidate, Bayer's $66 billion
all-cash deal to acquire Monsanto will test growing political and consumer
unease in the United States and abroad over the future of food production.
Obama, meeting with Suu Kyi, says U.S. ready to lift Myanmar sanctions
Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi called on Wednesday for the lifting of economic
sanctions against her country, and President Barack Obama, in their first White
House meeting since she became leader, said the United States was ready to do
so.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 8,739.50, trading down 0.34 pct from
its previous close.
The Indian rupee is poised to open higher against the dollar, tracking
gains in most other Asian currencies, as uncertainty surrounding outcomes of
monetary policy reviews in Japan and the U.S. next week weighed on the
greenback.
Indian government bonds will likely trade largely unchanged in early
session, as investors await global cues, including policy decisions of the U.S.
Federal Reserve that meets next week amid conflicting views about an imminent
interest rate increase. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in
2026 is likely to trade in a 7.06 pct-7.11 pct band.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Wall Street edged lower on Wednesday as investors stewed about future
interest rate hikes and cheaper oil dragged down energy shares, although Apple
surged to its highest level this year.
Asian stocks wavered as investors grappled with the seemingly diminishing
ability of major central banks to stimulate growth, while a tumble in crude oil
inflamed already heightened risk aversion.
The dollar edged up in early Asian trade, though major currency pairs
remained hamstrung ahead of next week's Bank of Japan and Federal Reserve policy
meetings.
The U.S. Treasury yield curve rose to its steepest levels in more than two
months on Wednesday, although bond weakness ebbed after a dramatic selloff on
Tuesday sent long-dated yields to three-month highs.
Oil prices rebounded in early Asian trade after falling around 3 percent
in the previous session, supported by an unexpected fall in U.S. crude
inventories.
Gold prices held steady after breaking a five-day losing streak in the
previous session, with uncertain equity markets shoring up the metal's
safe-haven appeal.
CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 66.75/66.78 September 14 -$71.37 mln $110.48 mln
10-yr bond yield 7.13 pct Month-to-date $200.39 mln $747.16 mln
Year-to-date $6.31 bln -$719.07
($1 = 66.89 Indian rupees)
(Compiled by Debanjan Bose in Bengaluru)