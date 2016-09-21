To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Steel Minister Birender Singh, Coal Secretary Anil Swarup and Steel Secretary Aruna Sharma to attend the India Minerals & Metals Forum in New Delhi. 10:30 am: Federal cabinet likely to meet in New Delhi. 4:30 pm: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to inaugurate India Tourism Investors' summit in New Delhi. 6:30 pm: National Institution for Transforming India Aayog Vice Chairman Arvind Panagariya to attend an event in Mumbai. Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asian Business Sentiment Survey 2016 Q3 Sentiment at Asian companies edged up to its highest level in five quarters in July-September, boosted by signs that China's economy is stabilizing and as concerns about Britain's move to exit the European Union recede, a Thomson Reuters/INSEAD survey showed. To read more, click on the link: here. Reuters reporter Hyunjoo Jin will be taking questions on the survey from 1130 IST in the Global Markets Forum and Trading India community chatrooms. To join, click on the link: here GMF: LIVECHAT-MACRO OUTLOOK with Carsten Brzeski, chief economist, Germany, ING. Join Carsten for a macro round up at 1430 IST. To join the conversation, click here. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Adani buys Australian port operator from Glencore A unit of Adani Enterprises will buy the company that operates Australia's Abbot Point Coal Terminal from Glencore for $14.52 million, ending a legal wrangle over control of the port.  India backs off major retaliation over Kashmir raid, for now For all the shrill rhetoric immediately following Sunday's attack on an Indian army camp in Kashmir, which New Delhi blamed on Pakistan, the threat of a sudden escalation in hostilities between the nuclear-armed rivals has receded for now.  Police make arrest in widening exchange probe Police said on Tuesday they had arrested an executive and searched the homes and offices of former and current officials of the country's capital markets regulator in an investigation into the granting of a stock exchange licence. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Japan exports fall more than expected, eyes on BOJ review Japan's exports fell in August for a 11th consecutive month due to the yen strength and sluggish overseas demand, in a sign that an export-reliant economy may struggle to accelerate in the current quarter.  Clinton calls national security team after attacks, as Trump challenges her credentials Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton consulted national security advisers on Tuesday after weekend bomb blasts renewed fears of domestic attacks, as Republican Donald Trump accused her of pushing policies that made the United States less safe.  Full Hanjin ship can't dock without plan to leave Failed South Korean cargo line Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd found the money to unload a full container ship waiting outside a New York-area port. But before the vessel was allowed to dock, it faced another problem: a plan to get back out to sea. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 8,792.50, trading down 0.11 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee is poised to open slightly higher against the dollar, tracking its Asian peers, even as investors await the outcomes of policy reviews by the Bank of Japan and the U.S. Federal Reserve.  Indian government bonds may edge lower, as investors will likely be wary of building positions ahead of crucial policy decisions by the U.S. and Japanese central banks later today. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.05 pct - 7.10 pct band. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street ended little changed on Tuesday as healthcare gains countered declines in energy shares, a day before highly anticipated outcomes of monetary policy meetings in the United States and Japan.  Japanese stocks were down in volatile trade for Asian markets as investors nervously waited on the outcome of the Bank of Japan's policy meeting amid growing speculation the central bank might step up its efforts to boost inflation.  The dollar and the yen fluttered in narrow ranges, penned in by uncertainty about the outcome of Bank of Japan and Federal Reserve policy meetings later in the session.  U.S. Treasuries' yields fell on Tuesday as traders bought longer-dated bonds on uncertainty over whether the Bank of Japan might decide at a two-day policy meeting to add more stimulus to boost its economy.  Oil prices climbed, supported by a reported draw in U.S. crude inventories and by firm import data from Japan.  Gold was little changed as investors awaited the outcome of the Bank of Japan's policy meeting and a decision on interest rates from the U.S. Federal Reserve later in the day. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.97/67.00 September 20 -$171.25 mln $22.09 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.13 pct Month-to-date $406.43 mln $923.32 mln Year-to-date $6.51 bln -$542.91 mln ($1 = 67.01 Indian rupees)